Breakfast Platters
- Classic Breakfast Platter$10.99
- Ground Round Platter$11.49
- Country Fried Steak Platter$11.49
- Ashley's Pancake Platter$10.49
- Wiz's Manhattan Platter$10.99
- Biscuit and Gravy Platter$10.99
- Big Man Platter$12.99
- Pork Chop Breakfast Platter$12.99
- Belgian Waffle Platter$10.99
- French Toast Platter$10.99
- Ham Steak Breakfast Platter$12.99
- Grilled Tenderloin Platter$14.99
- Meatloaf$10.99
Awesome Omelets
- Western Omelet$10.29
- Western Omelet only$8.29
- Farmer's Veggie Omelet$9.29
- Farmer's Veggie Omelet only$7.29
- Southwestern Omelet$11.99
- Southwestern Omelet only$9.99
- Meat Lovers Omelet$11.49
- Meat Lovers Omelet only$9.49
- Chicken Fajita Omelet$11.29
- Chicken Fajita Omelet only$9.29
- Philly Cheese Steak Omelet$10.99
- Philly Cheese Steak Omelet only$8.99
- Chili Cheese Omelet$10.99
- Chili Cheese Omelet only$8.99
- Ham , Bacon, or Sausage omelet$9.49
- Ham, Bacon, or Sausage omelet only$7.49
- Reuben Omelet$10.99
- Reuben Omelet only$8.99
- Omelet Supreme$12.99
- Omelet Supreme only$10.99
- Spinach and Swiss Cheese Omelet$8.99
- Spinach and Swiss Cheese Omelet only$6.99
- 3 Cheese Omelet$7.99
- 3 Cheese Omelet only$5.99
Other Breakfasts
- Fruity Belgian Waffle$8.79
- One Pancake$3.79
- Two Pancakes$5.29
- Three Pancakes$6.29
- Belgian Waffle$6.99
- 2 Egg Sandwich$4.69
- Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich$7.79
- Eggs Benedict$11.99
- Cup Oatmeal$2.99
- Bowl Oatmeal$3.79
- One French Toast$3.99
- Two French Toast$5.49
- Three French Toast$6.49
- 1/2 Biscuits and Gravy$4.49
- Full Biscuits and Gravy$6.49
- Blueberry Muffin$3.89
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.89
- Cinnamon Roll$3.89
- Pork Chop and 2 eggs$9.99
- Grilled Tenderloin Breakfast$10.99
Breakfast Extras
- English Muffin$2.49
- 1 Biscuit$1.59
- 2 Biscuits$2.69
- Cup Grits$2.29
- Bowl of Grits$3.49
- Home Fries$2.69
- Hash Browns$2.69
- Loaded Hash Browns
- Loaded Hash Browns$3.99
- Bacon 5 Strips$4.99
- Bacon 3 Strips$3.99
- 2 Sausage Patties$4.99
- 1 Sausage Pattiy$2.59
- Smoked Sausage$4.99
- 2 Turkey Patties$4.99
- 1 Turkey Patty$2.59
- Ham 1 Slice$3.29
- Ham 2 Slices$5.29
- Toast$2.19
- Cup Sausage Gravy$2.59
- Bowl Sausage Gravy$3.79
- Ham Steak$5.99
- 1 Egg$1.19
- 2 Eggs$1.99
- Jalapenos$1.09
- Extra Cheese$1.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
- Cinnamon Roll$3.89
- Peanut Butter$0.99
Manhattans
Lunch/Dinner Entrees
Chicken Specialties
Burger Specialties
Other Special Sandwiches
- Ham & Cheese Deluxe$10.49
- Grilled Tenderloin$10.49
- Reuben$10.99
- Country Fried Steak Sandwich$10.99
- BLT$7.69
- BLT Club$10.29
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$8.49
- Grilled Cheese$8.49
- Cod Fish Sandwich$10.29
- Fish and Chips$11.29
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$10.49
- Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich$10.49
- French Dip Sandwich$10.49
- Spinach Melt$8.99
- Turkey Club$10.29
- Turkry Club Club$10.99
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Club$10.99
- Tuna or Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
- Tuna or Chicken Salad Melt$9.99
