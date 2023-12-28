Handfield House LLC 135-24 Cross Bay Boulevard
Bagels/Muffins
Bagels
Muffins
Lunch
Gourmet Sandwiches
- French Connection$9.95
Smoked turkey breast, brie, cheese, and honey mustard on baguette
- English Channel$9.95
Breaded chicken breast, roasted peppers, watercress, and herb mayo on baguette
- South of the Border$9.95
Cracked pepper turkey, melted jalapeño cheese, jalapeño peppers, onions, and Russian on toasted hero
- The Rancher$9.95
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, melted mozzarella, and ranch dressing on toasted roll
- Bright and Lite$9.95
Fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette on baguette
- Champ's Choice$9.95
Roast beef, muenster cheese, onion, and tomato on garlic hero
- Godfather$9.95
Capocolla, ham, genoa, salami, prosciutto fresh mozzarella, oil and vinaigrette, lettuce, and tomatoes
- American$9.95
Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Mussolini$9.95
Ham, capicola salami, provolone cheese, pepperoni, lettuce and tomatoes, oil, and vinegar
- Ruben$9.95
Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and Russian dressing on rye
Fresh Salads Sandwiches
- Egg Salad$6.99
- Egg White Spinach$7.99
- Classic Tuna$7.99
- Low-Fat Tuna$7.99
- Vegetable Tuna$8.99
- Chicken Salad$7.99
- Low-Fat Chicken Salad$7.99
- Cranberry Chicken Salad$8.99
- Honey Mustard
- Chicken Salad*$7.99
- Shrimp Salad$8.49
- Seafood Salad$8.99
- Oriental Chicken Salad$8.49
- Bake Salmon Salad$9.49
- White Fish Salad$8.99
- Lettuce & Tom$4.99
Sandwiches
Beveragesminute maid
Beverages
- Small Coffee$1.75
- Medium Coffee$2.25
- Large Coffee$2.50
- Small Tea$1.75
- Medium Tea$2.25
- Large Tea$2.50
- Small Hot Chocolate$1.75
- Medium Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Large Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Small Herbal Tea$1.75
- Medium Herbal Tea$2.25
- Large Herbal Tea$2.50
- Orange juice 12 oz$2.79
- fanta plneapple 12 oz can$1.25
- kiwi strawberry 20 oz$2.79
- Energy tropical citrus$2.79
- Dasani water 20 oz$2.75
- fruit punch 20 oz$2.49
- coke can diet 12 oz$1.25
- ginger ale can 12 oz$1.25
- 20 oz coke$2.79
- Dr.pepper 12 oz can$1.25
- 12 oz sprite can$1.25
- Bucked up$3.99
Fridge Drinks
- Coke Can$1.25
- Coke 20oz$2.50
- Coke 1ltr$3.50
- Tropicana ruby red$3.49
- Tropicana Apple juice$3.49
- Fanta Can$1.99
- Pepsi can$1.99
- Tropicana orange juice$3.49
- Tropicana Strawberry kiwi$3.49
- Pepsi diet can$1.99
- Ginger Ale can$1.99
- Hawaiian Punch juicy red$1.99
- Gatorade lemon lime$2.75
- Gatorade Orange$2.75
- Pepsi 20oz$2.75
- Gatorade fruit punch$2.75
- Gatorade cool blue$2.75
- Schweppes sparkling water$1.99
- Vitamin water$2.75
- Tropicana Grape$2.75
- Tropicana cranberry$2.75
- Canada dry ginger ale 2L$3.99
- Pepsi 2L$3.99
- Tropicana apple juice 10oz$2.25
- Tropicana orange 10oz$2.25
- Poland sparing water 8oz$1.00
- strawberry milk$3.49
- Sprite 2 lt$3.99
- Coke 2 lt$3.99
- Apple juice 12 oz$2.79
lays
GUM
- Extra Sweet Watermelon Sugar Free Chewing Gum Single Pack - 15 Stick$2.99
- Trident Gum Bubblegum - 14.0 Ea$2.99
- Trident Gum Mint Bliss - 14.0 Ea$2.99
Trident's Mint Bliss Gum offers a refreshing and long-lasting mint flavor. Each pack contains 14 pieces, perfect for keeping in your bag or desk drawer.
- Trident Watermelon Twist Sugar Free Gum 14 Piece Pack$2.99
This Trident Watermelon Twist Sugar Free Gum pack contains 14 pieces of refreshing, juicy watermelon-flavored gum. It's great for keeping your breath fresh and is perfect for those trying to reduce their sugar intake.
- lays$2.49
- baked barbecue$0.99
- banana$1.00
- coke$1.25
Soda
Catering
Platters
- 3 Lb Platter Serves 18 - 22 Antipasto Platters$49.99
Genoa salami, ham, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, olives, and roasted peppers
- 4 Lb Platter Serves 24 - 28 Antipasto Platters$59.99
Genoa salami, ham, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, olives, and roasted peppers
- 5 Lb Platter Serves 30 - 35 Antipasto Platters$69.99
Genoa salami, ham, capicola, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, olives, and roasted peppers
- 3 Lb - 15 - 20 Serving Guests Cheese Platters$59.99
Carietis of imported and domestic cheeses
- 4 Lb - 20 - 25 Serving Guests Cheese Platters$69.99
Carietis of imported and domestic cheeses
- 5 Lb - 25 - 30 Serving Guests Cheese Platters$79.99
Carietis of imported and domestic cheeses
- 6 Lb - 30 - 35 Serving Guests Cheese Platters$99.99
Carietis of imported and domestic cheeses
- Wrap Platters$13.95
Per person. Minimum 10 guests. Assorted wraps, decorated on platters. Also includes potato salad, garden salad, relish tray, green & black olives, pickles, sweet red peppers, mustard, and mayonnaise
- Sandwich Delight$12.95
Per person. Minimum 15 guests. Assorted sandwiches. Decorated on Platters. Also includes potato salad, cole slaw, macaroni salad, relish tray, green & black olives, pickles, sweet red peppers, mustard, and mayonnaise
- Party Platters$12.95
Per person. Minimum 15 guests. Assorted meats, decorated on platters. Also includes potato salad, cole slaw, macaroni salad, relish tray, green & black olives, peppers, dinner rolls, rye bread, mustard, and mayonnaise
Handfiled's Party Hero
- 3 Foot (Serves 10) Supreme$89.95
With your choice of sandwich style: American style, Italian style, or Ruben served with potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, or macaroni salad
- 4 Foot (Serves 12) Supreme$114.95
With your choice of sandwich style: American style, Italian style, or Ruben served with potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, or macaroni salad
- 5 Foot (Serves 15) Supreme$139.95
With your choice of sandwich style: American style, Italian style, or Ruben served with potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, or macaroni salad
- 6 Foot (Serves 20) Supreme$159.95
With your choice of sandwich style: American style, Italian style, or Ruben served with potato salad, coleslaw, pickles, or macaroni salad
- Italian Giant Party Hero$69.95
With Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, lettuce, mustard oil, and vinegar
- Chicken Cutlet Giant Party Hero$79.95
With breaded chicken, cutlet breast, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo
- Turkey Deluxe Giant Party Hero$69.95
With turkey, honey, maple turkey, cracked pepper lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo