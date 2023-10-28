Haole Girl Island Sweets 4-1161 Kuhio Highway
Food
Sweet Filled Croissants
All butter croissant made with local honey
Dark chocolate, almond paste and coconut macaroon cookie
Dark Chocolate with apple banana inside
Sticky bun bear claw filling
Dark semi sweet chocolate in a croissant
Passion fruit curd with a cream cheese filling
Fresh mango baked with almond franchipan
Fresh pineapple with a cream cheese filling
Asian pear, dried fig and almond franchipan
Purple sweet potato, coconut milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, flake coconut
Flaky Cinnamon roll topped with caramel and macadamia nuts
Savory Stuffed Croissants
Char Su Pork with Japanese Namasu pickles
Sliced Ham, cheddar cheese, sweet spicy psssion fruit mustard
Havarti Cheese, Carmalized baby portobella mushroom, seet Maui onion, garlic, cracked pepper, sea salt
Grass fed ground beef, local barbeque sauce, pineapple salsa
Creamy goat cheese, fresh spinach, sun dried tomato
Mild Portugese sausage with Swiss cheese, sweet, spice passion fruit mustard
Sliced Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
Croissant Pot Pies
Chicken breast meat, baby carrots, broccoli, mushroom in a chicken cream sauce
Slow cooked peppered sirloin, diced potato, baby carrots, green beans in a tomato beef sauce
Lentil, baby carrots, diced potato in a veggie broth
Cookies
Gluten Free
Moist banana bread made with apple banana puree - no nuts -- gluten free
Local taro, flaked coconut - gluten dairy free muffin n0 nuts
Shredded carrots, fresh pineapple, coconut - gluten/dairy free no nuts