Food

Breakfast

BEC

$6.50

Bacon, ham, sausage, maple-apple chicken sausage, or vegan sausage

SEC

$6.50

HEC

$6.50

Meat Lovers

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese

LukeWich

$12.00

Bacon, chicken sausage, Cheddar, and spinach + maple dijon

The Mck

$12.00

Cheddar, spinach, tomato, red onion, and salsa

South West

$10.00

Double Egg Wraps

$9.00

Plain, wheat, spinach, tomato, or GF

The Loonatic

$7.95

Egg, choice of meat, and boursin on Portuguese muffin

Egg and Cheese

$5.50

On a bagel or Portuguese muffin

The Fresh Start

$5.25

Avocado, spinach, tomato, onion on a bagel. Add cheese, eggs or meat

Oatmeal Power Bowl

$5.25

With chia seeds, banana, walnuts, and coconut + real maple syrup

Bagels

$3.00

Plain, asiago, cinn raisin, everything, or GF

Belgian Waffle

$3.60

Lunch - Grilled Panini + Wraps

Turk-Cado

$13.50

Turkey, bacon, Cheddar, avocado, spinach, tomato, and ranch

Chicken Ranch Melt

$13.50

Bacon, Cheddar, spinach, cucumber, and ranch dressing

Maple-Dijon Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Avocado, tomato, spinach, cucumber, onion, Cheddar, and Swiss

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$13.50

Lunch - Signature Sandwiches

Classic BLT

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread

Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Choose American, Cheddar, or Swiss

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.99

Choose strawberry or grape jelly. Toasted or cold

Thanksgiving Panini

$12.00

Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and Cheddar cheese

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Soups

Cheddar Broccoli

$6.25

Tomato Basil

$6.25

Soup Du Jour

$6.25

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.95+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Espresso

$1.00

Americano

$3.35+

Cappucino

$4.88+

Hot Macchiato

$2.50+

Latte

$4.75+

Breve

$5.20+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

White Cocoa

$3.25+

Vanilla Chai

$4.00+

Spiced Chai

$4.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.15+

Old Man Mochaccino (Caramel)

$5.70+

Pemi Pride Maple/Van

$5.15+

COFFEE REFILL

$1.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Flat White

$3.50+

ENERGIZER BLAST

$5.99

PUP CUP

$1.50

Smoothies

Berry Good Day

$10.00

Milk, vanilla protein, mixed berries and coconut oil

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.00

Milk, PB2, chocolate protein, banana, and chocolate

Straw-Banana

$10.00

Milk, Greek yogurt, strawberry, banana, and honey or agave

Green Monster

$10.00

OJ, hemp protein, spinach, mango, banana, and chia seeds

Pastries

Muffins

Blueberry

$3.50

Raspberry Almond

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Banana Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.50

OPEN FLAVOR MUFFIN

$3.50

Pistatio Muffin

$3.50

OTHER PASTRIES

Cinnamon Bun

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Peanutbutter Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

OPEN PASTRY

$3.75

DAY OLD

$1.00

RETAIL ITEMS

DRINKS

Poland Spring

$1.95

Orange Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Polar Seltzer(Lime)

$1.99

Polar Seltzer(Grapefruit)

$1.99

Polar Seltzer(Cranberry)

$1.99

Polar Seltzer (lemon)

$1.99

Snapple

$2.99

OTHER DRINKS

$1.99

DELI ITEMS

Pie Slice (Chocolate Cream)

$4.50

Pie Slice (Lemon)

$4.50

Pie Slice ( Coconut)

$4.50

Pie Slice (Pumpkin)

$4.50

Pie Slice (Apple)

$4.50

Pie Slice (Blueberry)

$4.50

WHOLE PIE

$20.00

Deep River Chips (BBQ)

$3.00

Deep River Chips ( Salt and Vinegar)

$3.00

Deep River Chips (Original)

$3.00

ARTWORK

Paul Hoffman (Large)

$49.00

Paul Hoffman (Small

$39.00

RETAIL COFFEE

1 Lb Morning Blend

$17.00

1 Lb Mountain Storm

$17.00

1 Lb Decaf

$18.00

1 Lb Lunar Eclipse

$17.00

1 Lb Mad River Blend

$16.00

2 Lb Decaf

$35.00

2 Lb Lunar Eclipse

$33.00

2 Lb Mountain Storm

$33.00

2 Lb Morning Blend

$33.00

2 Lb Mad River Blend

$31.00