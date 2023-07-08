Hank's... a deli of sorts Calabasas
Would You Like A...
BAG?
AHHH... we generate so much paper waste! In an effort to prevent so many of our to-go bags from ending up in your trash bags, we will no longer be automatically bagging single items. Single bagels will still go in sleeves and single sandwiches will still go in boxes. But, we'll just hand you these things without putting them in a to-go bag. Unless you click this button, in which case we'll be happy to bag your single item. Confusing?
FORK?
Trying to cut down on waste. Please add this to your cart if you'd like this item. We will not include it automatically. Thanks!
NAPKIN?
Daily Special Thing(s)!
Bulk Bagels & Spreads!
Mixed Baker's Dozen
13 mixed bagels based on availability. CANNOT BE USED FOR 13 SPECIALTY BAGELS. Limit 6 based on availability. You may use the special request box for bagel requests, but WE CANNOT GUARANTEE WE WILL HAVE WHAT YOU REQUEST. Thanks for understanding.
Mixed Half Dozen
8oz Plain CC
8oz Scallion CC
8oz Angry CC
habanero & honey - spicy!
8oz Veggie CC
parsley, carrot, red bell pepper, red radish, scallion
8oz Vegan CC
8oz Lox CC
8oz Guava CC
FLASH SALE Mixed Baker's Dozen
Build Your Own!
Sandwiches!
Number 1
fried egg, maple-glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, aioli (no open-faced)
New Number 2
fried egg, braised greens, gruyere, spicy pickled peppers, aioli (no open-faced)
Number 3
hank's gravlax, scallion cc, capers, radish, pickled onion, salted cucumber, sprouts, tomato, dill
Number 4
avocado, tomato, pickled onion, radish, salted cucumber, sprouts, vegan aioli
Number 5
smoked whitefish salad, plain cc, salted cucumber, red onion, dill -- dill is mixed into the salad and can't be removed!
Number 6
roasted turkey breast, gruyere, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing
Number 7
soppressata, fontina, leafy greens, spicy pickled peppers, aioli, dressing
Number 8
tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomato, red onion, leafy greens, aioli, dressing
Sides and Salads!
Dirty Chips
assorted flavors of crunchy chips
Lemony Chicken Salad (8oz)
duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions
Potato Salad (8oz)
celery, scallions, radish, dill, mustardy dressing (V)
Egg Salad (4oz)
mustard, mayo, chives, dill, S&P
Tuna Salad (4oz)
mayo, mustard, lemon, celery, S&P
Whitefish Salad (4oz)
smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli & mayo
Hank's Gravlax (2.5oz)
salmon cured on brown sugar, kosher salt, fresh lemon zest, ground black pepper, and fresh dill
Nova Lox (2.5oz)
salmon cured and cold smoked
Drinks!
Retail!
Twill Dad Hat
Hank's Logo Mug
Bagel Initiative Mug
Hank's Storefront Enamel Pin
Retro Burbank Enamel Pin
Bagel Initiative Enamel Pin
Pride Hank's For Stopping Pin
At the end of the month, we will double the sales of all pride merch and donate to A Place for Marsha.