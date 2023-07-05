Harp and Crown LKN
Appetizer
Soup of the Day
Inquire with your server or bartender
Chicken Wings
Tossed in your choice of Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Barbalo, or Jameson BBQ served with blue cheese or ranch, celery and carrots
Irish Potato Puffs
Panko crusted potato, Irish cheddar, and bacon puffs topped with green onions over a Guinness aioli
Steak Quesadilla
Steak, with a cheese blend, onions, and peppers served with sour cream
Reuben Spring Rolls
Corned beef, pickled carrots, and cabbage wrapped in a spring roll topped with a honey mustard glaze
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts blended with cheddar, Monterey Jack, and cream cheese, oven baked and served with house made tortilla chips
Chicken Bites
Lightly hand breaded chicken bites smothered in sriracha aioli and sweet chili sauce
Beer Cheese and Pretzels
Legion Brewing Juicy Jay beer cheese with pretzel logs
Pasta
Chicken Creole Alfredo
Cajun chicken, a trio of peppers, and onions in a light cream sauce
Guinness Brisket Mac and Cheese
Elbow pasta and cheese blend mixed with Guinness braised brisket, Jameson BBQ sauce, onions, and English peas
Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp tempura and penne in a sweet chili cream sauce
Old Country
Guinness Stew Pot Pie
Guinness braised beef, mushrooms, pearl onions, carrots, English peas, and potatoes topped with puff pastry
Pub Curry
Pub chicken curry over seasonal vegetables, trio of peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and onions on a bed of rice
Bangers and Mash
Irish sausages over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables topped with an onion gravy
Shepherd's Pie
Seasoned ground beef, carrots, English peas and onions in a pub gravy topped with mashed potatoes
Fish and Chips
Harp Lager Battered Cod with hand-cut fries and slaw
Salad
Ahi Tuna
Seared ahi tuna served over mixed greens with avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes and dry roasted peanuts with a hoisin glaze, wasabi aioli and a citrus dijon vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon Cobb
Harp Cobb with blackened salmon, avocado, egg, blue cheese crumbles, and bacon with a house vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Cobb
Harp Cobb with a hand breaded Buffalo chicken breast, avocado, egg, and blue cheese crumbles with sriracha ranch dressing
Fried Chicken
Hand breaded chicken breast, cheese, bacon, candied pecans, Craisins, tomatoes, and onions served with a buttermilk ranch
Small House
Field greens with tomatoes, croutons, and onions in a house vinaigrette
Large House
Field greens with tomatoes, croutons, and onions in a house vinaigrette
Signature
Vegetable Curry
Pub curry with seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, trio of peppers, and onions on a bed of white rice
British Beef Roast
Guinness braised British style beef roast in an au jus sauce over mashed potatoes, onions, and seasonal vegetables
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Beef short ribs in a classic red wine reduction served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Buddha Bowl
Bed of rice with spinach, seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, flash fried broccoli and cauliflower topped with a dairy free sriracha aioli, sweet chili glaze and herbed tomato broth
Grilled Chicken Breast
Paired with fresh apricot thyme au jus over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Irish Meatloaf
Pork and beef meatloaf topped with a sherry cabbage cream sauce served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Scottish Salmon
Seared salmon over mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables topped with a Boursin cream sauce
Sandwich
Veggie Reuben
Black bean patty with Gruyère cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, on rye bread
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles topped with remoulade sauce
The Duffer
Hand breaded southern fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles topped with a remoulade sauce on a potato bun
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, and Gruyère cheese on rye bread with house-cut fries
Burger
Plain Burger
Royal
Gruyère cheese, Guinness braised onions, and mushrooms with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a potato bun
Bean
Black bean patty topped with Boursin cheese and arugula
Bacon
American cheese, bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Ripper
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeño cream cheese, sriracha aioli with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Dessert
European Chocolate Mousse
Light, creamy, and very airy house made chocolate mousse
Banoffee Pie
Whipped cream on bananas and a caramel sauce on a crumbled biscuit base
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Sponge cake made with finely chopped dates topped with our sticky toffee sauce and served with vanilla ice cream
Weekly Special
Inquire with your server or bartender
Kids' Dinner
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kids Cheese Burger
Topped with our without cheese and comes with house-cut fries
Kids Pasta with Marinara
Elbow pasta topped with Marinara
Kids Pasta with Butter
Elbow pasta topped with butter
Kids Grilled Cheese
Comes with house-cut fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Comes with house-cut fries
Kids Burger
Topped with our without cheese and comes with house-cut fries
Kids Fish and Chips
Battered cod comes with house-cut fries