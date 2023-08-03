Half Moon Seafood Company 615 Channelside Drive Container 5
Sandwiches
Baskets & Salads
Larry's Crab Cakes
$21.00
3 house lump crab cakes served with tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips
Your choice of fish, served with tartar sauce.
Shrimp & Chips
$18.00
Wild-caught shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, roasted corn, black beans, bell peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, and queso fresco served with chipotle cilantro ranch.
Half Moon Heat
Sides & Sweets
House Sauces
Half Moon Seafood Company 615 Channelside Drive Container 5 Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 437-3474
Open now • Closes at 9PM