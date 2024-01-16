Happy Greek
Food Menu
APPETIZERS
- DOLMADES APPETIZER$11.00
Grape leaves stuffed with lean ground beef, lamb, rice and fresh herbs, with egg- lemon sauce
- FALAFEL APPETIZER$11.00
Homemade with fava beans, select herbs and spices then rolled in sesame seeds - served with Hummus
- FETA & OLIVES$10.00
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
- FETA FRIES$8.00
Crisp fries, feta cheese, lemonato sauce and fresh herbs
- FRIED CALAMARI$14.00
Crisp, lightly breaded tender baby squid served with creamy garlic sauce
- GARITHES$15.00
Sautéed in garlic, red wine tomato sauce and extra virgin olive oil - topped with feta and Romano
- SAGANAKI OPA$13.00
A wedge of imported kefalograviera cheese, pan-seared then set ablaze at your table before we douse the flame with fresh lemon juice
- Sautéed Calamari$15.00
Tender baby squid sautéed in fresh garlic, red wine tomato sauce - topped with feta and Romano
- SPANIKOPITA$9.00
Made fresh in our kitchen with spinach, sautéed onions, fresh herbs and feta baked in layers of delicate phyllo dough
- VEG DOLMADES APPETIZER$9.00
Rice and fresh herbs stuffed in grape leaves with egg-lemon sauce
SPREADS & DIPS
- HUMMUS$9.00
Garbanzo beans blended with sesame tahini, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and fresh garlic
- SPINACH FETA DIP$9.00
Finely chopped baby spinach blended with feta cheese, onion & extra virgin olive oil
- TZATZIKI$9.00
Creamy yogurt dip with grated cucumber, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- KOPANISTI$9.00
Spicy feta cheese dip with roasted red pepper
- SKORDALIA$9.00
A creamy blend of potatoes and extra virgin olive oil with a hint of garlic
- THE HAPPY GREEK COMBO$13.00
Sample and share any four spreads listed above - double up on a favorite if you'd like!
SPREADS TO GO
SALADS
- GREEK SALAD$9.00+
Romaine hearts, tomato, cucumber, onion. green pepper, Kalamata olives and feta, side of creamy garlic dressing
- HORIATIKI SALAD$9.00+
Fresh tomato. cucumber, red onion, green pepper, feta, Kalamata olives and balsamic vinaigrette
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$9.00+
Romaine hearts, mixed greens, tomato. cucumber, green pepper, fresh parsley, mint, spices and red onion tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with crisp pita chips
- CAESAR SALAD$9.00+
Romaine hearts, Parmesan, crisp pita chips, caesar dressing
PITAS
- GYRO PITA$14.00
Thin-sliced lamb and beef gyro topped with our creamy garlic dressing
- SPICY GYRO PITA$14.00
Gyro meat topped with kopanisti (spicy feta dip)
- KEFTEDES PITA$14.00
A unique blend of ground veal and lamb, fresh parsley and herbs topped with hummus
- SPICY SHRIMP PITA$14.00
Crisp, lightly breaded baby shrimp topped with kopanisti (spicy feta dip)
- SPICY CHICKEN PITA$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with kopanisti (spicy feta dip)
- RED SNAPPER PITA$14.00
Long, wide planks of fresh snapper, crisp golden brown seasoned crust, topped with kopanisti
- BEEF SHAWARMA PITA$16.00
Pan-seared julienned filet mignon, marinated in Mediterranean seasonings and extra virgin olive oil with green pepper and topped with tahini sauce
- CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA$16.00
Strips of chicken breast marinated in Mediterranean seasonings and extra virgin olive oil, pan-seared with green pepper, onion and tomato
- CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PITA$14.00
Grilled marinated chicken topped with creamy yogurt tzatziki
- FALAFEL PITA$13.00
Crisp on the outside, moist on the inside our flavorful falafel with veggies and hummus
- VEGGIE SALAD PITA$12.00
Cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta, mixed greens, tomato, onion, banana pepper, side of creamy garlic dressing
PLATTERS
- CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER$20.00
Pan-seared marinated strips of chicken breast with sesame tahini sauce, green pepper, onion, tomato with side Greek salad, fries, fresh pita and creamy garlic dressing.
- GYRO PLATTER$19.00
Slices of slow-roasted Beef and Lamb gyro drizzled with our house dressing - served open faced atop a bed of rice pilaf with side Greek salad, fries, fresh pita and creamy garlic dressing
- GRILLED CHICKEN PLATTER$20.00
Strips of grilled chicken breast atop a bed of rice pilaf with side Greek salad, fries, fresh pita and creamy garlic dressing
- BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER$20.00
Julienned filet mignon with sesame tahini sauce, green pepper, onion, tomato with with side greek salad, fries, fresh pita and creamy garlic dressing.
BURGERS
- HAPPY GREEK BURGER$17.00
Our custom blend of Ohio ground chuck, brisket and short rib, grilled to order with feta cheese olives, tomato, lettuce, onion, mayonnaise
- FALAFEL BURGER$15.00
Our delicious falafel patty with tomato, lettuce, onion with hummus, topped with feta
- ALL AMERICAN BURGER$16.00
Custom blend of Ohio ground chuck, brisket and short rib, grilled to order with tomato, lettuce, onion, mayonnaise and two slices of American cheese
GREEK ENTREES
- CHICKEN ATHENA$19.00
Char-broiled marinated breast of chicken, topped with homemade tomato-wine sauce and feta cheese 19
- CHICKEN LEMONATO$19.00
Marinated, char-broiled chicken breast topped in our zesty lemon-garlic sauce
- CHICKEN ZAGORIA$19.00
Char-broiled marinated breast of chicken, sauté of roasted red pepper, feta, jalapeño pepper and Kalamata olives topped with mozzarella
- LAMB CHOPS$39.00
Marinated, char-grilled tender baby lamb-chops topped with light lemon-garlic sauce
- MIXED GRILL$39.00
Char-broiled breast of chicken, two char- broiled lamb chops and two keftedes atop mixed greens with garlic-lemon sauce
- CHICKEN DELPHI$19.00
PASTAS
- SEAFOOD PASTA$25.00
Sautéed calamari, Tiger Shrimp, scallops, onion, tomato, zucchini and green pepper. Choice of homemade creamy chardonnay or tomato basil sauce, topped with feta and Pecorino Romano
- CHICKEN ISLAND PASTA$24.00
Char-grilled chicken, sautéed tomato, onion, green pepper, zucchini, choice of homemade creamy chardonnay or tomato basil sauce, topped with feta and Pecorino Romano
- LAMB GYRO PASTA$24.00
Hand carved Gyro meat with sautéed tomato, onion, green pepper, zucchini with choice of homemade tomato basil or creamy chardonnay sauce, topped with feta and Pecorino Romano
- LAMB SHANK PASTA$24.00
Oven roasted lamb shank sautéed with zucchini, tomato, green pepper and onion with homemade creamy chardonnay or tomato basil sauce, topped with feta and Pecorino Romano
KEBOBS
- CHICKEN KEBOB$20.00
Marinated chicken breast, onion, green pepper, light lemon-garlic sauce
- FILET KEBOB$22.00
Marinated filet mignon, onion, green pepper, topped with light lemon-garlic sauce
- KEFTEDES KEBOB$20.00
Blend of ground beef tenderloin and lamb, parsley, onion and herbs – side of tzatziki
- LAMB KEBOB$23.00
Marinated lamb tenderloin, onion, green pepper, topped with light lemon-garlic sauce
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
- CHICKEN OVER HUMMUS$19.00
- LAMB OVER HUMMUS$20.00
- BEEF OVER HUMMUS$20.00
- DOLMADES$18.00
Grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, lamb, rice, and fresh herbs topped with egg-lemon sauce - with Greek Salad
- LAMB SHANK$22.00
Tender oven-roasted lamb shank, braised in red wine tomato sauce and fresh herbs atop rice pilaf with Mediterranean vegetable medley
- MOUSSAKA$18.00
Seasoned ground beef, light tomato sauce, fresh herbs, zucchini, potatoes, roasted eggplant baked under creamy béchamel sauce with Pecorino Romano
- PASTITSIO$18.00
Ground beef and Greek macaroni noodles baked under a layer of creamy béchamel sauce - topped with Pecorino Romano
- SPICY CHICKEN OVER HUMMUS$19.00
Char-broiled chicken breast, sautéed green pepper, tomato, onion, garlic, fresh herbs, extra virgin olive oil, touch of lemonato sauce on a layer of hummus with pita
- SPICY GYRO OVER HUMMUS$20.00
Hand-carved lamb and beef gyro meat, sautéed green pepper, tomato, onion, olives, spinach, garlic, fresh herbs, extra virgin olive oil, touch of lemonato sauce on a layer of hummus with pita
SEAFOOD ENTREES
- MEDITERRANEAN SEAFOOD TRIO$29.00
Tiger shrimp, scallops and mussels sautéed in olive oil with roasted eggplant, green pepper, spinach, fresh herbs, red onion and garlic, topped with lemon sauce and Pecorino Romano
- CHAR-BROILED SNAPPER$26.00
With garlic, lemon juice and fresh herbs in lemon-butter wine sauce with Pecorino Romano
- CHAR-BROILED ATLANTIC SALMON$22.00
Wild caught salmon, fresh herbs, garlic, lemon butter wine sauce
- GROUPER ATHENA$26.00
Char-grilled with fresh herbs, garlic, lemon juice - topped with tomato wine sauce, Pecorino Romano and feta
- SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS OLYMPUS$29.00
Sautéed in wine sauce with tomato, green pepper, spinach, onion and fresh herbs topped with feta and Pecorino Romano
- SCALLOPS A LA GREEK$29.00
Sautéed with tomatoes, green pepper, onion, zucchini, fresh garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil, topped with garlic butter wine sauce and freshly grated Pecorino Romano
VEGETARIAN DISHES
- VEGETARIAN COMBO PLATE$19.00
Our big Greek platter filled with vegetarian dolmades, horiatiki salad, falafel, hummus, Spanakopita and tzatziki
- VEGETARIAN DOLMADES$16.00
Seasoned rice and herbs stuffed in grape leaves, topped with egg-lemon sauce, with Greek salad
- GREEK VEGGIE PASTA$17.00
Linguini, Zucchini, tomato, onion, pepper, garlic, Kalamata olives and fresh herbs sautéed in olive oil, topped with feta and Pecorino Romano
SIDES
- RICE PILAF SIDE$4.00
- FRENCH FRIES SIDE$4.00
- EXRA PITA$1.00
- DRESSING SIDE$1.00
- FETA SIDE$2.00
- KALAMATA OLIVES$2.00
- HUMMUS SIDE$2.00
- TZATZIKI SIDE$2.00
- KOPANISTI SIDE$2.00
- SPINACH FETA SIDE$2.00
- SIDE GREEK SALAD$6.50
- RAW VEGGIES SIDE$5.00
Raw carrots, cucumber, and tomato for dipping.
- OVEN ROASTED LEMON POTATOES SIDE$4.00
- MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE MEDLEY SIDE$4.50
- PASTA SIDE$10.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE$9.00
- GYRO SIDE$8.50
- FALAFEL SIDE$7.00
- CHAR-BROILED SALMON SIDE$12.00
- BLACKENED SALMON SIDE$12.00
- GRILLED GROUPER SIDE$15.00
- KEFETEDES SIDE$10.00
- SPICY BABY SHRIMP SIDE$11.00
- BABY LAMB CHOPS SIDE$18.00
- LAMB KEBOB SIDE$20.00
- CHICKEN KEBOB SIDE$15.00
- FILET OF BEEF KEBOB SIDE$15.00
KIDS
DESSERTS
Bottle Alcohol
Bottled Beer (Online)
Red Wine by Bottle (Online)
- Bovin Alexander BTL$30.00
- El Burro Garnacha BTL$30.00
- IQUE Malbec BTL$34.00
- Kir-Yanni Red BTL$34.00
- Liberty School BTL$34.00
- Lucky Star Pinot Noir BTL$30.00
- Megas Oenos BTL$55.00
- Oxford Merlot BTL$27.00
- Poggio d'Elsa Italy BTL$34.00
- Shannon Ridge Cab BTL$30.00
- Shannon Ridge Wrangler BTL$30.00
- Skouras Nemea BTL$30.00
- Skouras Red BTL$30.00
- Tsantali Merlot BTL$42.00
- Vin De Crete BTL$30.00
- Yalumba Shriaz BTL$34.00