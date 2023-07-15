Harbor Lights Harbor Lights
Drinks
NA Beverages
Soda
Soda Refill
Arnold Palmer
Refill Arnold Palmer
Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer
Chocolate Milk
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Refill Lemonade
Milk
NOjito
A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger
Sparkling Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Refill Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Basil Pom
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer
Virgin Carefree Sunset
Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters
Virgin Mai Tai
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Minty Pear
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Berry Lemonade
Refill Berry Lemonade
Beer
7 Seas Amber Ale
Mt. Vernon, WA
Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner
Mt. Vernon, WA
Narrows IPA
Tacoma, WA
Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale
Everett, WA
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Heineken
Heineken Zero (Non-Alcoholic)
Widmer Hefeweizen
Washington Gold Cider Golden Delicious
Liquor
MacNaugton's
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Dry Fly Whiskey
Early Times
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagram's 7
Woodford Reserve
Woodinville Rye
Seagram's VO
Bushmills
Christian Bros
Courvoisier VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Martell VS
Seagram's Gin
Beefeaters
Bombay Dry Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Dry Fly Gin
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Tanqueray No 10
Montego Bay
Appleton 12
Bacardi Light
Capt Morgan
Malibu Rum
Myers Rum
Pyrat XO
Don Q 151
Pancho Villa
Cuervo Gold
Hornitos - Sauza Resposado
Herradura Anejo
Patron Silver
Heritage Batch 12 Vodka
Absolut
Absolute Citron
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Chopin
Dry Fly Vodka
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Poire
Ketel One
Oola
Stoli
Titos
Amaretto Disarrono
Bailey's Irish Cream
Chambord
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
St Germain
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Ballantines
Chivas Regal
Cutty Sark
Dewars
Glenlivet 12
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Laphroiag 10 yr
MaCallan 12 yr.
Oban 14 yr
Menu Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Cooler
Dark Stormy
Harbor Lights Manhattan
Harbor Lights Gin Martini
Harbor Lights Vodka Martini
Key Lime Martini
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Planters Punch
Pomegranate Drop
Berry Hard Seltzer
Berry Lemonade W/Vodka
Berry Berry Drop
Bumbleberry Rita
Berry Cosmo
Standard Cocktails
Almond Joy
Amaretto Sour
Angel Kiss
Appletini
B 52 Coffee
Bailey's Coffee
Bart Margarita
Beautiful
Berry Berry Drop
Berry Cosmo
Berry Lemonade W/Vodka
Berry Mai Tai
Black Russian
Blackberry Cosmo
Blackberry Hard Seltzer
Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka
Blackberry Lime Mule
Blackberry Mojito
Bloody Caesar
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Tea
Brandy Alexander
Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic
Berry Hard Seltzer
Bumbleberry Rita
Cadillac Margarita
Cape Cod
Champ Cocktail
Br Champ Kir
BR Champ Magnolia
Chocolate Martini
Cilantro Paloma
Classic Margarita
Coffee Nudge
Coffee Royale
Cosmopolitan
Cran Lemon Drop
Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka
Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer
Crantini
CremeSicle
Cuba Libre
Daquiri
Derby Iced Tea
Elder Manhattan
Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.
Espresso Martini
Gimlet - Gin
Gimlet - Vodka
Gin Fizz
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hot Apple Cider Toddy
Hot B Brandy
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Caramel Apple
Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss
Hot Oatmeal Cookie
Hot Toddy
Huck Lemonade W/Vodka
Huckleberry Daiquiri
Huckleberry Hard Seltzer
Huckleberry Mojito
Huckleberry Nehi
Huckleberry Rumtini
Huckleberry Sangria
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Fuzzy Navel
Key Lime Mart
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.
Limoncello Drop
Long Island
Lynchberg Lemonade
Grape Nehi
Mai Tai
Mango Daiquiri
Mango Martini
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Coffee
Midori Sour
Mimosa
NW Warmer
Old Fashioned
Oola Garden Cocktail
Paloma
Peach Bellini
Peach Cosmo
Peach Daiquiri
Peach Hard Seltzer
Peach Lemonade W/Vodka
Peach Margarita
Peach Schnapps
Peachy Drop
Peppermint Patty
Pina Colada
Pomegranate Martini
Rhubarb Hard Seltzer
Rhubarb Mai Tai
Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita
Rhubarb Mojito
Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka
Rhuby Drop
Rusty Nail
Rye Speakeasy
Salty Dog
Screaming O
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Smith & Kerns
Smith & Wesson
Sour Apple Pucker
Spanish Coffee
Sparkling Elderberry
Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade
Speakeasy Rye Manhattan
Strawberry Spiked Lemonade
Spritzer
Straw Basil Mojito
Straw Chi Chi
Straw Cosmo
Straw Daquiri
Straw Hard Seltzer
Straw Lime Hard Seltzer
Straw Marg
Straw Pina
Strawberrillini
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Tia Maria
Tom Collins
Vanilla White Russian Martini
Very Chocolate Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Cadillac
White Russian
White Russiantini
Spiked Strawberry Lemonade
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100
Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass
Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass
Merlot Red Diamond Glass
Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass
Pinot Noir Firesteed Cellars Glass
Riesling Ste Michelle Glass
Rose Barnard Griffin Rose Glass
Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass
Syrah Boomtown Glass
Port Grahams 6 Grape Reserve
*Corkage Fee*
Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane
Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands
Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon Five Star Cellars
Merlot Red Diamond
Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart
Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red
Syrah Amavi Cellars
Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown
Merlot Ste Michelle Indian Wells
Merlot Barnard Griffin
Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100
Cabernet Sauvignon Januik Winery
Red Blend "Rob's Red" Barnard Griffin
Red Blend L'Ecole Frenchtown
Syrah Saviah Cellars The Jack
Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe
Pinot Noir Firesteed
*Corkage Fee*
Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars
Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane
Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates
Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41
Chardonnay Ste Michelle
Pinot Gris Big Fire
Pinot Gris Erath Winery
Pinot Gris Latah Creek
Riesling Saviah "The Jack"
Riesling Ste Michelle
Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"
Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin
Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle
Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate
White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"
White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"
Domaine Ste Michelle Brut
Brut Korbel Split
Dessert
Desserts
Anthony's Burnt Cream
Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.
Chocolate Jar Pie
Jar Pie Duo
Hot Fudge Sundae
Mini Sundae
Sm Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Gluten Free Sorbet
Ala Mode
Ala Mode w/ Choc
Berry Shortcake
Berry Sundae
Berry Jar Pie
Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli
Northwest Manila Clams
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Fresh Puget Sound Mussels
With shallots, herbs and white wine.
Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters App
Scallop Bacon Jam Appetizer
Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.
Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail
Lunch Soups and Salads
Cup of Nectar Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Nectar Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Classic Caesar Salad
House Salad
Slaw Harbor Lights
Almond Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, crispy noodles, sweet red peppers, and sesame tamari dressing.
Anthony's Cobb Salad
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Crab & Shrimp Louie Lunch
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
NW Shrimp Louie
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Large Classic Caesar Salad
Small Chicken Caesar
Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.
Small Caesar Salad Shrimp
Large Shrimp Caesar Salad
Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Cup of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Bowl of Clam Chowder
New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.
Lunch Entrees
Captians Platter Lunch
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Halibut 'n Chips 2pc
Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.
Rockfish Tacos
Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with tomato, salsa mayo & pineapple-mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.
True Cod 'n Chips 3pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
True Cod 'n Chips 4pc
Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.
True Cod Burger
Chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter
Chargrilled Hamburger
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Ground Sirloin Dip
Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.
Ocean Prawns
Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.
Lunch Fresh Sheet
Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Toast
Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.
Cioppino & Caesar
Wild salmon, Manila clams, Alaska cod and NW mussels simmered in savory tomato-herb broth. Served with our classic Caesar salad.
Oysters Pan Fried Willapa Bay
Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.
Sockeye Lunch
Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Shrimp Mac n' Cheese
Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.
Trout Panfried Lunch
Rockfish Blackened
Blackened and topped with pineapple-mango salsa. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables