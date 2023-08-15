HALF BAKED FULLY BREWED 187 Main St
Breakfast
BEC
$6.50
Bacon, ham, sausage, maple-apple chicken sausage, or vegan sausage
SEC
$6.50
HEC
$6.50
Meat Lovers
$12.00
Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese
LukeWich
$12.00
Bacon, chicken sausage, Cheddar, and spinach + maple dijon
The Mck
$12.00
Cheddar, spinach, tomato, red onion, and salsa
South West
$10.00
Double Egg Wraps
$9.00
Plain, wheat, spinach, tomato, or GF
The Loonatic
$7.95
Egg, choice of meat, and boursin on Portuguese muffin
Egg and Cheese
$5.50
On a bagel or Portuguese muffin
The Fresh Start
$5.25
Avocado, spinach, tomato, onion on a bagel. Add cheese, eggs or meat
Oatmeal Power Bowl
$5.25
With chia seeds, banana, walnuts, and coconut + real maple syrup
Bagels
$3.00
Plain, asiago, cinn raisin, everything, or GF
Belgian Waffle
$3.60
Lunch - Grilled Panini + Wraps
Lunch - Signature Sandwiches
Hot Coffee
$1.95+
Hot Tea
$2.50+
Iced Coffee
$2.75+
Iced Tea
$3.00+
Espresso
$1.00
Americano
$3.35+
Cappucino
$4.88+
Hot Macchiato
$2.50+
Latte
$4.75+
Breve
$5.20+
Mocha
$5.00+
White Chocolate Mocha
$5.25+
Hot Chocolate
$3.00+
White Cocoa
$3.25+
Vanilla Chai
$4.00+
Spiced Chai
$4.00+
Matcha Tea Latte
$5.15+
Old Man Mochaccino (Caramel)
$5.70+
Pemi Pride Maple/Van
$5.15+
COFFEE REFILL
$1.00+
Lemonade
$3.00+
Flat White
$3.50+
ENERGIZER BLAST
$5.99
PUP CUP
$1.50
Smoothies
