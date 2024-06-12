Thank you for ordering halal smash burger and Phillies Please don’t forget to add your phone number More
Halal Smash Burger and Phillies Devon Square
Brisket burgers
- Single smash burger
Single smashed pattie made of pure brisket & chuck topped with carmalized onions , American cheese, and smash sauce on a toasted brioche potato bun.$5.99
- Double smash burger
2 smashed patties of pure brisket & chuck topped with carmalized onions , American cheese, and smash sauce on a toasted brioche potato bun.$8.99
- Triple smash burger
3 smashed patties of pure brisket & chuck topped with carmalized onions , American cheese, and smash sauce on a toasted brioche potato bun.$11.99
- Chicago style burger$6.99
- Smash Swiss burger$8.99
- Smash beef bacon burger$9.99
- Smash gyro burger$9.99
- Smash cheezy sriracha$8.99
- Smash rodeo burger$8.99
- Smash humpty dumpty burger$11.99
- Smash gardinera burger$7.99
- Smash halal town burger$6.99
- Triple triple smash burger$19.99
Smash Sliders
Hot sandwiches
Maxwell street style hot dogs & polish
Signature Nashville hot chicken
Hot wings
SIDES
- Small fries$2.99
- Large fries$3.99
- Curly fries$4.99
- Cheese fries$4.99
- Loaded cheese fries$9.99
- Onion rings$4.99
- Cheesy potato bites$5.99
- Cheezy jalapeño poppers$5.99
- Cheezy jalapeño poppers$5.99
- Cheezy jalapeño poppers$5.99
- Pizza puff$4.99
- Pizza puff$4.99
- Shrimp basket$7.99
- Catfish nuggets 1/2 lb$6.99
- Tator cheezy$4.99
- Tator cheezy$4.99
- Cheesy tarot tots$5.99
- Cheesy tarot tots$5.99
- Cheesy tarot tots$5.99
- Mozzarella cheese sticks$6.99
- Chicken nuggets 6pc$4.99
- Chicken nuggets 10pc$9.99
- Chicken nuggets 10pc$9.99
- Chicken nuggets 10pc$9.99
- Chicken nuggets 10pc$9.99
- Chicken nuggets 10pc$9.99
- Chicken nuggets 10pc$9.99
- Cheesy broccoli bites$4.99
- Fries and Drink Combo$3.59
Drinks and Desserts
Lunch Combos Inside
Halal Smash Burger and Phillies Devon Square Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 856-0236
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM