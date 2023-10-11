Halal Bro's

Platters

Combo Over Rice

$10.99

Chicken Over Rice

$10.99

Lamb Over Rice

$10.99

Kofta Kabab Over Rice

$10.99

Falafel Over Rice

$10.99

Gyros

Combo Gyro

$9.99

Chicken Gyro

$9.99

Lamb Gyro

$9.99

Kofta Kabab Gyro

$9.99

Falafel Gyro

$9.99

Salads

Combo Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lamb Salad

$10.99

Kofta Kabab Salad

$10.99

Falafel Salad

$10.99

Wings

Plain Wings

$7.99+

Buffalo Wings

$7.99+

BBQ Wings

$7.99+

Super Spicy Wings

$7.99+

Spicy BBQ Wings

$7.99+

Sides

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Mac&Cheese Bites

$3.99

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.99

Full Pita

$1.49

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99

Chopped Cheese

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Snapple

$3.50

Dessert

Cold Baklava

$4.99

Baklava

$4.99

