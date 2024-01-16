Halal Taco Company - Antoine
Chips & Dips
Taco Basket
- Quesabirria Tacos (3)
Beef Quesabirria Tacos (3) with cheese, onions, cilantro, lime, and a side of consome soup$12.00
- Texan Taco
Taco topped with steak, corn, cilantro, grilled onion.$3.50+
- Street Taco
Taco topped with choice of your protein, cilantro, onions, grilled onions, and grilled jalapeño$3.50+
- Grilled Chicken Taco
Grilled Chicken with onions, cilantro, avocado and mexican cream.$3.00+
- Barbacoa Taco
Beef Barbacoa Taco topped with onions and cilantro.$3.50+
- Tandoori Chicken Taco
Spicy Tandoori Chicken (Pakistani BBQ chicken spices), spicy Tandoori salsa, Mexican rice, and Pico de Gallo.$3.50+
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos
grilled shrimp, grilled onions & bell peppers, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.$4.50+
- Fish Tacos
tilapia filet, cabbage, pico do gallo, and slice of avocado.$4.50+
- Beans Taco (Veggie)
beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, onions and cilantro.$3.00+
- Falafel Taco (Veggie)
Falafel, rice, cilantro, pickled onions, salsa, flour tortilla$3.50+
Besides Tacos
- Make Your Own Quesadillas
Choice of Protein, mozzarella chees, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.$10.00
- Torta Birria
Toasted bread, with birria meat with melted cheese, onions & cilantro. Served with consome.$10.00
- Torta
Toasted Bread, choice of meat with melted cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado and sour cream.$9.00
Cheesy, Crispy & Loaded
- Loaded Waffle Fries
topped with Queso cheese, sour cream, pickle jalapeño, pico de Gallo.$10.00
- Loaded Waffle Masala (spicy) Fries
topped with Queso cheese, sour cream, pickle jalapeño, halal bacon bits, pico de gallo, and chaat masala (South Asian style spice) to make it yummy.$10.00
- Protein Loaded Waffle Fries
Crispy waffle fries loaded with protein of choice, queso cheese, pickle jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo and fresh cheese.$12.00
Sides, Salsas & More
Homemade Drinks & Sodas
- Falooda
The ultimate experience with a play of layers of flavor and texture with a scoop of pistachio ice cream, vanilla Ice cream, chia seeds, strawberry jello, rice noodle, then topped off with sweet rose milk. Enjoy with a straw and spoon.$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKVirgin Mint Margarita
Lemon, Mint and just pure freshness. This is a cool summer drink that is meant to quench thirst and keep you feeling like a cool cucumber. Muddled Mint, fresh lemon juice, ice and soda water.OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKHorchata
Traditional Mexican rice, milk and cinnamon drink.OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Ginger Mint Lemonade
Made with fresh squeezed lemon, mint, and ginger. Great health benefits.$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade
Made with fresh squeezed lemon and strawberries. Great health benefits.$5.00
- Mango Yogurt Shake
Mango Lassi is a traditional drink from Lahore Pakistan, Made with our homemade yogurt. it is an excellent source of probiotics with great health benefits. It's cool and refreshing on a hot day$5.00
- Coca Cola Products
- Iced Tea
- Bottle Water$1.50