Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar SE Division
Harlow Food Menu
Breakfast
- Pesto Garden Scramble$15.75
choice of protein & choice of grain, scrambled with seasonal vegetables, roasted yams, potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms & kale with a walnut basil pesto, topped with roasted walnuts
- Farmer Vegetable Scramble$15.75
choice of protein & choice of grain, scrambled with roasted vegetables, spinach & kale in a chipotle cashew hollandaise
- Avocado Bagel$10.00
mashed avocado, Mama Lil’s sweet peppers, sprouts, & za’atar served on a GF New Cascadia everything bagel
- Powerhouse Parfait$9.00
Harlow's granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut, walnuts, cinnamon, salt, maple syrup, agave, cranberry, ginger) coconut yogurt, fresh fruit, goji berries
- Biscuits & Gravy with Market Vegetables$14.75
mushroom-scallion biscuit with tempeh “sausage” gravy and roasted vegetables
Plates & Bowls
- Mighty Bowl$10.00
brown rice or quinoa, daily beans, steamed greens, & choice of sauce
- Urban Bowl$14.25
mixed salad greens, steamed kale, olive oil, sea vegetables, avocado, carrots, scallions, sunflower seeds & za’atar with choice of sauce
- Betty Bowl$14.50
brown rice or quinoa, daily beans, steamed kale, roasted vegetables, sea vegetables & za’atar with choice of sauce
- Chipotle Chili Bowl$13.75
brown rice or quinoa, chipotle black bean chili, steamed kale, guacamole, scallions, cilantro, house chimichurri & jalapeno cashew sauce
- Hawthorne Mac$14.00
gluten free organic pasta, kale, Daiya cheese, garlic, rice milk, almond parmesan & house spice blend
- Harlow Wrap$13.50
choice of protein & choice of grain, Hot Mama’s salsa, spinach, Daiya cheddar & jalapeno cashew sauce wrapped in a GF tortilla & served with choice of side
- Walnut Chorizo Quesadilla$14.25
large gluten free tortilla filled with walnut chorizo, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, sweet onions, butternut squash & topped with jalapeño cashew cream sauce, green onions & cilantro
- Seasonal Pasta$14.75
GF pasta tossed with the season's best produce and fixings.
Soups, Sandwiches & Greens
- Chipotle Black Bean Chili$7.50
topped with jalapeno cashew sauce, chimmichurri, & cilantro
- Daily Soup$7.50Out of stock
rotating soup of the day
- Utopian Dream Salad$14.00
raw shredded green papaya, carrots, shredded kale & broccoli tossed in almond butter pad thai sauce, topped with almond parmesan, mint, cilantro, and sesame seeds
- Harlow Chopped Salad$14.00
Little Gem lettuces with chickpeas, cucumbers, Mama Lil’s peppers & GF bagel chips tossed in a vegan green goddess dressing
- Grilled Tofu Banh Mi Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Tofu Banh Mi with marinated tofu, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro, green onion, sambal aioli, greens. Served on a GF & vegan baguette and your choice of side
- Pesto Grilled Cheese$12.50
- Greek Salad$14.00
Garden & romaine lettuces, sun-dried tomatoes, green olives, cucumbers, GF croutons, & vegan feta with a mediterranean herb sesame dressing.
- Our Favorite Beet Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Spiced and roasted beet slices, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, melted vegan mozzarella on a toasted GF baguette. Served with fries, soup, chili or salad.
- Chickpea "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.50
with Old Bay vegan mayo, roasted sweet pepper, basil, arugula on toasted GF sourdough. Served with choice of side.
- Crispy El Dorado Tacos$13.50
Filled with slow cooked tempeh, sweet onions, garlic, & chilis. Topped with shredded lettuce, cilantro, & jalapeño cashew sauce.
Sides & Additions
- Avocado Side$2.00
- Beans Side$2.50
- Bowl of Soup$5.50
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Cup of Soup$4.00
- Eggs$2.00
- Everything Bagel$4.50
- Gravy Side$3.50
- Guacamole Side$4.00
- Jackfruit$5.75
- Kimchi Side$2.00
- Mushroom Scallion Biscuit$5.25
housemade gluten-free biscuit with mushrooms, herbs, scallions, poppy seeds and Daiya Mozzarella
- Pesto Side$2.00
- Quinoa Side$4.00
- Brown Rice Side$4.00
- Roasted Vegetables$5.75
- Sauce$2.00
- Sea Veg side$1.50
- Steamed Kale$4.00
- Tempeh$5.75
- Toast$4.00
- Greens Salad$5.00
- Fries$7.00
Desserts
Kids Menu
Harlow Drinks Menu
Smoothies (16oz)
- Daily Detox$8.75
Cucumber-lemon-ginger-orange juice blended with mango, pineapple, spinach, and dates.
- Darling$7.50
strawberry, banana
- Gilt$8.75
carrot/ginger juice, mango, pineapple, turmeric powder, topped w/bee pollen
- Guru$8.75
celery/cucumber/lime juice, spinach, parsley, avocado, salt, ice
- Hercules$8.75
banana, spinach, almond butter, Epic protein, cacao nibs
- Liquid Sunshine$8.50
orange juice, mango, pineapple, basil, coconut oil, Indian gooseberry
- Lucy Blue$7.50
blueberry, banana
- Matcha Do About You$8.25
mango, banana, dates, Mizuba matcha, topped w/shredded coconut
- Pink Flamango$7.75
strawberry, mango, banana
- Smoothie Special - Sea of Blue$8.75Out of stock
Welly Belly Smoothie -- Kombucha, strawberries, banana, Chocolate maca protein powder, probiotics, honey, cocoa nibs choice of almond or oat milk
- Stumblebee$7.75
banana, coffee, peanut butter, cacao nibs, cocoa powder
- Superberry$8.95
strawberry, marionberry, banana, peanut butter, Epic protein, topped w/hemp seeds
- Synergy$8.50
choice of milk, banana, mint, cocoa nibs, vanilla protein, ginko biloba.
- Tealy Dan$8.75
coconut water, banana, pineapple, spinach, blue spirulina, topped w/shredded coconut
- Warrior$8.50
strawberry, avocado, maca, dates, topped w/hemp seeds
Juice (16oz)
- Blessings$7.00
ginger, lemon, apple
- Bunny Sly$6.75
carrot, ginger
- Clear Eyes$7.00
carrot, apple, orange
- Melody$8.00
lemon, ginger, kale, spinach, cucumber, apple
- Orange Juice$6.50
Columbia Gorge Organic orange juice
- Renewal$7.50
grapefruit, mint, celery, apple
- Rising$8.00
beet, orange, carrot, apple, ginger
- Ruby$7.50
beet, grapefruit, carrot, ginger
- Sweet Greens$8.00
lime, mint, parsley, kale, cucumber, celery, apple
- The Rita$8.00
lime, mint, parsley, kale, spinach, celery, cucumber
- Single Ingredient Juice$6.50
Beverages
- Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate$6.00
bittersweet chocolate, ashwagandha powder & cardamom agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
- Spiced Immunity Steamer$6.00
Spiced Immunity Steamer -- Immune Therapy Tea steamed with maple, cinnamon & your choice of almond or coconut milk. Topped with cinnamon, cardamom and a dried orange slice.
- Cold Brew$5.50
- Decaf French Press$4.25
- Ginger Soda$5.50
housemade pineapple/ginger soda & agave syrup served over ice
- Harlow Chai$5.00
housemade chai (lightly agave-sweetened) & coconut milk
- Harlow Mushroom Steamer$6.00
Water Ave. coffee, Harlow's Mighty Mushroom blend, coconut oil & cardamom agave syrup steamed with almond milk - topped with cinnamon
- Hot Coffee$3.25
Harlow blend medium roast drip coffee
- Hot tea$3.75
16 oz. hot tea of your choice
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Mizuba matcha powder, honey syrup & choice of milk
- Moondrop Mocha$6.00
Water Ave. coffee, bitterweet chocolate & agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
- Portland Fog$5.00
earl grey tea, honey syrup & choice of milk
- Turmeric Latte$6.00
turmeric spiced honey & coconut milk - topped with bee pollen
- Wellness Toddy$5.00
lemon/ginger juice, honey, echinacea, cayenne
- Marnie Palmer$5.50
Smith Tea mixed with Honey Lemonade.
- Lemonade$5.50
housemade honey lemonade
- Super Greens Lemonade$7.50
housemade honey lemonade with cucumber, spinach, kale, and chlorella. 16 oz.
- Matcha Lemonade$6.50
Mizuba matcha with honey lemonade served over ice. 16 oz.