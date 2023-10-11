Yom Kippur Pre-Orders

PLEASE READ! You must place your order for pickup on Monday, 9/25 between 11am and 2pm only. All orders placed through this site will be ready for pickup at your chosen location between 11am and 2pm on Monday, 9/25. Any orders scheduled for a different pickup time will be rejected and refunded. When you click on an item to add to your cart, you will be prompted to choose a pickup location. Once you place your order, Toast will automatically say "you can pick up your order at 13545 Ventura Blvd" however we will actually have your order ready at the location you chose in the item modifier. Confusing? Maybe... but we're working with the software we have here. Please email catering@hanksbagels.com with any questions.