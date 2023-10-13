HAM BONZ Soul Food 141 TAHITIAN DR
FIXIN'S (entrees)
Mo-T’s Fried CHICKEN
If ya want to recall the “best Sunday dinner EVAH”, this perfectly seasoned, golden, cracklin’-crust chicken is it! Dark meat (thigh & leg) or White meat (breast & wing, add $3) is seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & deep-fried till perfect… inside & out! Choose leg & thigh or wing & breast and choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).
Cheryl's Country WINGS
Sometimes ya just want a WHOLE wing (not wing-ding) that is crispy on the outside & the juiciest meat in the middle. Enjoy 4 delicious & tender wings seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & deep-fried! This is “guilty pleasure” at its best! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).
Braggin’ Rights Baked CHICKEN
Don’t ya just love tender, full-o-flavor, baked chicken. We fix moist Dark meat (thigh & leg) or White meat (breast & wing, add $3) that is seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & baked in the oven until golden with mouthwatering crisp edges! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).
Country Fried POKE CHOPS
These fried pork chops were a staple at our house growin’ up! Tender, juicy, & downright addictive… they’re the most delicious things to sink ya teeth into! Ya gets 2 center-cut Pork Chops seasoned with our homemade seasonin’ & deep-fried to perfection. Ya taste buds will thank you! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).
Southern Smothered POKE CHOPS
There ain’t nothin’ like some good comfort vittles! 2 super flavorful center-cut pork chops get's covered with our homemade seasonin’, deep-fried, & then smothered in a rich brown gravy. A true soul food treat that is extra, extra cozy! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides)
Big J’s MEATLOAF & gravy
A “stick to ya rib” favorite, this beef meatloaf & brown gravy will make ya feel “full as a tick” & leave ya feelin’ “limber as a dishrag.” Get it… eat it… go home… nite-nite! Choose 3 “Dabs” (sides).
DABS (sides)
Marion's CANDIED YAMS
Buttery, sweet potatoes caramelized to perfection in our own spices and sugary syrup ‘til they are tender and practically melt in ya mouth!
Kim's COLLARD GREENS
Well-seasoned and fixed with smoked turkey, these collard greens are full of southern flavor and so good the “pot likker” (flavorful broth) is worth the wait. Dip ya Mo-Fo Conebread for a whole ‘nother experience! True food for the soul.
Big Momma's MACARONI & CHEESE
Outrageously cheesy, ultra creamy, southern baked macaroni and cheese… an irresistible soul food classic.
TJ's Southern GREEN BEANS
Slow-cooked green beans combined with smoked turkey are seasoned to perfection and melt in ya mouth tender!
COUNTRY BITE (cornbread)
DRANKs (non-alcoholic drinks)
PEPSI 20 oz BOTTLE
Ice cold PEPSI in a 20 oz plastic bottle. Add some ice and a glass or drink it straight from the bottle... Ahh-hhh! Cool and refreshin'!
PEPSI Diet 20 oz BOTTLE
Ice cold Diet PEPSI in a 20 oz plastic bottle. Add some ice and a glass or drink it straight from the bottle. Cool and refreshin'!
CRUSH Orange 20 oz BOTTLE
Ice cold CRUSH Orange in a 20 oz plastic bottle. Add some ice and a glass or drink it straight from the bottle... Ahh-hhh! Cool and refreshin'!
Mountain Dew 20 oz BOTTLE
AQUAFINA Water 20 oz BOTTLE
Ice cold AQUAFIna filter water in a 20 oz plastic bottle.