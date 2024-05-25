Haraz Coffee- Livonia, MI 30120 Plymouth Rd
Livonia Main Menu
Traditional
- Adeni/Karak Chai
Premium Black Tea with Cardamom and Cream
- Harazi Mufawar
Yemeni Style Coffee With Cream and Cardamom
- Iced Adeni (16oz)$6.75
Cold Brew Adeni
- Iced Harazi Mufawar (16oz)$6.75
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream
- Iced Sana'ani (16oz)$6.00
Cold Brew Black Coffee
- Jubani
Coffee & Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
- Maleki
Light Roast Coffee with Cream, Ginger and Cinnoman
- Qishr
Coffee Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
- Rada'ai
Lighted Roasted Coffee with Cardamom and Ginger
- Saffron Adeni
- Sana'ani
Yemeni style Black Coffee With Cardamom
Espresso Bar
- Americano (16oz)$5.00
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso over hot water
- Cappuccino (8oz)$6.00
8 Oz Double shot with Milk
- Caramel Macchiato (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Doube Shot espresso with Caramel sauce
- Cortado (4oz)$6.00
4 Oz Half Espresso & Half Milk
- Espresso Shot (2oz)$4.50
Double Shot Espresso
- Frappuccino (16oz)
- Haraz Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double shot espresso with Haraz spice & Honey
- Latte (16oz)$7.00
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with Milk
- Matcha Latte (16oz)$6.00
16 Oz Matcha with Haraz Spice and Honey
- Mocha Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double shot espresso and Chocolate Mocha
- Pistachio Latte (16oz)$7.85
16 Oz Real Pistachio w/ Double Shot Espresso, Haraz Spice
- Pumpkin Spice Latte (16oz)$7.50
- Saffron Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso latte infused with Saffron
- Salted Caramel Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double Espresso with Caramel
- Shakin Espresso (16oz)$7.85
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso with Brown Sugar & Milk
- White Mocha Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with white mocha
Coffee & Other
Iced Refreshers
- Iced Hibiscus - 20oz$7.00
Organic Hibiscus
- Mango Dragon Fruit -20oz$7.00
Organic Lemonade & Dragon Fruit
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie - 20oz$7.00
Mango with Pineapple
- Pink Coconut - 20oz$7.00
Strawberry with Coconut Milk
- Pomegranate - 16oz$7.50
Freshly made Pomegranate
- Strawberry Lemonade -20oz$7.00
Strawberry Lemonade
Pastries
- Baklawa (2 pieces)$3.50
- Bee Bites$6.50
Toasted Bread with Cream cheese and Honey
- Cheesecakes$7.50
Cheesecake
- Cinnamon Rolls$8.25
- Cookie$3.50
- Croissant$6.00
- Finger Pastry (4 pieces)$4.00
- Istanbul Cheesecake$8.00
Turkish San Sebastion
- Milk Cakes$7.50
Milk Cakes
- Mosaic$7.50
Mosaic Cake
- Tiramisu Cake$7.25
3 Layered Italian style cake
Bulk Coffee & Tea Bags
- Adeni Tea Blend$30.00
1 Lb Adeni Tea Blend
- Dark Roast Beans$25.00
12 Oz Dark Roast Beans
- Harazi Mufawar Blend$30.00
12 Oz Harazi Mufawar Blend
- Jubani Blend$30.00
12 Oz Jubani Blend
- Medium Roast Beans$25.00
12 Oz Medium Roast Beans
- Rada'ai Blend$30.00
12 Oz Rada'ai Blend
- Saudi Blend$35.00
12 Oz Saudi Haraz Blend, Light roast coffee with Cardamom and Saffron
- Turkish Haraz Blend$30.00
12 Oz Turkish Haraz Blend