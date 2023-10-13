FIXIN'S (entrees)

"YAM" good fried or baked Chicken, Pork, Beef, and Fish. Choose ya Dabs (sides).
Mo-T’s Fried CHICKEN

$23.00+

If ya want to recall the “best Sunday dinner EVAH”, this perfectly seasoned, golden, cracklin’-crust chicken is it! Dark meat (thigh & leg) or White meat (breast & wing, add $3) is seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & deep-fried till perfect… inside & out! Choose leg & thigh or wing & breast and choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).

Cheryl's Country WINGS

$24.00+

Sometimes ya just want a WHOLE wing (not wing-ding) that is crispy on the outside & the juiciest meat in the middle. Enjoy 4 delicious & tender wings seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & deep-fried! This is “guilty pleasure” at its best! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).

Braggin’ Rights Baked CHICKEN

$23.00+

Don’t ya just love tender, full-o-flavor, baked chicken. We fix moist Dark meat (thigh & leg) or White meat (breast & wing, add $3) that is seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & baked in the oven until golden with mouthwatering crisp edges! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).

Country Fried POKE CHOPS

$23.00+

These fried pork chops were a staple at our house growin’ up! Tender, juicy, & downright addictive… they’re the most delicious things to sink ya teeth into! Ya gets 2 center-cut Pork Chops seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & deep-fried to perfection. Ya taste buds will thank you! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).

Southern Smothered POKE CHOPS

$23.00+

There ain’t nothin’ like some good comfort vittles! 2 super flavorful center-cut pork chops get's covered with our homemade seasonin’, deep-fried, & then smothered in a rich brown gravy. A true soul food treat that is extra, extra cozy! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides)

Big J’s MEATLOAF & gravy

$23.00+

A “stick to ya rib” favorite, this beef meatloaf & brown gravy will make ya feel “full as a tick” & leave ya feelin’ “limber as a dishrag.” Get it… eat it… go home… nite-nite! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).

DABS (sides)

Tasty dishes to help “fill out” ya vittles and add somethin’ extra to ya plate.
Marion's CANDIED YAMS

$6.00

Buttery, sweet potatoes caramelized to perfection in our own spices and sugary syrup ‘til they are tender and practically melt in ya mouth!

Kim's COLLARD GREENS

$5.00

Well-seasoned and fixed with smoked turkey, these collard greens are full of southern flavor and so good the “pot likker” (flavorful broth) is worth the wait. Dip ya Mo-Fo Conebread for a whole ‘nother experience! True food for the soul.

Big Momma's MACARONI & CHEESE

$5.00

Outrageously cheesy, ultra creamy, southern baked macaroni and cheese… an irresistible soul food classic.

TJ's Southern GREEN BEANS

$5.00

Slow-cooked green beans combined with smoked turkey are seasoned to perfection and melt in ya mouth tender!

COUNTRY BITE (cornbread)

Moist cornbread made-from-scratch with a crisp golden crust and fluffy center.
Mo'Fo CONEBREAD

$3.50

Moist cornbread made-from-scratch with a crisp golden crust and fluffy center.

DRANKs (non-alcoholic drinks)

No alcohol thirst quenching, ice cold 20 oz BOTTLED SOFT DRINKS!
PEPSI 20 oz BOTTLE

$3.50

Ice cold PEPSI in a 20 oz plastic bottle. Add some ice and a glass or drink it straight from the bottle... Ahh-hhh! Cool and refreshin'!

PEPSI Diet 20 oz BOTTLE

$3.50

Ice cold Diet PEPSI in a 20 oz plastic bottle. Add some ice and a glass or drink it straight from the bottle. Cool and refreshin'!

CRUSH Orange 20 oz BOTTLE

$3.50

Ice cold CRUSH Orange in a 20 oz plastic bottle. Add some ice and a glass or drink it straight from the bottle... Ahh-hhh! Cool and refreshin'!

Mountain Dew 20 oz BOTTLE

$3.50
AQUAFINA Water 20 oz BOTTLE

$2.00

Ice cold AQUAFIna filter water in a 20 oz plastic bottle.