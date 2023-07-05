Harp and Crown LKN


Appetizer

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Inquire with your server or bartender

Chicken Wings

$12.50

Tossed in your choice of Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Barbalo, or Jameson BBQ served with blue cheese or ranch, celery and carrots

Irish Potato Puffs

$10.00

Panko crusted potato, Irish cheddar, and bacon puffs topped with green onions over a Guinness aioli

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak, with a cheese blend, onions, and peppers served with sour cream

Reuben Spring Rolls

$10.50

Corned beef, pickled carrots, and cabbage wrapped in a spring roll topped with a honey mustard glaze

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Spinach and artichoke hearts blended with cheddar, Monterey Jack, and cream cheese, oven baked and served with house made tortilla chips

Chicken Bites

$10.50

Lightly hand breaded chicken bites smothered in sriracha aioli and sweet chili sauce

Beer Cheese and Pretzels

$11.50

Legion Brewing Juicy Jay beer cheese with pretzel logs

Pasta

Chicken Creole Alfredo

$17.00

Cajun chicken, a trio of peppers, and onions in a light cream sauce

Guinness Brisket Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Elbow pasta and cheese blend mixed with Guinness braised brisket, Jameson BBQ sauce, onions, and English peas

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and penne in a sweet chili cream sauce

Old Country

Guinness Stew Pot Pie

$17.00

Guinness braised beef, mushrooms, pearl onions, carrots, English peas, and potatoes topped with puff pastry

Pub Curry

$16.00

Pub chicken curry over seasonal vegetables, trio of peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and onions on a bed of rice

Bangers and Mash

$17.00Out of stock

Irish sausages over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables topped with an onion gravy

Shepherd's Pie

$16.50

Seasoned ground beef, carrots, English peas and onions in a pub gravy topped with mashed potatoes

Fish and Chips

$17.50

Harp Lager Battered Cod with hand-cut fries and slaw

Salad

Ahi Tuna

$21.00

Seared ahi tuna served over mixed greens with avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes and dry roasted peanuts with a hoisin glaze, wasabi aioli and a citrus dijon vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Cobb

$17.50

Harp Cobb with blackened salmon, avocado, egg, blue cheese crumbles, and bacon with a house vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

$16.50

Harp Cobb with a hand breaded Buffalo chicken breast, avocado, egg, and blue cheese crumbles with sriracha ranch dressing

Fried Chicken

$16.50

Hand breaded chicken breast, cheese, bacon, candied pecans, Craisins, tomatoes, and onions served with a buttermilk ranch

Small House

$6.50

Field greens with tomatoes, croutons, and onions in a house vinaigrette

Large House

$9.50

Field greens with tomatoes, croutons, and onions in a house vinaigrette

Signature

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Pub curry with seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, trio of peppers, and onions on a bed of white rice

British Beef Roast

$20.00

Guinness braised British style beef roast in an au jus sauce over mashed potatoes, onions, and seasonal vegetables

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$22.50

Beef short ribs in a classic red wine reduction served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Buddha Bowl

$16.50

Bed of rice with spinach, seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, flash fried broccoli and cauliflower topped with a dairy free sriracha aioli, sweet chili glaze and herbed tomato broth

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.50

Paired with fresh apricot thyme au jus over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Irish Meatloaf

$18.00

Pork and beef meatloaf topped with a sherry cabbage cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Scottish Salmon

$21.00

Seared salmon over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables topped with a Boursin cream sauce

Sandwich

Veggie Reuben

$12.00

Black bean patty with Gruyère cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, on rye bread

Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles topped with remoulade sauce

The Duffer

$13.50

Hand breaded southern fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles topped with a remoulade sauce on a potato bun

Reuben

$13.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Gruyère cheese on rye bread with house-cut fries

Burger

Plain Burger

$11.50

Royal

$13.50

Gruyère cheese, Guinness braised onions, and mushrooms with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a potato bun

Bean

$11.50

Black bean patty topped with Boursin cheese and arugula

Bacon

$13.00

American cheese, bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Ripper

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, jalapeño cream cheese, sriracha aioli with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Dessert

European Chocolate Mousse

$6.50

Light, creamy, and very airy house made chocolate mousse

Banoffee Pie

$6.50

Whipped cream on bananas and a caramel sauce on a crumbled biscuit base

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$6.50

Sponge cake made with finely chopped dates topped with our sticky toffee sauce and served with vanilla ice cream

Weekly Special

$7.00

Inquire with your server or bartender

Kids' Dinner

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.50

Topped with our without cheese and comes with house-cut fries

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$8.50

Elbow pasta topped with Marinara

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.50

Elbow pasta topped with butter

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Comes with house-cut fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Comes with house-cut fries

Kids Burger

$9.50

Topped with our without cheese and comes with house-cut fries

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.50

Battered cod comes with house-cut fries

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Peas

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Bread

$2.00

Carrots and Celery

$3.00

Side Grilled Chx

$7.99

Side Salmon

$9.99

Side Shrimp

$9.99