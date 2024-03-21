Haraz Coffee House East Lansing
Main Menu
Traditional
- Harazi Mufawar$4.50
Yemeni Style Coffee With Cream and Cardamom
- Iced Mufawar$6.00
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream
- Maleki$4.50
Light Roast Coffee with Cream, Ginger and Cinnoman
- Sana'ani$4.50
Yemeni style Black Coffee With Cardamom
- Iced Sana'ani$4.50
Cold Brew Black Coffee
- Jubani$4.50
Coffee & Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
- Qishr$4.50
Coffee Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
- Rada'ai$4.50
Lighted Roasted Coffee with Cardamom and Ginger
- Adeni Chai$5.00
Premium Black Tea with Cardamom and Cream
- Saffron Adeni Chai$5.00
Pemium Black Tea With Saffron
- Iced Adeni Brew$6.00
Cold Brew Adeni
- Red Tea$4.50
Premium Red Tea
Espresso Bar
- White Mocha$7.50
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with white mocha
- Shakin Espresso$7.50
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso with Brown Sugar & Milk
- Espresso Shot$4.50
Double Shot Espresso
- Americano$5.00
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso over hot water
- Cortado$6.00
4 Oz Half Espresso & Half Milk
- Regular Latte$6.00
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with Milk
- Haraz Latte$7.50
16 Oz Double shot espresso with Haraz spice & Honey
- Pistachio Latte$7.50
16 Oz Real Pistachio w/ Double Shot Espresso, Haraz Spice
- Caramel Macchiato$7.50
16 Oz Doube Shot espresso with Caramel sauce
- Mocha Latte$7.50
16 Oz Double shot espresso and Chocolate Mocha
- Cappuccino$6.00
8 Oz Double shot with Milk
- Salted Caramel Latte$7.50
16 Oz Double Espresso with Caramel
- Saffron Latte$7.50
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso latte infused with Saffron
- Matcha Latte$6.00
16 Oz Matcha with Haraz Spice and Honey
Cold Beverages (Merchandiser)
- Pure Life Purified Water$1.50
Purified Water
- Redbull$3.50Out of stock
Energy Drink
- S. Pellegrino$3.00Out of stock
Sparkling Water
- Fiji Water$3.00
Spring Water
- Perrier$3.00
Sparkling Water
- Apple Juice$3.95
Flavoured Juice
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- La Croix Berry$2.95
- La Croix Lemon$2.95
- La Croix Tangerine$2.95
- Alani Nu Energy Cherry$3.95
- Alani Nu Cosmic Stardust$3.95
- Alani Nu Juicy Peach$3.95
- Pure Leaf Tea - Sweet$2.95
- Pure Leaf Tea - Unsweetened$2.95
- Naked Mango$2.95
- Naked Berry Blast$2.95
- Naked Strawberry Banana$2.95
- Naked Blue Machine$2.95
Coffee & Other
Refreshers
- Pomegrante - 16oz$7.50
Freshly made Pomegranate
- Mango Dragon Fruit -20oz$7.00
Organic Lemonade & Dragon Fruit
- Iced Hibiscus - 20oz$7.00
Organic Hibiscus
- Pink Coconut - 20oz$7.00
Strawberry with Coconut Milk
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie - 20oz$7.00
Mango with Pineapple
- Strawberry Lemonade -20oz$7.00
Strawberry Lemonade
House Brew
Pastries & Bakery
Bulk Coffee & Tea Bags
- 1 Lb Adeni Tea Blend$30.00
1 Lb Adeni Tea Blend
- Medium Roast Beans$25.00
12 Oz Medium Roast Beans
- Dark Roast Beans$25.00
12 Oz Dark Roast Beans
- Harazi Mufawar Blend$30.00
12 Oz Harazi Mufawar Blend
- Turkish Haraz Blend$30.00
12 Oz Turkish Haraz Blend
- Jubani Blend$30.00
12 Oz Jubani Blend
- Rada'ai Blend$30.00
12 Oz Rada'ai Blend
- Saudi Blend$35.00
12 Oz Saudi Haraz Blend, Light roast coffee with Cardamom and Saffron
Haraz Merchandise
Snacks & Fruit
- Sargento Balanced Breaks Wheat Thins$4.25
- Sargento Balanced Breaks Ritz$4.25
- Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheddar & Cashews$4.25
- Sabra Hummus & Pretzel$3.25
- Yogurt$2.50
- Perfect Bar - Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter$4.25
- Perfect Bar - Peanut Butter$4.25
- Cheese Head String Cheese Stick$1.95
- Cliff Bar - Peanut Butter$2.25
- Cliff Bar - Chocolate Chip$2.25
- Chips (Kettle Cooked)$1.75
- Skinny Pop Popcorn$1.75
- Apple$1.25
- Banana$1.25