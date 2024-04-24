Happi Fritanga 9010 Dadeland Blvd
- Happi Salad$13.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Reddish, Avocado, and your choice of meat: Beef, Chicken or Pork
- Happi Wrap$12.99
Gallopinto, Avocado, Fried Cheese, Sweet Plantain, and your choice of meat: Steak, Chicken or Pork
- Happi Dog$8.99
Grilled Beef, Hot Dog Bu and Potato Sticks
- Happi Wings$10.99
8 wings - Side of celery and Blue cheese
- FritaBurger$13.99
Carne Asada, Bacon, Fried Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sweet Plantain
- Happi Breakfast$12.99
2 eggs, gallopinto, pork rind, fried cheese, sour cream, sweet plantain and chorizo criollo
- Dasayuno Nica$10.99
2 eggs, gallopinto, ham or bacon, Sweet plantain or French Fries
- Americano$10.99
2 Eggs, Ham or Bacon, French Fries or Hash brown, Pancake
- Omelet$10.99
Cheese, Tomato and Ham or Bacon
