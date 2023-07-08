Hank's... a deli of sorts Calabasas

Popular Items

Rosemary Sea Salt

$2.50
Number 4

$11.50

avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli

Cold Brew

$5.00


Would You Like A...

BAG?

AHHH... we generate so much paper waste! In an effort to prevent so many of our to-go bags from ending up in your trash bags, we will no longer be automatically bagging single items. Single bagels will still go in sleeves and single sandwiches will still go in boxes. But, we'll just hand you these things without putting them in a to-go bag. Unless you click this button, in which case we'll be happy to bag your single item. Confusing?

FORK?

Trying to cut down on waste. Please add this to your cart if you'd like this item. We will not include it automatically. Thanks!

NAPKIN?

Trying to cut down on waste. Please add this to your cart if you'd like this item. We will not include it automatically. Thanks!

Daily Special Thing(s)!

Cheese Pizza Bialy

$5.50

good bagel bread, pizza sauce, cheese, and olive oil

Vegan Pesto Pizza Bialy

$6.50

pizza sauce, vegan cheese, pesto squiggles

Bulk Bagels & Spreads!

Mixed Baker's Dozen

$25.00

13 mixed bagels based on availability. CANNOT BE USED FOR 13 SPECIALTY BAGELS. Limit 6 based on availability. You may use the special request box for bagel requests, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thanks for understanding.

Mixed Half Dozen

$14.00
8oz Plain CC

$5.00
8oz Scallion CC

$6.00
8oz Angry CC

$6.00

habanero & honey - spicy!

8oz Veggie CC

$6.00

parsley, carrot, red bell pepper, red radish, scallion

8oz Vegan CC

$10.00

8oz Lox CC

$10.00

8oz Guava CC

$6.00
FLASH SALE Mixed Baker's Dozen

$12.50

13 mixed bagels based on availability. CANNOT BE USED FOR 13 SPECIALTY BAGELS. Limit 6 based on availability. You may use the special request box for bagel requests, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thanks for understanding.

Build Your Own!

Plain

$2.50
Everything

$2.50
Sesame

$2.50
Poppy

$2.50
Rosemary Sea Salt

$2.50
Onion

$2.50
Salt

$2.50
Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50
Everything Jalapeño Cheddar

$3.75
Onion Bialy

$3.75
Cheddar Garlic

$3.75
Egg

$2.50
Pumpernickel

$2.50

Cinnamon Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Sandwiches!

Number 1

$11.00

fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli (no open-faced)

New Number 2

$11.00

fried egg, braised greens, gruyere, spicy pickled peppers, aioli (no open-faced)

Number 3

$15.50

hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill

Number 4

$11.50

avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli

Number 5

$15.00

smoked whitefish salad, plain cc, salted cucumber, red onion, dill -- dill is mixed into the salad and can't be removed!

Number 6

$12.00

roasted turkey breast, gruyere, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing

Number 7

$12.50

soppressata, fontina, leafy greens, spicy pickled peppers, aioli, dressing

Number 8

$12.00

tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing

Sides and Salads!

Dirty Chips

$2.50

assorted flavors of crunchy chips

Lemony Chicken Salad (8oz)

$7.00

duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions

Potato Salad (8oz)

$5.00

celery, scallions, radish, dill, mustardy dressing (V)

Egg Salad (4oz)

$4.50

mustard, mayo, chives, dill, S&P

Tuna Salad (4oz)

$4.00

mayo, mustard, lemon, celery, S&P

Whitefish Salad (4oz)

$8.00

smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli & mayo

Hank's Gravlax (2.5oz)

$8.00

salmon cured on brown sugar, kosher salt, fresh lemon zest, ground black pepper, and fresh dill

Nova Lox (2.5oz)

$8.00

salmon cured and cold smoked

Drinks!

Hot Coffee

$3.50
Cold Brew

$5.00
Orange Juice

$4.50
Lemonade

$4.00
Iced Tea

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

$1.50
Hot Tea (English Breakfast)

$2.00
Sparkling Water

$2.50
Still Water

$2.50

Retail!

Twill Dad Hat

$20.00
Hank's Logo Mug

$9.00
Bagel Initiative Mug

$9.00
Hank's Storefront Enamel Pin

$4.00
Retro Burbank Enamel Pin

$4.00
Bagel Initiative Enamel Pin

$4.00
Pride Hank's For Stopping Pin

$5.00

At the end of the month, we will double the sales of all pride merch and donate to A Place for Marsha.

OG Kids Tee (Red)

$18.00+
OG Kids Tee (Blue)

$18.00+
OG Kids Tee (Yellow)

$18.00+