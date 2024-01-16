Haraz Coffee- Warren, MI 32766 Ryan Rd
Main Menu
Traditional
- Harazi Mufawar$4.50
Yemeni Style Coffee With Cream and Cardamom
- Iced Mufawar (16oz)$6.75
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream
- Maleki$4.50
Light Roast Coffee with Cream, Ginger and Cinnoman
- Sana'ani$4.50
Yemeni style Black Coffee With Cardamom
- Iced Sana'ani (16oz)$6.00
Cold Brew Black Coffee
- Jubani$4.50
Coffee & Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
- Qishr$4.50
Coffee Husks with Ginger & Cinnoman
- Adeni/Karak Chai$4.50
Premium Black Tea with Cardamom and Cream
- Saffron Adeni$5.50
- Iced Adeni Brew (16oz)$6.75
Cold Brew Adeni
- Red Tea$4.50
Premium Red Tea
- Rada'ai$4.50
Lighted Roasted Coffee with Cardamom and Ginger
Espresso Bar
- Haraz Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double shot espresso with Haraz spice & Honey
- Pistachio Latte$7.85
16 Oz Real Pistachio w/ Double Shot Espresso, Haraz Spice
- Caramel Macchiato$7.50
16 Oz Doube Shot espresso with Caramel sauce
- Espresso Shot (2oz)$4.50
Double Shot Espresso
- Americano (16oz)$5.00
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso over hot water
- Cortado (4oz)$6.00
4 Oz Half Espresso & Half Milk
- Regular Latte (16oz)$7.00
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with Milk
- Mocha Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double shot espresso and Chocolate Mocha
- White Mocha Latte(16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double shot Espresso with white mocha
- Salted Caramel Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double Espresso with Caramel
- Saffron Latte (16oz)$7.50
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso latte infused with Saffron
- Matcha Latte (16oz)$6.00
16 Oz Matcha with Haraz Spice and Honey
- Cappuccino (8oz)$6.00
8 Oz Double shot with Milk
- Shakin Espresso (16 oz)$7.85
16 Oz Double Shot Espresso with Brown Sugar & Milk
Cold Beverages (Merchandiser)
- Pure Life Purified Water$2.00
Purified Water
- Redbull$3.50
Energy Drink
- S. Pellegrino$3.75
Sparkling Water
- Fiji Water$3.50
Spring Water
- Perrier$3.75
Sparkling Water
- Apple Juice$3.95
Flavoured Juice
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- La Croix Berry$3.50
- La Croix Lemon$3.50
- La Croix Tangerine$3.50
- Alani Nu Energy Cherry$3.95
- Alani Nu Cosmic Stardust$3.95
- Alani Nu Juicy Peach$3.95
- Pure Leaf Tea - Sweet$2.95
- Pure Leaf Tea - Unsweetened$2.95
- Naked Mango$3.75
- Naked Berry Blast$3.75
- Naked Strawberry Banana$3.75
- Naked Blue Machine$3.75
- Fairlife Protein Shake Chocolate$4.69
Coffee & Other
Iced Refreshers
- Pomegrante - 16oz$7.50
Freshly made Pomegranate
- Mango Dragon Fruit -20oz$7.00
Organic Lemonade & Dragon Fruit
- Iced Hibiscus - 20oz$7.00
Organic Hibiscus
- Pink Coconut - 20oz$7.00
Strawberry with Coconut Milk
- Mango Pineapple Smoothie - 20oz$7.00
Mango with Pineapple
- Strawberry Lemonade -20oz$7.00
Strawberry Lemonade
House Brew
Pastries
Bulk Coffee & Tea Bags
- 1 Lb Adeni Tea Blend$30.00
1 Lb Adeni Tea Blend
- Medium Roast Beans$25.00
12 Oz Medium Roast Beans
- Dark Roast Beans$25.00
12 Oz Dark Roast Beans
- Harazi Mufawar Blend$30.00
12 Oz Harazi Mufawar Blend
- Turkish Haraz Blend$30.00
12 Oz Turkish Haraz Blend
- Jubani Blend$30.00
12 Oz Jubani Blend
- Rada'ai Blend$30.00
12 Oz Rada'ai Blend
- Saudi Blend$35.00
12 Oz Saudi Haraz Blend, Light roast coffee with Cardamom and Saffron
Haraz Merchandise
Snacks & Fruit
- Sargento Balanced Breaks Wheat Thins$4.25
- Sargento Balanced Breaks Ritz$4.25
- Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheddar & Cashews$4.25
- Yogurt$2.50
- Perfect Bar - Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter$4.25
- Perfect Bar - Peanut Butter$4.25
- Cheese Head String Cheese Stick$1.95
- Cliff Bar - Peanut Butter$2.95
- Cliff Bar - Chocolate Chip$2.95
- Chips (Kettle Cooked)$1.75
- Skinny Pop Popcorn$1.75
