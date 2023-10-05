Harp & Hound

Appetizers

Totchos/Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of house-fried tortilla chips, tater tots, or crispy fries topped with red pork chili, beer cheese sauce, jalapeños, freshly diced pico de gallo, and sour cream

The Works

$11.00

Battered house fries topped with mixed cheeses, fried jalapenos, and green onions. Served with ranch and gravy

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Amber ale marinated dill pickle chips, coated in our house breading and served with ranch dressing

Cheese Bombs

$9.00

A house favorite! Monterey Jack cheese twice battered and deep-fried. Served with marinara or ranch sauce

BBQ Shrimp Creole

$10.00

Shrimp sautéed in our Nola-style BBQ sauce with toasted French bread

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.50

Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño Jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach. Served with southwestern ranch

Pimento Cheese Sausage

$10.00

One of the South's most loved dishes with a spin, pimento dip loaded with sausage, cream cheese, and Rotel tomatoes. Served with toasted French bread

Cup Harp Red Chili

$5.00

Harp red chili our harp red pork chili will get your taste buds dancin'. It's made with ground pork, kidney beans, and tomatoey goodness with a hint of spice! It comes topped with shredded Pepper Jack and sour cream

Bowl Harp Red Chili

$7.00

Harp red chili our harp red pork chili will get your taste buds dancin'. It's made with ground pork, kidney beans, and tomatoey goodness with a hint of spice! It comes topped with shredded Pepper Jack and sour cream

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$6.00

This classic dark roux gumbo is loaded with shrimp, crawfish, & crab

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

This classic dark roux gumbo is loaded with shrimp, crawfish, & crab

Salads

Taco Salad

$13.00

Ground beef, guacamole, roasted blend of corn, onion, poblano, tortilla strip, Cheddar cheese, mixed greens, and southwest ranch

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders top this cool new salad. Arcadian lettuce, sliced avocado, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, and tomatoes round it out to make it the perfect summer salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$14.00

Sweet Arcadian lettuce topped with premium yellowfin tuna, in-house pickled bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and our creamy wasabi ranch dressing

Blackened Steak Salad

$14.00

Steak salad with sweet Arcadian lettuce topped with sliced blackened sirloin, in-house pickled bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and your choice of our made-from-scratch dressings

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh Arcadian lettuce, topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and Parmesan cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

Standard

Tater Tots

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Pub Slaw

$2.50

Sweet Cornbread Pupps

$2.50

Premium

Onion Rings

$3.00

Broccoli with Beer Cheese

$4.00

Fried Okra

$2.50

Flash Fried Brussels

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Burgers & Chicken

The Izakaya

$13.50

Teriyaki glazed pineapple, jalapeños, bacon, Swiss cheese, and lettuce with a sweet chili aioli on a soft bun

Mac Attack

$13.50

A five-cheese, deep-fried macaroni patty sits atop a grilled burger patty then we add crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, and spicy mustard. Served on a soft bun

The Fiesta

$13.50

Topped with bacon, avocado, red onion, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack. Then covered with flame-roasted corn, bell peppers, and poblano mix

The Biloxi

$13.50

Cured bacon, Cheddar cheese, and homemade Barq's root beer BBQ sauce topped with caramelized onions on toasted brioche

Past Your Prime

$12.00

Just like Lebron James, past his prime, not really fancy, but still good. Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions

More Good Stuff

Tacos

$13.00

With lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheeses & geaux sauce

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Hand-battered cod served with crispy seasoned fries and your choice of our made-from-scratch cocktail or tartar sauces

Off the Hook

$13.50

The hook for this colossal catch starts with deep-fried, hand-battered cod served on a toasted bun then piled high with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and our made-from-scratch tartar sauce

Shrimp Your Way

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp fried, blackened, or steamed paired with pub slaw, crispy fries, and sweet pups

Ahi-BLT

$14.00

Premium seared yellowfin tuna, cured bacon, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, and wasabi ranch on a grilled bun

Chicken & Waffle Tenders

$12.50

Deep-fried chicken tenderloins. Served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Steak Bomb

$15.00

Eight ounces of perfectly blackened sirloin sliced then topped with braised onions, mushrooms, & peppers, melted Swiss cheese topped with a creamy pub sauce, all served on a soft bun

Pizza

Paula Deen

$13.00

Bee Sting

$13.00

Spicy sliced pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chili pepper flakes, pickled jalapeno, parmesan, and the bee kicker-honey

The Hammer

$13.00

Pepperoni, Italian pork sausage, red and yellow bell peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and pizza sauce topped with fresh basil

Chicken BR

$13.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce, roasted red peppers, grande fumella smoked mozzarella, and spicy andouille sausage

The Carnivore

$14.00

Grape tomatoes, mozzarella, pizza sauce, topped with fresh basil

The Hawaiian

$13.00

All-natural chicken, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, red onions, mozzarella, feta, and garlic olive oil

The Meatballer

$13.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp, red and yellow bell peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan, red pepper flakes, chili oil, topped with fresh cilantro

Hold the Artichoke

$13.00

BYO Pizza

$13.00

Drinks

Sprite

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Teas

$2.75

Lemonades

$2.75

So Pro

$2.25

Corona

$2.25

Dos Equis

$2.25

Michelob

$2.25

Blue Moon

$2.25

Abita

$2.25

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Catering Menu

Catering Soups & Salads

Small (Half Gallon) Seafood Gumbo

$75.00

A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread

Large (Gallon) Seafood Gumbo

$130.00

A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread

Small (Half Gallon) Shrimp Bisque

$65.00

Served with garlic bread

Large (Gallon) Shrimp Bisque

$130.00

Served with garlic bread

Small (Half Gallon) Red Beans & Rice

$55.00

Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices

Large (Gallon) Red Beans & Rice

$125.00

Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices

Half Garden Salad

$35.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread

Full Garden Salad

$60.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$55.00

Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$95.00

Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread

Catering Entrées

Half Canal Street Chicken

$110.00

Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice

Full Canal Street Chicken

$185.00

Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice

Half Shrimp Creole

$90.00

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice

Full Shrimp Creole

$175.00

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice

Half Crawfish Etouffee

$90.00

Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread

Full Crawfish Etouffee

$175.00

Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread

Half Bayou Chicken

$110.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice

Full Bayou Chicken

$185.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice

Half Catfish Lafayette

$110.00

Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee

Full Catfish Lafayette

$185.00

Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee

Catering Pastas

Half Chicken Tortellini

$90.00

Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo

Full Chicken Tortellini

$175.00

Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo

Half Cajun Chicken Pasta

$90.00

Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta

Full Cajun Chicken Pasta

$175.00

Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta

Half Shrimp Pasta

$100.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce

Full Shrimp Pasta

$180.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce

Half Bayou Pasta

$110.00

Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta

Full Bayou Pasta

$220.00

Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta

Half Shrimp & Grits

$100.00

Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce

Full Shrimp & Grits

$180.00

Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce

Catering Dessert

Half Bread Pudding

$45.00

Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel

Full Bread Pudding

$90.00

Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel

Specialty Cheesecake - Strawberry Swirl

$40.00

Specialty Cheesecake - Blueberry Swirl

$40.00

Specialty Cheesecake - Salted Caramel

$40.00

Specialty Cheesecake - Classic Vanilla

$40.00