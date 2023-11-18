Skip to Main content
Hamburger America 51 Macdougal Street
Burgers
Single Hamburger
$7.25
Double Hamburger
$11.50
Single Cheeseburger
$7.25
Double Cheeseburger
$11.50
Single Onion Burger
$7.25
Double Onion Burger
$11.50
All The Way Single
$7.25
All The Way Double
$11.50
Sandwiches
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.00
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Peanut Butter & Jelly
$5.00
Egg Salad Sandwich
$7.00
Hot Ham Sandwich
$7.00
Fries
French Fries
$4.25
Chili
Chili - Cup
Chili - Bowl
Drinks
Fountain Soda
$4.00
Seltzer
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.50
Iced Tea
$4.00
Half and Half
$4.50
Chocolate Egg Cream
$5.00
Chocolate Milk
$5.00
Coffee Milk
$5.00
Mocha Milk
$5.00
Yoohoo
$3.00
Poland Spring Water
$2.50
Coffee
$3.00
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Milk
$4.00
Coffee Egg Cream
Mocha Egg Cream
Around The World
CooHoo
Chocolate Cake
Beer and Wine
Miller Beer
Out of stock
White Wine
Out of stock
Red Wine
Out of stock
Rose
Out of stock
Sweets
Pie Slice
$7.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$4.00
Milk and Cookies
$7.50
Secret Menu
Peanut Butter + Butter
$5.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$8.00
Grilled Ham & Swiss
$8.50
Goober Burger
$8.00
FOB Swiss
$8.00
CS Swiss
$8.00
Cheese Skirt Burger
$8.00
Fried Onion Cheese
$6.00
Grilled Peanut Butter
$6.00
Chamby
$10.00
Chester
$9.00
Merch
Hat
$20.00
Book
$30.00
T-Shirt
$25.00
Mug
$15.00
Totes
$12.00
Sticker
$1.00
Hamburger America 51 Macdougal Street Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 202-9330
51 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
Closed
All hours
