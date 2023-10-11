You are pre-ordering for a FUTURE DATE.
Yom Kippur Pre-Orders
PLEASE READ! You must place your order for pickup on Monday, 9/25 between 11am and 2pm only. All orders placed through this site will be ready for pickup at your chosen location between 11am and 2pm on Monday, 9/25. Any orders scheduled for a different pickup time will be rejected and refunded. When you click on an item to add to your cart, you will be prompted to choose a pickup location. Once you place your order, Toast will automatically say "you can pick up your order at 13545 Ventura Blvd" however we will actually have your order ready at the location you chose in the item modifier. Confusing? Maybe... but we're working with the software we have here. Please email catering@hanksbagels.com with any questions.
Set Mixed Baker's Dozen
$25.00
We cannot accept substitutions on this special, pre-order dozen. All bagels will be unsliced and your box will include: 3x everything, 3x plain, 2x sesame, 1x poppy, 1x salt, 1x rosemary sea salt, 1x onion, and 1x cinnamon raisin.
Plain CC
$5.00
Scallion CC
$6.00
Veggie CC
$6.00
parsley, carrot, red bell pepper, red radish, scallion
Angry CC
$6.00
habanero and honey - spicy!
Strawberry CC
$6.00
Lox CC
$10.00
Vegan CC
$10.00
Salted Butter
$5.00
Honey Butter
$5.00
Small Veggie Platter
$50.00
tomato, raw red onion, salted cucumber, radish, sprouts, avocado, pickled onion, and capers
Whitefish Salad (1 lb)
$32.00
smoked whitefish, celery, dill, fresh lemon juice, aioli, and mayo
Tuna Salad (1 lb)
$16.00
white albacore, mayo, mustard, lemon, and celery
Egg Salad (1 lb)
$18.00
mustard, mayo, chives, and dill
Lemony Chicken Salad (1 lb)
$14.00
duke’s mayo, fresh lemon juice & zest, preserved lemon, black pepper, celery, and scallions
Potato Salad (1 lb)
$10.00
celery, scallions, radish, dill, and mustardy dressing (V)
