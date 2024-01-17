Handi-Mart Fast Foods
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
- Bacon Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
- Bacon Egg Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
- BLT Breakfast Sandwich$4.69
- Bologna Breakfast Sandwich$2.90
- Bologna Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.35
- Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$2.05
- Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
- Chicken Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
- City Ham Breakfast Sandwich$2.90
- City Ham Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.35
- County Ham Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
- County Ham Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
- Egg Breakfast Sandwich$2.00
- Fatback Breakfast Sandwich$2.90
- Grilled Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$1.75
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$2.50
- Livermush Breakfast Sandwich$2.90
- Livermush Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.35
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$2.90
- Sausage Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.35
- Sausage Egg Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.65
- Tenderloin Breakfast Sandwich$3.50
- Tenderloin Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
- Tomato Breakfast Sandwich$2.05
Breakfast Plate
- 1 Egg Plate$3.80
- 1 Egg Bacon Plate$6.64
- 1 Egg Bologna Plate$4.60
- 1 Egg Chicken Plate$4.60
- 1 Egg 2 Chicken Plate$6.20
- 1 Egg Country Ham Plate$6.70
- 1 Egg Fat Back Plate$4.60
- 1 Egg Liver Plate$5.35
- 1 Egg Sausage Plate$4.99
- 1 Egg Tenderloin Plate$6.20
- 2 Eggs Plate$4.25
- 2 Eggs Bacon Plate$7.04
- 2 Eggs Bologna Plate$5.05
- 2 Eggs Chicken Plate$5.05
- 2Eggs 2 Chicken Plate$6.65
- 2 Eggs Country Ham Plate$6.94
- 2 Eggs Fat Back Plate$5.05
- 2 Eggs Liver Plate$5.95
- 2 Eggs Sausage Plate$5.60
- 2 Eggs Tenderloin Plate$6.65
- 3 Eggs Plate$4.85
- 3 Eggs Bacon Plate$7.34
- 3 Eggs Bologna Plate$5.50
- 3 Eggs Chicken Plate$5.50
- 3 Eggs 2 Chicken Plate$7.10
- 3 Eggs Country Ham Plate$7.10
- 3 Eggs Fat Back Plate$5.50
- 3 Egg Liver Plate$6.55
- 3 Egg Sausage Plate$5.84
- 3 Egg Tenderloin Plate$7.10
Breakfast Sides
- Side 2 Pancake$3.50
- Side Bacon$3.19
- Side Biscuit$1.25
- Side County Ham$3.50
- Side Egg$1.00
- Side Fat Back$0.75
- Side Gravy$1.00
- Side Gravy Biscuit$3.09
- Side Grits$1.25
- Side Hashbrowns$1.89
- Side Home Fries$1.85
- Side Livermush$2.00
- Side Pancake$2.25
- Side Rice$1.25
- Side Sausage$2.00
- Side Tenderloin$3.00
- Side Toast$0.80
- Side Tomato$0.99
- Side Bologna$2.00
- Chicken Tender$2.00
Bakery Menu
Bakery
- Dozen Donuts$7.50
- 1/2 Dozen Donuts$4.50
- Single Donuts$0.75
- Jack Pies/Tunover$2.59
- Banana Bread$1.50
- Brownie$0.75
- Large Cookie$2.59
- Banana Pudding$1.75
- Cheesecake$2.99
- Choc Meringue Pie$1.99
- Choc Cake$1.79
- Coconut Cake$1.99
- Cocunt Meringue Pie$1.99
- German Choc Cake$1.99
- Hawaiian Pie$2.39
- Lemon Meringue$1.99
- Pound Cake$2.29
- Lemon Pound Cake$2.29
- Mini Cheese Cake$2.50
- Nutter Butter Pie$2.39
- Ooey Gooey Cake$1.99
- Oreo Pie$2.39
- Pecan Pie$2.29
- Persommon Pudding$1.49
- Pinapple Cake$1.99
- Pinapple upside down$1.99
- Pumpkin Pie$1.99
- Red Velevet$1.79
- Smores Cake$2.59
- Spice Cake$1.79
- Strawberry Cake$1.79
- Strawberry Pie$2.39
- Sweet Potatoe Pie$1.99
Handi-Mart Fast Foods Location and Hours
(704) 982-2700
