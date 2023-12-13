Happy Valley 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Dumplings/点心饺子
Steamed/点心蒸
Steamed Dimsum items that are not dumplings
- Chicken Feet/鳳爪$6.25
- Pork Ribs/排骨$6.25
- Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf/糯米雞$6.25
- Rice Noodle Rolls/腸粉$6.25
- Beef Ball with Tofu Skin/腐竹牛肉球$6.25
- Tofu Skin Rolls/腐皮卷$6.25
- Steamed Black Pepper Beef Ribs/胡椒蒸牛排骨$6.25
- Shrimp Stuffed Tofu/蒸鑲豆腐$6.25
- Beef Tendon/沙嗲牛筋$6.25
- Beef Tripe/牛百頁$6.25
- Shrimp Mushroom/蒸鑲冬菇$6.25
- Beef Stew/牛雜$8.75
Buns/点心包
Fried-Baked/点心煎
- Red Bean Sesame Balls/芝麻球$5.25Out of stock
- Taro Puffs/芋角$6.25
- Pork Puffs/鹹水角$6.25
- Fried Shrimp Balls/炸蝦球$6.25
- Fried Pork Spring Rolls/春捲$5.25
- Fried Sticky Rice/糯米飯$6.25
- Egg Custard Tarts/蛋撻$6.25Out of stock
Please note that an order comes with two egg tarts.
- Radish Cake/蘿蔔糕$5.25
- Taro Cake/芋頭糕$5.25
- Crab Claws/釀蟹鉗$6.25
- Sugar Cane Shrimp/越南蔗蝦$6.25
- Shrimp Toast/油條蝦$5.25
(678) 218-0888
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM