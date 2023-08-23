Happy Gremlin
Classic Burger
Beautifully seasoned beef patty on a grilled bun.
Breaded Cauliflower
A West Virginia staple! Crispy and seasoned on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. You'll be coming back for more! Served with homemade ranch or honey mustard for dipping.
Hand-cut regular fries
Crispy, fresh and made to order!
My Girlfriend/Wife Isn't Hungry
Add some extra fries or breaded cauliflower to your order! You know, just in case.
Coleslaw
Creamy and delicious!
Spiral spuds
Ribbon cut fries, hand cut and made to order. Crispy and perfectly seasoned.
West Virginia Dawg
Single, all beef grilled dawg with mild or medium chili (sauce), ketchup, mustard, onion, and creamy coleslaw. So. Good!
West Virginia Giovanni
A perfectly seasoned beef patty topped with West Virginia sweet or medium hot peppers in sauce, american cheese, on toasted buttery artisan bread.
BLT
Cristy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted artisan bread.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of american, swiss, or pepper jack cheese on artisan bread. Want to kick it up a notch? Add bacon, turkey or ham for an additional charge.
Double Classic Burger
Two, count 'em two, seasoned beef patties on a grilled bun with toppings of your choice.
Shroom and Swiss
Made the West Virginia way! Seasoned burger patty with buttery mushrooms in rich brown gravy, topped off with swiss cheese and mayo! Add some sauteed onions for an additional charge.
Plain Dawg
Single, all beef grilled hot dawg on a steamed hotdog bun. Ketchup and mustard at no additional cost.
Chili Cheese Dawg
Single, all beef dawg, with mild or medium chili (sauce) and melted nacho cheese.