Smash Burgers
- #1 Single Smash$6.00
Comes with sauce and grilled onions
- #2 Double Smash$8.00
Double patty with sauce and grilled onions
- #3 Triple Smash$11.00
3 patties with sauce and grilled onions
- #4 Bacon Smash$8.50
Single patty with cheese, bacon, and grilled onions
- DBL Bacon Smash$11.00
- #5 BBQ Bacon Smash$9.00
Single patty with cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
- #6 Jalapeño Smash$7.00
Sauce, grilled onions, jalapeños
- DBL Jalapeño Smash$9.00
- Extra Pattie$2.50
Hammy’s Smash Burgers Locations and Ordering Hours
Clovis
(559) 772-2774
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Hammy’s #1
(559) 555-5555
Open now • Closes at 10PM