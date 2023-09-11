Skip to Main content
GYRO
PLATTERS
SANDWICHES
TENDERS
NUGGETS
SALAD
SIDES
WINGS
DRINKS
GYRO
Chicken Gyro
$7.99
Lamb Gyro
$7.99
Mix Gyro
$7.99
Fish Gyro
$7.99
Falafel Gyro
$7.99
Chicken Kofta Gyro
$7.99
PLATTERS
INCLUDES MIX SALAD, FRIES, OR HUMMUS
Lamb Over Rice
$10.99
Chicken Over Rice
$10.99
Fish Over Rice
$10.99
Falafel Over Rice
$10.99
Kofta Over Rice
$10.99
Mix Combo Over Rice
$10.99
SANDWICHES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
Fish Sandwich
$6.99
Cheese Burger
$6.99
Double Cheese Burger
$8.99
Heart Attack Burger
$7.99
Chopped Cheese
$9.99
Philly Cheese Steak
$9.99
Chicken Cheese Steak
$9.99
TENDERS
3 Pcs Tenders
$6.99
5 pcs Tenders
$9.99
10 pcs Tenders
$15.99
3 Pcs Tenders W/ F.F.
$9.99
5 Pcs Tenders W/ F.F
$12.99
10 Pcs Tenders W/ F.F
$19.99
NUGGETS
6 PCS Nuggets
$5.99
12 PCS Nuggets
$8.99
20 PCS Nuggets
$10.99
6 PCS w/ F.F
$7.99
12 PCS w/ F.F
$10.99
20 PCS w/ F.F
$12.99
SALAD
Garden Salad
$8.99
Lamb Salad
$9.99
Grill Chicken Salad
$9.99
Fish Salad
$9.99
SIDES
Seasoned Fries
$4.99
Cheese Fries
$5.99
Onion Rings
$3.99
Mac N Cheese Bites
$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99
Falafel Balls 1 PCS
$0.75
WINGS
6 PCS WINGS
$9.99
9 PCS WINGS
$12.99
12 PCS WINGS
$15.99
20 PCS WINGS
$23.99
6 PCS WINGS w/ F.F
$13.99
9 PCS w/ F.F
$15.99
12 PCS WINGS w/F.F
$19.99
20 PCS WINGS w/ F.F
$27.99
DRINKS
SODA
$1.00
WATER
$1.00
SNAPPLE
$2.50
Halal Hub 170-07 Jamaica Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 223-1545
170-07 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY 11432
Open now
• Closes at 11:30PM
All hours
