Handsome Biscuit
Sandwiches & Nuggets
fried chicken with bacon, cheddar, and red eye pork sausage gravy
fried chicken with bacon, cheddar, and red eye pork sausage gravy
fried egg and cheddar cheese
fried egg and cheddar cheese
fried chicken, cheese, smashed hash-tots, and BBQ Sauce
fried chicken, cheese, smashed hash-tots, and BBQ Sauce
fried chicken with pickles, whole grain mustard and honey
fried chicken with pickles, whole grain mustard and honey
fried chicken, cheese, shredded lettuce, pickled tomato and Comeback Sauce
fried chicken, cheese, shredded lettuce, pickled tomato and Comeback Sauce
fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with pickles
fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with pickles
fried chicken, pickles, pimento cheese, and hot sauce
fried chicken, pickles, pimento cheese, and hot sauce
fried chicken, pickles, shredded lettuce, and green chili aioli
fried chicken, pickles, shredded lettuce, and green chili aioli
Build Your Own Sandwich!
Build Your Own Sandwich!
Choose a Sauce. Select Nashville Style and we will toss your nuggets in a spicy cayenne pepper sauce.
Choose a Sauce. Select Nashville Style and we will toss your nuggets in a spicy cayenne pepper sauce.
stack of pickled tomatoes with a fried egg and basil pesto aioli
stack of pickled tomatoes with a fried egg and basil pesto aioli
creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam
creamy peanut butter and strawberry jam
Sides
with red eye pork sausage gravy
with red eye pork sausage gravy
Hash-Tots topped with Sausage Gravy, crumbled bacon, and Cheddar cheese.
Hash-Tots topped with Sausage Gravy, crumbled bacon, and Cheddar cheese.
Shredded potatoes in tot form, served with your choice of sauce.
Shredded potatoes in tot form, served with your choice of sauce.
Classic American Style Potato Salad
Classic American Style Potato Salad
Fried Chicken Thigh
Fried Chicken Thigh
2 Slices of Bacon
2 Slices of Bacon
Drinks
12 oz. cup of drip coffee
12 oz. cup of drip coffee
Cold Brew served over ice in 16 oz. cup
Cold Brew served over ice in 16 oz. cup
Choose either Sweet or Unsweet Tea
Choose either Sweet or Unsweet Tea
50% Tea, 50% Lemonade, 100% Refreshing
50% Tea, 50% Lemonade, 100% Refreshing
16 oz. Bottled Water
16 oz. Bottled Water
Moderately sweet and refreshingly tangy
Moderately sweet and refreshingly tangy
Lemonade flavored with Watermelon Syrup
Lemonade flavored with Watermelon Syrup
12 oz. of Orange Juice
12 oz. of Orange Juice
Champagne and OJ over ice
Champagne and OJ over ice
12 oz. can of Coke
12 oz. can of Coke
12 oz. can of Diet Coke
12 oz. can of Diet Coke
Iced Tea flavored with Watermelon Syrup
Iced Tea flavored with Watermelon Syrup
12 oz. can of sparking soda
12 oz. can of sparking soda
12 oz. can of sparkling soda
12 oz. can of sparkling soda
Desserts
Chocolate chunk cookie
Chocolate chunk cookie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sandwich with Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sandwich with Cream Cheese Frosting
Sweet Potato Biscuit with jam and cream cheese frosting
Sweet Potato Biscuit with jam and cream cheese frosting
Sauces
Slightly sweet, tangy and creamy Sauce
Slightly sweet, tangy and creamy Sauce
Side of Pork Sausage Gravy
Side of Pork Sausage Gravy
Side of Wildflower Honey
Side of Wildflower Honey
Side of a medium heat hot sauce
Side of a medium heat hot sauce
Side of Strawberry Jam
Side of Strawberry Jam
Side of Ketchup
Side of Ketchup
Side of slightly spicy and creamy sauce.
Side of slightly spicy and creamy sauce.
Side of Ground Mustard
Side of Ground Mustard
Side of creamy herb sauce
Side of creamy herb sauce
Side of Whipped Butter
Side of Whipped Butter