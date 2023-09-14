Hangdog Brewing Company 410 Cedarville Road
Soon to Be Famous Fried Chicken!
Hangdiggity! Fried Chicken Combo
Hangdog's soon to be famous Fried Chicken Thighs dipped in Dewey's secret Nashville Hot Sauce. Paired with a heaping pile of fresh hand cut fries.
Hangdiggity! Fried Chicken Bites Combo
Dewey's Favorite Nashville Hot Chicken bites paired with a heaping pile of fresh hand cut fries!
Fried Chicken Bites Combo
What's better than delicious fried chicken bites?....Add fresh hand cut fries!
Fried Chicken Combo
Our soon to be famous Fried Chicken Thighs paired with a heaping pile of fresh hand cut fries. ** Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness**
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
Hangdog's Fried Chicken Thighs accompanied with homemade pickles held together with a brioche roll. Sandwich paired with a heaping pile of fresh cut fries!
Hangdiggity! Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
Hangdog's delicious Fried Chicken Thighs dipped in our secret Nashville Hot Sauce with homemade pickles held together in a brioche bun. Includes a pile of fresh hand cut fries!
Shareables
Fresh Cut Fries
Heaping Pile of Fresh Hand Cut fries!!
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our delicious Sourdough based Pinsa Crust drizzled with Olive Oil, Garlic & Cheese. Served with a side of our San Marzano Sauce.
Wings
Brined in our special seasonings. Par baked in our pressure fryer, than flash fried for that extra crisp! These wings are about to make the best of the VALLEY LIST!
Pinsa?? Our Special Sourdough Pizza!
Cheese Pizza
Hangdog's special sourdough Pinsa Crust topped with Fresh Mozzarella and our San Marzano Sauce.
Meat Pizza
Hangdog's Pinsa Crust topped with Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Pepperoni & EVOO.
Spicy Pizza
HD's Special Pinsa Crust topped with Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, Mike's Hot N' Honey & Red Pepper Flakes
Pickle Pizza
HD's Bianca Pizza topped with our Homemade Pickles!
Bianca Pizza
HD's Pinsa Crust topped with Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, EVOO & Fresh Mozzarella.
Sausage & Hot Pepper Pizza
Dewey's Go-To-Pizza! HD's Pinsa Crust topped with fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Hot Chilli Peppers & Red Pepper Flakes.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
