Hank's... a deli of sorts Catering
Preset Catering Packages
Our preset bagel box comes with 3x everything bagels, 3x plain bagels, 2x sesame bagels, 1x rosemary bagel, 1x salt bagel, 1x onion bagel, 1x poppy bagel, 1x cinnamon raisin bagel, 2x 7oz plain cream cheese, and 1x 7oz scallion cream cheese. No substitutions on the preset box. If you'd like to make modifications, please select a custom box.
Includes everything from the preset bagel box PLUS a large veggie platter containing avocado, sliced tomato, raw red onion, salted cucumbers, pickled onions, sliced watermelon radish, sprouts, and capers. No substitutions on the preset box. If you'd like to make modifications, please select a custom box.
Includes everything from the preset bagel box PLUS a large lox platter containing 1.5 lbs of thinly sliced nova lox, sliced tomato, raw red onion, salted cucumbers, capers, and dill. No substitutions on the preset box. If you'd like to make modifications, please select a custom box.
Our preset lunch box comes with 3x everything bagels, 3x plain bagels, 2x sesame bagels, 1x rosemary bagel, 1x salt bagel, 1x onion bagel, 1x poppy bagel, 1x cinnamon raisin bagel, 1x 7oz house made aioli, 1x 7oz yellow mustard, turkey breast, salami, cheddar, fontina, gruyere, sliced tomato, raw red onion, and mixed greens. No substitutions on the preset box. If you'd like to make modifications, please select a custom box.
Custom Catering Packages
Your choice of 13 bagels, sliced and boxed, w/ 3x 7oz cream cheeses.
Your choice of 13 bagels, sliced and boxed, w/ 3x 7oz cream cheeses PLUS a large veggie platter.
Your choice of 13 bagels, sliced and boxed, w/ 3x 7oz cream cheeses PLUS a large lox platter.
Your choice of 13 bagels, sliced and boxed, w/ 1x house made aioli and 1x yellow mustard PLUS a large lunch platter.
Sides and Salads
smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli, and mayo
white albacore, mayo, mustard, lemon, and celery
duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions
mustard, mayo, chives, and dill
celery, scallions, radish, dill, and mustardy dressing (V)