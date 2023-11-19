HalalXpress LLC 2425 Clear Pond Vw
Main Course
- Chicken Over Rice$9.99
chicken with basmati rice, side salad, garbanzo chickpeas, pickles, red onion, lime slice, tahini, tzatziki sauce and hot sauce.
- Gyro Over Rice$9.99
Gyrowith basmati rice, side salad, garbanzo chickpeas, pickles, red onion, lime slice, tahini, tzatziki sauce and hot sauce.
- Falafel Over Rice$9.99
Falafel with basmati rice, side salad, garbanzo chickpeas, pickles, red onion, lime slice, tahini, tzatziki sauce and hot sauce.
- Combination Plate$9.99
Gyro and chicken with basmati rice, side salad, garbanzo chickpeas, pickles, red onion, lime slice, tahini, tzatziki sauce and hot sauce.
- Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken, on pita bread, side salad, pickles, red onion, tahini, tzatziki, and hot sauce.
- Gyro Wrap$9.99
Gyro, on pita bread, side salad, pickles, red onion, tahini, tzatziki, and hot sauce.
- Falafel Wrap$9.99
Falafel, on pita bread, side salad, pickles, red onion, tahini, tzatziki, and hot sauce.
- Chicken Burger with Fries$7.99
Chicken, on bread, side salad, pickles, red onion, tahini, tzatziki, and hot sauce.
- Black Bean Burger with Fries$7.99
chipotle black bean patty, on bread, side salad, pickles, red onion, tahini, tzatziki, and hot sauce.
- Pita Cheese Pizza with Fries$7.99
- Pita Chicken Pizza with Fries$7.99