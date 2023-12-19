Skip to Main content
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks (5)
$3.00
Fried Green Tomatoes (5)
$5.00
French Fries
$2.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
$5.00
Chicken Wings (10)
$11.00
Salad
Garden Salad
$5.00
Chef Salad
$9.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$8.00
Salad Salad
$7.50
Steak And Cheese Salad
$9.00
Side Salad
$3.75
Crispy Chicken Salad
$8.00
Extra dressing
$0.50
Egg
$0.50
Sides
Potatoe Salad
$2.95
Mac Salad
$2.95
Broccoli Salad
$3.95
Cottage Cheese
$2.95
French Fries
$2.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Chips
$0.60
corn bread
$1.50
Slaw
$2.95
fruit
$3.95
Extra dressing
$0.50
Add egg
$0.50
BREAKFAST
BISCUIT AND GRAVY
$5.95
BLT
$6.00
Muffin
$2.75
Danish
$2.95
Bacon biscuit
$4.75
Sausage biscuit
$4.75
Fried potatoes
$2.00
Sausage egg cheese biscuit
$4.95
Bacon egg cheese biscuit
$4.95
Side gravy
$2.00
#1
$10.00
#2
$8.00
1 bis/gravy
$3.00
side meat
$2.50
garnish gravy
$0.75
EXTRAS
SIDE CHEESE SAUCE
$1.00
HOT DOG WEENIE
$1.00
EXTRA BACON
$2.00
EXTRA TURKEY
$2.50
EXTRA HAM
$2.50
ADD EGG
$0.75
EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN
$3.00
EXTRA BREADED CHICKEN
$3.00
Hoagies
steak and cheese
$7.00
ham and cheese
$7.50
Turkey and cheese
$7.50
Sandwiches
BLT
$6.00
BBQ
$6.00
chicken salad sandwich
$5.00
club sandwich
$7.00
Grilled chicken sandwich
$7.00
hot bologna
$5.00
Entress
chicken strips fries
$8.00
burger
$6.50
baked steak
$12.00
HOT DOGS
hot dog
$2.00
corn dog
$1.50
DRINKS
bottle pop
$1.75
water
$1.00
engery drinks
$2.75
gatorade
$2.00
Grab and GO
muffins
$2.00
chips
$1.00
crackers
$1.00
cookies
$1.00
honey bun
$2.00
oreo
$2.00
Happy Days Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(304) 550-9830
600 D St #1, South Charleston, WV 25303
Open now
• Closes at 7:30PM
All hours
