Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda

$4.00

Soda Refill

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Refill Arnold Palmer

Boylan Bottling Co. Rootbeer

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Refill Lemonade

Milk

$4.00

NOjito

$6.50

A refreshing mix of lime, lemon, mint and ginger

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

Virgin Basil Pom

$6.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Cran-Lime Spritzer

$7.00

Virgin Carefree Sunset

$7.00

Virgin Lemon Lime Bitters

$6.00

Virgin Mai Tai

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Minty Pear

$6.50Out of stock

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Berry Lemonade

$6.50

Refill Berry Lemonade

Beer

7 Seas Amber Ale

$8.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

Farmstrong Brewing Cold Pilsner

$7.00

Mt. Vernon, WA

Narrows IPA

$7.00

Tacoma, WA

Scuttlebutt Anthony's Pale Ale

$6.50

Everett, WA

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Zero (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.50

Widmer Hefeweizen

$7.00

Washington Gold Cider Golden Delicious

$7.00

Liquor

MacNaugton's

$8.50

Black Velvet

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dry Fly Whiskey

$11.00

Early Times

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.50

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodinville Rye

$11.00

Seagram's VO

$9.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Christian Bros

$8.50

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

Martell VS

$11.00

Seagram's Gin

$8.50

Beefeaters

$10.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Dry Fly Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray No 10

$11.00

Montego Bay

$8.50

Appleton 12

$12.50

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Capt Morgan

$9.00

Malibu Rum

$9.00

Myers Rum

$9.00

Pyrat XO

$10.00

Don Q 151

$9.50

Pancho Villa

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Hornitos - Sauza Resposado

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Heritage Batch 12 Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Absolute Citron

$9.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Dry Fly Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Le Poire

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Oola

$10.00

Stoli

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Amaretto Disarrono

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$9.50

Rumplemintz

$9.50

Sambuca

$9.50

St Germain

$11.00

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tuaca

$10.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.50

Vermouth Sweet

$8.50

Ballantines

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.50

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroiag 10 yr

$16.50

MaCallan 12 yr.

$16.50

Oban 14 yr

$16.50

Menu Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Coffee Nudge

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.75

Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Dark Stormy

$9.00

Harbor Lights Manhattan

$9.00

Harbor Lights Gin Martini

$9.00

Harbor Lights Vodka Martini

$9.00

Key Lime Martini

$8.75

Lemon Drop

$8.75

Mai Tai

$9.50

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Planters Punch

$9.00

Pomegranate Drop

$9.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Standard Cocktails

Almond Joy

$10.50

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Angel Kiss

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

B 52 Coffee

$11.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Bart Margarita

$13.00

Beautiful

$11.00

Berry Berry Drop

$11.00

Berry Cosmo

$10.50

Berry Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Berry Mai Tai

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Blackberry Cosmo

$10.50

Blackberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Blackberry Lemonade w\ Vodka

$9.00

Blackberry Lime Mule

$9.50

Blackberry Mojito

$11.00

Bloody Caesar

$9.50

Bloody Maria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Tea

$10.50

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Bumbleberry Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Berry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Bumbleberry Rita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Cape Cod

$8.50

Champ Cocktail

$9.50

Br Champ Kir

$8.50

BR Champ Magnolia

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.50

Cilantro Paloma

$9.00

Classic Margarita

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Coffee Royale

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Cran Lemon Drop

$11.00

Cranberry Lemonade W/ Vodka

$8.50

Cranberry Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Crantini

$12.00

CremeSicle

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Daquiri

$9.00

Derby Iced Tea

$9.50

Elder Manhattan

$12.00

Early Times Kentucky Whiskey, St~Germain and Angostura bitters.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet - Gin

$8.50

Gimlet - Vodka

$8.50

Gin Fizz

$9.50

Grasshopper

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

Hot Apple Cider Toddy

$8.50

Hot B Brandy

$10.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.50

Hot Caramel Apple

$10.50

Hot Chocolate Mint Kiss

$9.50

Hot Oatmeal Cookie

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Huck Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Huckleberry Daiquiri

$11.50

Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Huckleberry Mojito

$10.50

Huckleberry Nehi

$10.00

Huckleberry Rumtini

$9.00

Huckleberry Sangria

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jamaican Coffee

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Key Lime Mart

$12.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Vodka, lemon, simple with a lemon twist.

Limoncello Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$11.00

Grape Nehi

$12.50

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mango Daiquiri

$10.50

Mango Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.50

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

NW Warmer

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oola Garden Cocktail

$10.50

Paloma

$9.50

Peach Bellini

$9.50

Peach Cosmo

$10.50

Peach Daiquiri

$10.50

Peach Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Peach Lemonade W/Vodka

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.50

Peach Schnapps

$8.50

Peachy Drop

$10.50

Peppermint Patty

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Rhubarb Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Rhubarb Mai Tai

$12.00

Rhubarb Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Rhubarb Mojito

$11.00

Rhubarb Straw Lemon W/Vodka

$9.00

Rhuby Drop

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$8.50

Rye Speakeasy

$14.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screaming O

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Side Car

$11.00

Smith & Kerns

$9.50

Smith & Wesson

$9.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$9.50

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

Sparkling Elderberry

$10.50

Sparkling Tarragon Lemonade

$9.00

Speakeasy Rye Manhattan

$14.00

Strawberry Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Spritzer

$8.50

Straw Basil Mojito

$11.00

Straw Chi Chi

$8.50

Straw Cosmo

$10.50

Straw Daquiri

$9.50

Straw Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Lime Hard Seltzer

$8.50

Straw Marg

$11.00

Straw Pina

$11.00

Strawberrillini

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunset

$8.50

Tia Maria

$9.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Vanilla White Russian Martini

$10.00

Very Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Cadillac

$8.50

White Russian

$9.50

White Russiantini

$12.00

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Buried Cane Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100

$13.50

Chardonnay Buried Cane Glass

$7.50

Chardonnay Gordon Estate Glass

$8.50

Merlot Red Diamond Glass

$8.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Firesteed Cellars Glass

$10.00

Riesling Ste Michelle Glass

$8.00

Rose Barnard Griffin Rose Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin Glass

$9.50

Syrah Boomtown Glass

$10.00

Port Grahams 6 Grape Reserve

$7.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Hands

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Amavi Cellars

$68.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Five Star Cellars

$110.00

Merlot Red Diamond

$32.00

Pinot Noir Big Fire by R. Stuart

$44.00

Red Blend Dunham Cellars Three Legged Red

$52.00

Syrah Amavi Cellars

$74.00

Syrah Dusted Valley Boomtown

$42.00

Merlot Ste Michelle Indian Wells

$40.00

Merlot Barnard Griffin

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Fidelitas M100

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Januik Winery

$68.00

Red Blend "Rob's Red" Barnard Griffin

$34.00

Red Blend L'Ecole Frenchtown

$54.00

Syrah Saviah Cellars The Jack

$44.00

Zinfandel Thurston Wolfe

$44.00

Pinot Noir Firesteed

$42.00

*Corkage Fee*

$10.00

Chardonnay "Lumiere" by Sparkman Cellars

$48.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Buried Cane

$32.00

Chardonnay Anthony's Gordon Estates

$38.00

Chardonnay L'Ecole No 41

$65.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Ste Michelle

$34.00

Pinot Gris Big Fire

$37.00

Pinot Gris Erath Winery

$36.00

Pinot Gris Latah Creek

$34.00

Riesling Saviah "The Jack"

$34.00

Riesling Ste Michelle

$32.00

Rose Barnard Griffin "Rose of Sangiovese"

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc Barnard Griffin

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc Chateau Ste Michelle

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc CMS Hedges Family Estate

$40.00

White Blend L'Ecole No 41 "Luminesce"

$48.00

White Blend Thurston Wolfe "PGV"

$44.00

Domaine Ste Michelle Brut

$36.00

Brut Korbel Split

$9.00

Dessert

Desserts

Anthony's Burnt Cream

$9.00

Our signature creamy, rich custard with caramelized top.

Chocolate Jar Pie

$5.50

Jar Pie Duo

$10.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.00

Mini Sundae

$5.50

Sm Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Gluten Free Sorbet

$9.00

Ala Mode

$2.00

Ala Mode w/ Choc

$2.50

Berry Shortcake

$12.00

Berry Sundae

$10.00

Berry Jar Pie

$7.00

Children's

Kids Menu

Child's Beverage

$2.00

Child's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Child's Burger

$9.00

Childs Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Child's Salmon

$15.00

Child's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Child's Plain Butter Noodles

$6.00

Child's Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00

Child Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Child Side FF

$3.00

Lunch

Lunch Appetizers

Crispy Calamari with Lemon Aioli

$19.00

Northwest Manila Clams

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Fresh Puget Sound Mussels

$17.00

With shallots, herbs and white wine.

Pan Fried Willapa Bay Oysters App

$16.00

Scallop Bacon Jam Appetizer

$20.00

Steamed in clam nectar with olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Oregon Coast Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Lunch Soups and Salads

Cup of Nectar Clam Chowder

$8.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Nectar Clam Chowder

$10.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Slaw Harbor Lights

$7.00

Almond Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken, crispy noodles, sweet red peppers, and sesame tamari dressing.

Anthony's Cobb Salad

$23.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Crab & Shrimp Louie Lunch

$38.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

NW Shrimp Louie

$24.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Large Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Small Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Small Caesar Salad Shrimp

$18.00

Large Shrimp Caesar Salad

$24.00

Chargrilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$24.00

Cup of Clam Chowder

$9.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$13.00

New England style clam chowder with potatoes and bacon.

Lunch Entrees

Captians Platter Lunch

$32.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Halibut 'n Chips 2pc

$29.00

Three pieces dipped in our tempura batter and server with ginger slaw.

Rockfish Tacos

$19.00

Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with tomato, salsa mayo & pineapple-mango salsa. Served with chips and salsa.

True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$24.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$28.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

True Cod Burger

$19.00

Chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter

Chargrilled Hamburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Ground Sirloin Dip

$18.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Ocean Prawns

$24.00

Dipped in our tempura batter. Served with ginger slaw.

Lunch Fresh Sheet

Dungeness Crab & Shrimp Toast

$19.00

Chargrilled with lime and cilantro in a warm tortilla and cabbage, tomato and salsa mayo. Served with chips and salsa.

Cioppino & Caesar

$22.00

Wild salmon, Manila clams, Alaska cod and NW mussels simmered in savory tomato-herb broth. Served with our classic Caesar salad.

Oysters Pan Fried Willapa Bay

$25.00

Fresh yearling oysters served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Sockeye Lunch

$28.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Shrimp Mac n' Cheese

$18.00

Oregon Coast bay shrimp, pasta and vegetables with garlic cream sauce.

Trout Panfried Lunch

$23.00

Rockfish Blackened

$21.00Out of stock

Blackened and topped with pineapple-mango salsa. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad Lunch

$24.00