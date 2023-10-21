Sandwiches & Nuggets

Hella Fitzgerald
$9.69

fried chicken with bacon, cheddar, and red eye pork sausage gravy

Shorty
$5.85

fried egg and cheddar cheese

Barbecutie
$9.89

fried chicken, cheese, smashed hash-tots, and BBQ Sauce

Stevie
$9.35

fried chicken with pickles, whole grain mustard and honey

Chicken Classic
$9.35

fried chicken, cheese, shredded lettuce, pickled tomato and Comeback Sauce

The Nashville
$9.35

fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with pickles

The Dirty South
$9.35

fried chicken, pickles, pimento cheese, and hot sauce

Chicken Verde
$9.35

fried chicken, pickles, shredded lettuce, and green chili aioli

BYO Sandwich
$1.95

Build Your Own Sandwich!

Epic Nuggets
$3.25+

Choose a Sauce. Select Nashville Style and we will toss your nuggets in a spicy cayenne pepper sauce.

You Say Tomato
$6.75

stack of pickled tomatoes with a fried egg and basil pesto aioli

Old School PBJ
$5.45

creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam

Sides

Biscuit & Gravy
$5.75

with red eye pork sausage gravy

Loaded Hash Tots
$7.75

Hash-Tots topped with Sausage Gravy, crumbled bacon, and Cheddar cheese.

Hash-Tots
$3.35

Shredded potatoes in tot form, served with your choice of sauce.

Potato Salad
$3.50

Classic American Style Potato Salad

Fried Chicken
$4.62

Fried Chicken Thigh

Bacon Side
$2.94

2 Slices of Bacon

Drinks

Coffee
$2.70

12 oz. cup of drip coffee

Cold Brew
$4.25

Cold Brew served over ice in 16 oz. cup

Iced Tea
$2.75

Choose either Sweet or Unsweet Tea

Arnold Palmer
$2.75

50% Tea, 50% Lemonade, 100% Refreshing

Bottled Water
$1.50

16 oz. Bottled Water

Lemonade
$2.75

Moderately sweet and refreshingly tangy

Watermelon Lemonade
$3.50

Lemonade flavored with Watermelon Syrup

Orange Juice
$3.15

12 oz. of Orange Juice

Mimosa
$5.00

Champagne and OJ over ice

Coke
$2.75

12 oz. can of Coke

Diet Coke
$2.75

12 oz. can of Diet Coke

Watermelon Tea
$3.50

Iced Tea flavored with Watermelon Syrup

Grapefruit LaCroix
$2.75

12 oz. can of sparking soda

Raspberry Cranberry LaCroix
$2.75

12 oz. can of sparkling soda

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$2.26

Chocolate chunk cookie

Cookie Cream Pie
$5.20

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sandwich with Cream Cheese Frosting

Dolly Madison
$4.36

Sweet Potato Biscuit with jam and cream cheese frosting

Sauces

Comeback Sauce
$0.50

Slightly sweet, tangy and creamy Sauce

Gravy
$1.00

Side of Pork Sausage Gravy

Honey
$0.50

Side of Wildflower Honey

Hot Sauce
$0.50

Side of a medium heat hot sauce

Jam
$0.71

Side of Strawberry Jam

Ketchup
Side of Ketchup

Green Chili Aioli
$0.50

Side of slightly spicy and creamy sauce.

Ground Mustard
$0.50

Side of Ground Mustard

Basil Pesto Aioli
$0.50

Side of creamy herb sauce

Butter
$0.71

Side of Whipped Butter

Side of Whipped Butter