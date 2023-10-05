Harp and Hound 110 Front Street
Harp & Hound
Appetizers
Totchos/Nachos
Your choice of house-fried tortilla chips, tater tots, or crispy fries topped with red pork chili, beer cheese sauce, jalapeños, freshly diced pico de gallo, and sour cream
The Works
Battered house fries topped with mixed cheeses, fried jalapenos, and green onions. Served with ranch and gravy
Fried Pickles
Amber ale marinated dill pickle chips, coated in our house breading and served with ranch dressing
Cheese Bombs
A house favorite! Monterey Jack cheese twice battered and deep-fried. Served with marinara or ranch sauce
BBQ Shrimp Creole
Shrimp sautéed in our Nola-style BBQ sauce with toasted French bread
Southwest Eggrolls
Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach. Served with southwestern ranch
Pimento Cheese Sausage
One of the South's most loved dishes with a spin, pimento dip loaded with sausage, cream cheese, and Rotel tomatoes. Served with toasted French bread
Cup Harp Red Chili
Harp red chili our harp red pork chili will get your taste buds dancin'. It's made with ground pork, kidney beans, and tomatoey goodness with a hint of spice! It comes topped with shredded Pepper Jack and sour cream
Bowl Harp Red Chili
Harp red chili our harp red pork chili will get your taste buds dancin'. It's made with ground pork, kidney beans, and tomatoey goodness with a hint of spice! It comes topped with shredded Pepper Jack and sour cream
Cup Seafood Gumbo
This classic dark roux gumbo is loaded with shrimp, crawfish, & crab
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
This classic dark roux gumbo is loaded with shrimp, crawfish, & crab
Salads
Taco Salad
Ground beef, guacamole, roasted blend of corn, onion, poblano, tortilla strip, Cheddar cheese, mixed greens, and southwest ranch
Fried Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tenders top this cool new salad. Arcadian lettuce, sliced avocado, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, and tomatoes round it out to make it the perfect summer salad
Seared Tuna Salad
Sweet Arcadian lettuce topped with premium yellowfin tuna, in-house pickled bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and our creamy wasabi ranch dressing
Blackened Steak Salad
Steak salad with sweet Arcadian lettuce topped with sliced blackened sirloin, in-house pickled bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and your choice of our made-from-scratch dressings
House Salad
Fresh Arcadian lettuce, topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and Parmesan cheese
Side Salad
Premium
Burgers & Chicken
The Izakaya
Teriyaki glazed pineapple, jalapeños, bacon, Swiss cheese, and lettuce with a sweet chili aioli on a soft bun
Mac Attack
A five-cheese, deep-fried macaroni patty sits atop a grilled burger patty then we add crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, and spicy mustard. Served on a soft bun
The Fiesta
Topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack. Then covered with flame-roasted corn, bell peppers, and poblano mix
The Biloxi
Cured bacon, Cheddar cheese, and homemade Barq's root beer BBQ sauce topped with caramelized onions on toasted brioche
Past Your Prime
Just like Lebron James, past his prime, not really fancy, but still good. Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
More Good Stuff
Tacos
With lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheeses & geaux sauce
Fish & Chips
Hand-battered cod served with crispy seasoned fries and your choice of our made-from-scratch cocktail or tartar sauces
Off the Hook
The hook for this colossal catch starts with deep-fried, hand-battered cod served on a toasted bun then piled high with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and our made-from-scratch tartar sauce
Shrimp Your Way
Jumbo shrimp fried, blackened, or steamed paired with pub slaw, crispy fries, and sweet pups
Ahi-BLT
Premium seared yellowfin tuna, cured bacon, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, and wasabi ranch on a grilled bun
Chicken & Waffle Tenders
Deep-fried chicken tenderloins. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Steak Bomb
Eight ounces of perfectly blackened sirloin sliced then topped with braised onions, mushrooms, & peppers, melted Swiss cheese topped with a creamy pub sauce, all served on a soft bun
Pizza
Paula Deen
Bee Sting
Spicy sliced pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chili pepper flakes, pickled jalapeno, parmesan, and the bee kicker-honey
The Hammer
Pepperoni, Italian pork sausage, red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and pizza sauce topped with fresh basil
Chicken BR
Creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted red peppers, grande fumella smoked mozzarella, and spicy andouille sausage
The Carnivore
Grape tomatoes, mozzarella, pizza sauce, topped with fresh basil
The Hawaiian
All-natural chicken, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, red onions, mozzarella, feta, and garlic olive oil
The Meatballer
Cajun seasoned shrimp, red and yellow bell peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, chili oil, topped with fresh cilantro
Hold the Artichoke
BYO Pizza
Drinks
Catering Menu
Catering Soups & Salads
Small (Half Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Large (Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Small (Half Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
Served with garlic bread
Large (Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
Served with garlic bread
Small (Half Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Large (Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Half Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Full Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Half Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Full Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Catering Entrées
Half Canal Street Chicken
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Full Canal Street Chicken
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Half Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Full Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Half Crawfish Etouffee
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Full Crawfish Etouffee
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Half Bayou Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Full Bayou Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Half Catfish Lafayette
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Full Catfish Lafayette
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Catering Pastas
Half Chicken Tortellini
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Full Chicken Tortellini
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Half Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Full Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Half Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Full Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Half Bayou Pasta
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Full Bayou Pasta
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Half Shrimp & Grits
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Full Shrimp & Grits
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Catering Dessert
Half Bread Pudding
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
Full Bread Pudding
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel