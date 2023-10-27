Hands Down Cookies
Baked Cookies
Our OG, thick and chewy chocolate chip cookie. Browned butter dough studded with belgian dark and semisweet chocolates. Crispy on the outside, chewy with pools of melted chocolate on the inside.
Brown sugar dough filled with sprinkles inside and out. Soft and sprinkle-y!
Browned butter, homemade toffee chunks, and rolled oats. Crunchy, caramelized toffee on the edges and chewy, buttery pockets of melted toffee goodness on the inside.
Loaded with oats, rasinins and craisins. Crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside.
Oats, craisins and dark chocolate. Hearty, chewy, chocolatey and tart.
Chunks of oreo cookies, white chocolate chips, and semisweet chocolate chips in brown sugar dough. Topped with thin oreo. Chewy, crunchy, and lots of melted chocolate.
A chocoholic's dream! Dark chocolate base packed with 3 differnt kinds of Belgian chocolate. Not too sweet, just right
Soft, pillowy butter cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. Simple, delicious, heavenly!
GF Toasted, caramelized coconut on the outside, gooey melted chocolate goodness on the inside.
GF Crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy with pools of melted dark and semisweet chocolate on the inside.
Other Treats
Rich, chocolatey, and fudgey.
Marshmallowy, buttery, crunchy and gooey.
A krispy treat, but make it fruity with fruity pebbles!
Soft, and fudgy brown butter dough with semisweet chocolate and a salted caramel drizzle on top
Box of Dough
12 count frozen Choco Chip dough
12 count frozen Sprinkle Heaven dough
12 count frozen Toffee Oat dough
12 count frozen Oatmeal Crazin dough
12 count frozen Oat CC dough
12 count frozen Cookies N Cream dough
12 count frozen Lava Bomb douhg
12 count frozen Snickerdoodle dough
6 count frozen Choco Chip Macaroon Dough
12 Count frozen GF Choco Chip Dough
4 of each frozen doughs: Choco Chip, Oatmeal Crazin, Sprinkle Heaven
Baked Box
Build a box of 6 cookies
Build a box of 12 cookies
Not everyone agrees on what defines the perfect chocolate chip cookie. We think it's thick and chewy, but we'll let you decide your favorite. Box includes 1 thin and crispy, 1 thick and chewy, 1 fat and gooey
1/2 dozen GF cookies
1 dozen GF cookies
1 dozen of the classics: 4 Choco Chip, 4 Oatmeal Crazin, 4 Sprinkle Heaven