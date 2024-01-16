Handle Bar + Kitchen 8263 Gatewood Rd
Food
- Gorgeous Pretzel$7.00
Our classic Bavarian Pretzel with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Pretzilla$15.00
Our classic Bavarian Pretzel, but bigger. You might want to bring some friends to tackle this monster. Served with spicy brown mustard, honey mustard and beer cheese.
- Flat Tire Pizza$10.00
personal pizza topped with house made garlic parm sauce, pizza sauce and cheese
- Hummus and Pita$9.00
- Chips and Salsa$7.00
- Downhill Fries$7.00
A basket of battered fries
- Peak Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
home made pepperoni rolls from the Historic Black Knight.
- Pork Plunge Fries$12.00
A basket of battered fries piled high with cheese, bbq pork, cole slaw and a Carolina Gold bbq sauce.
- House Salad$10.00
A house salad made with mixed greens, topped with tomato, onion, cucumbers, shredded monterey cheddar and your choice of dressing.
- Enduro$12.00
Our %100 WV beer Brat, topped with grilled peppers and onions and our house made curry ketchup. served with chips.
- Old School$12.00
A classic brat. Our %100 WV Beer Brat, piled high with sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard.
- Coney$13.00
A classic coney dog. Our %100 WV Beer Brat topped with chili, onions and cheese.
- WV Brat$13.00
A West Virginia classic. Our %100 WV Beer Brat piled high with cole slaw, chili, diced onions and spicy brown mustard.
- single chicken$7.00
a single chicken taco topped with cilantro lime slaw and our house made lightning sauce
- pair of chicken$12.00
a pair of chicken tacos topped with cilantro lime slaw and our house made lightning sauce
- single pork$7.00
a single pork taco topped with cole slaw and golden barbeque sauce.
- pair of pork$12.00
a pair of pork tacos topped with cole slaw and golden barbeque sauce
- single vegan$8.00
a single vegan chorizo taco, topped with cilantro lime slaw and our vegan chipotle mayo.
- pair of vegan$14.00
a pair of vegan chorizo tacos topped with cilantro lime slaw and our house made vegan chipotle mayo.
- single beef$7.50
- pair of beef$13.00
- pair of fish$13.00
a pair of grilled swai tacos topped with cilantro lime slaw and chipotle tartar sauce.
- chicken quesadilla$12.00
chicken and cheese quesdadilla. served with a side of salsa
- pork quesadilla$12.00
pork and cheese quesadilla. served with a side of salsa.
- vegan quesadilla$13.00
vegan chorizo and cheese quesadilla served with a side of salsa. your choice of cheddar or vegan cheese.
- beef quesadilla$13.00
beef and cheese quesadilla served with a side of salsa.
- cheese quesadilla$12.00
cheese quesadilla served with salsa
- Philly Cheese steak$11.00
Classic Philly Cheesesteak, Shaved beef with peppers and onions and provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll.
- Gyro$11.00
A traditional Gyro. Shaved lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta and tzatiki sauce on a piece of naan bread.
- Bikefarm Burger$13.00
A classic Cheeseburger. Our Kobe beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and your choice of sauce.
- The imposter$11.00
Its a bird dog. Our grilled chicken topped with peppers and onions, mozzerella cheese and honey mustard served on a sausage roll.
Drinks
- coke product$1.75
- energy drinks$4.00
- Vitamin Water$2.25
- Prime$2.25
- Body Armor$2.25
- powerade$2.25
- mexican coke$4.00
- craft soda$4.00
- water$1.75
- juice$2.50
- aha$2.75
- agua fresca$2.75
- tea$2.50
- tummy yummy$1.50
- fairlife$2.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Naked Juice smoothie$4.29
- olipop soda$2.99
- Humm Kombucha$4.09
- Health Ade Kombucha$4.95
- Beas Squeeze$3.70
- Jones Soda$2.28
- OKF$2.47
- 12oz Craft can$5.50
- 16oz Craft can$7.25
- hawk knob$11.00
- dub glen$9.00
- modelo$4.25
- leinenkugel$4.25
- twisted tea$3.75
- white claw$3.75
- pbr can$1.50
- blue moon$4.25
- Strainge Beast$5.50
- Swilled Dog$5.50
- 5oz she can$5.50
- 12 oz She can$15.00
- Black Magic Girl$15.00
- Draft$6.50
- Pbr draft$2.00