Haraz Coffee- Sugarland, TX 13582 University Blvd suite 100
Traditional
- Harazi Mufawar$5.50
Yemeni Style Coffee With Cream and Cardamom
- Iced Harazi Coffee$7.00
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream
- Maleki$5.50
Light Roast Coffee with Cream, Ginger and Cinnoman
- Qishr$5.50
Coffee Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
- Sana'ani$5.50
Yemeni style Black Coffee With Cardamom
- Iced Sana'ani$7.00
Cold Brew Black Coffee
- Adeni/Karak Chai$5.50
Premium Black Tea with Cardamom and Cream
- Saffron Adeni$6.00
Pemium Black Tea With Saffron
- Iced Adeni$7.00
Cold Brew Adeni
- Rada'ai Chai$5.50
Lighted Roasted Coffee with Cardamom and Ginger
- Red Tea$5.50
Premium Red Tea
- Jubani$5.50
Coffee & Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
Espresso Bar
- White Mocha$7.85
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with white mocha
- Shakin Espresso$7.85
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso with Brown Sugar & Milk
- Espresso Shot$4.50
Double Shot Espresso
- Americano$5.00
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso over hot water
- Cortado$5.50
4 Oz Half Espresso & Half Milk
- Regular Latte$7.85
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with Milk
- Haraz Latte$7.85
16 Oz Double shot espresso with Haraz spice & Honey
- Pistachio Latte$7.85
16 Oz Real Pistachio w/ Double Shot Espresso, Haraz Spice
- Caramel Macchiato$7.85
16 Oz Doube Shot espresso with Caramel sauce
- Mocha Latte$7.85
16 Oz Double shot espresso and Chocolate Mocha
- Cappuccino$6.50
8 Oz Double shot with Milk
- Salted Caramel Latte$7.85
16 Oz Double Espresso with Caramel
- Saffron Latte$7.85
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso latte infused with Saffron
- Matcha Latte$7.85
16 Oz Matcha with Haraz Spice and Honey
Cold Beverage
Coffee & Other
Refreshers
House Brew
Pastries
- Bee Bites$8.25
Toasted Bread with Cream cheese and Honey
- Regular Milk Cakes$7.50
Milk Cakes
- Tinfoil Milk cake$9.00
- Croissant$7.00
- Danish$5.00
- Sabaya$8.25
- Loaded Brownie$5.50
- Cookies$5.00
- Square milkcakes$6.50
- Mom's Kunafa$9.50
- Cheesecakes$9.00
- Arabic Pies$5.00
- Baklava Cheesecake$12.00
- Ashta Pistachio Cake$9.50
- Date and Walnut cake$10.00
- Cake Slice$7.50
- Halazoona$8.25
- Shortbread Cookies Naan Katai$3.25
- Turkish Triangle Baklava$5.50
Coffee & Tea Bags
- 1 Lb Adeni Tea Blend$30.00
1 Lb Adeni Tea Blend
- 12 Oz Medium Roast Beans$30.00
12 Oz Medium Roast Beans
- 12 oz Dark Roast Beans$30.00
12 Oz Dark Roast Beans
- 12 Oz Harazi Mufawar Blend$30.00
12 Oz Harazi Mufawar Blend
- 12 Oz Turkish Haraz Blend$30.00
12 Oz Turkish Haraz Blend
- 12 Oz Jubani Blend$30.00
12 Oz Jubani Blend
- 12 Oz Rada'ai Blend$30.00
12 Oz Rada'ai Blend
- 12 Oz Saudi Blend$30.00
12 Oz Sauid Haraz Blend
Haraz Merchandise
- 16 Oz Thermos Tumbler$20.00
16 Oz Thermos Tumbler
- 12 Oz Haraz Ceramic Coffee Mug$15.00
12 Oz Ceramic Haraz Coffee Mug
- 63 Oz Thermos Traveler$30.00
63 Oz Thermos Traveler
- 25 Oz Glass Pot$30.00
25 Oz Glass Pots
- 35 Oz Glass Pot$30.00
35 Oz Glass Pot
- 6 Pack 3 Oz Glass Tea Cups$20.00
3 Oz Glass Tea
- Saudi Pot$40.00
Saudi Arabesque Pot