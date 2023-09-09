Harpers - Nashville 2 Lea Avenue
Prime Rib 12oz
$52.00
Prime Rib 16oz
$64.00
Filet Mignon 8oz
$58.00
Bison 8oz
$55.00
Ribeye 16oz
$64.00
Bone In New York 22oz
$98.00
Venison Chops
$42.00
Lamb Chops
$58.00
Elk Tenderloin
$68.00
Porterhouse 40oz
$195.00
Filet Chateau 30oz
$225.00
Tomahawk 30oz
$245.00
Japanese Wagyu
$128.00+
Surf and Turf Ribeye
$140.00Out of stock
Sides
Asparagus
$16.00
Brussels Sprouts
$14.00
Creamed Spinach
$15.00
Alfredo Mac
$18.00
Lobster Mac
$29.00
Creamed Corn
$15.00
Mashed Potatoes
$13.00
Sauteed Mushrooms
$14.00
Onion Strings
$12.00
Steak Fries
$11.00
Plain Mac & Chz
$18.00
Half Asparagus
$8.00
Half Brussel Sprouts
$7.00
Half Creamed Spinach
$7.50
Half Lobster Mac
$14.50
Half Mashed Potatoes
$6.50
Half Onion Strings
$6.00
Half Plain Mac & Chz
$9.00
Half Sauteed Mushrooms
$7.00
Half Steak Fries
$5.50
Half Creamed Corn
$7.50
Half Alfredo Mac
$8.50
Coke
$3.75
Coke Zero
$3.75
Diet Coke
$3.75
Dr Pepper
$3.75
Iced-T
$3.75
Powerade
$3.75
Sprite
$3.75
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Soda
$3.75
Tonic
$3.75
Bottle Water Still
$5.00
Bottle Water Sparkling
$5.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$5.00
Red Bull Tropical
$5.00
Red Bull Watermelon
$5.00
Lemonade
$3.75
Cappucino
$7.00
Latte
$7.00
Espresso
$7.00
Affogato
$9.00
Drip Coffee
$6.00
Hot Tea
$6.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Cazadores
$10.00+
Patron Silver
$14.00+
Patron Repo
$15.00+
Patron Anejo
$16.00+
Komos- Rosa
$26.00+
Komos- Extra Anejo
$72.00+
Don Julio
$14.00+
Don Julio Repo
$15.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00+
Casamigos Repo
$18.00+
Don Julio 1942
$42.00+
Don Julio 1942 Primavera
$42.00+
Clase Azul Reposado
$38.00+
Clase Azul Anejo
$115.00+
400 Rabbits
$12.00+
Sombra Mezcal
$14.00+
Whiskey/Bourbon
Woodford Reserve
$14.00+
Woodford Double Oak
$18.00+
Elijah Craig Rye
$14.00+
Elijah Craig 18yr
$40.00+
four Roses Small Batch
$12.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$16.00+
Pappy 10
$58.00+
Pappy 12
$74.00+
Pappy 15
$90.00+
Pappy 20
$200.00+Out of stock
Pappy 23
$250.00+Out of stock
Weller Reserve
$26.00+
Weller CYPB
$45.00+
Weller 12
$30.00+
Weller Full Proof
$50.00+
Buffalo Trace
$13.00+
Eagle rare
$16.00+
EH Taylor Barrel Proof
$36.00+Out of stock
EH Taylor Small Batch
$22.00+
Elmer T Lee
$30.00+
William LaRue Weller
$75.00+
Stagg
$82.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$17.00+
Makers Mark
$13.00+
Standard Proof Rye
$10.00+
Standard Proof Cinnamon
$10.00+
Jack Daniels
$12.00+
Gentleman Jack
$15.00+
Crown Royal
$12.00+
Jameson
$13.00+
Whistle Pig 12
$34.00+
Whistle Pig 15
$47.00+
Whistle Pig Boss Hog
$225.00+
Angels Envy
$16.00+
Angels Envy Rye
$26.00+
Blantons
$18.00+
Sazerac Rye
$12.00+
Jack Triple Mash
$16.00+
Bookers
$35.00+
High west Double Rye
$13.00+
Aperol
$12.00+
Baileys
$12.00+
Campari
$12.00+
Carpana Antica
$14.00+
Carpano Dry
$12.00+
Chambord
$12.00+
Chareau Aloe Liqueur
$15.00+
Chartreuse- Green
$14.00+
Chartreuse- Yellow
$14.00+
Chinola
$10.00+
Disaronno
$10.00+
Domaine De canton
$0.00+
Fernet
$10.00+
Galliano Apertivo
$16.00+
Giffard- Crème De Violette
$10.00+
Grand Marnier
$15.00+
Italicus
$16.00+
Kahlua
$12.00+
Lo Fi- Vermouth Blanc
$10.00+
Louis XIII
$400.00+
Luxardo Liqeuor
$12.00+
Montenegro
$12.00+
Nonino Amaro
$20.00+
Remy 1738
$18.00+
St George Absinthe
$16.00+
St Germain
$10.00+
Stirrings Peach
$10.00+
Stirrings Triple Sec
$10.00+
Tempus- Creme De cacoa
$14.00+
GLS Brandborg Beach Lands
$16.00
GLS Chateau De Mattes
$13.00
GLS Emblem by Mondavi Cabernet
$22.00
GLS Ferrari Carano Pinot Noir
$21.00
GLS Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon
$17.00
GLS Seppetsfield Shiraz
$16.00
BTL 8 Years in the Desert
$100.00
BTL Alto Moncayo Veraton
$90.00
BTL Anne Amie Estate
$125.00
BTL Austin Hope
$110.00
BTL Bodegas Marques De Murrieta Reserva
$82.00
BTL Brandborg Beach Lands
$62.00
BTL Cakebread
$220.00
BTL Caymus
$228.00
BTL Caymus Gran Duriff Petit Syrah
$138.00
BTL Cellier Dames Jeanna La Folle
$80.00
BTL Chateau De Janicon Graves
$90.00
BTL Chateau De Mattes
$52.00
BTL Chateau St Jean Cinq Cepages
$154.00
BTL Convene by Dan Kosta
$180.00
BTL Darioush
$284.00
BTL Domaine De Beaurenard
$170.00
BTL Domaine De Le Madone
$58.00
BTL Domaine Vacheron
$120.00
BTL Durigutti Reserve Malbec
$68.00
BTL El Pino Club
$92.00
BTL Elderton Estate Shiraz
$72.00
BTL Emblem by Mondavi Cabernet
$86.00
BTL Ferrari Carano Tresor
$94.00
BTL Ferrari Carano Pinot Noir
$82.00
BTL Frederic Magnien
$110.00
BTL Heitz Cellars Lots C-91
$220.00
BTL Jordan - Alexander Valley
$155.00
BTL Kaiken Ultra Malbec
$62.00
BTL La Chasse Des Prines
$88.00
BTL La Rioja Alta
$70.00
BTL Le Chiuse Brunello Di Montalcino
$300.00
BTL Lokoya
$880.00
BTL Luigi Vico Prapo Barolo
$225.00
BTL Maison L'Envoye
$108.00
BTL Merus Cabernet Sauvignon
$270.00
BTL Molly Dooker The Boxer
$105.00
BTL Montes Alpha Estate Carmenere
$68.00
BTL Mount Peak
$112.00
BTL Opus One
$690.00
BTL Paradigm
$215.00
BTL Pietroso Rosso Di Montalcino
$100.00
BTL Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon
$65.00
BTL Purple Hands
$84.00
BTL Saldo by Prisoner Zinfandel
$70.00
BTL Sea Smoke
$290.00
BTL Seppetsfield Shiraz
$62.00
BTL Stags Leap
$185.00
BTL Stoplman Vineyards Syrah
$84.00
BTL Tenuta Curezzo Neroso
$68.00
BTL The Prisoner
$125.00
BTL Vineyard 29 Cru
$125.00
BTL Withers Grenache
$90.00
BTL Zinfandel Croatia
$60.00
GLS Attis Lias Finas Albarino
$13.00
GLS Chalk Hill Chardonnay
$17.00
GLS Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc
$17.00
GLS La Chablisienne Chardonnay
$20.00
GLS Maysara Pinot Gris
$15.00
GLS Schloss Gobelsburg Rose
$14.00
BTL Alpha Omega
$84.00
BTL Capensis
$160.00
BTL Cave Springs Riesling
$62.00
BTL Chalk Hill Chardonnay
$58.00
BTL Champalou Vouvray Chenin Blanc
$78.00Out of stock
BTL Chateau Olivier Grand Cru Classe
$142.00
BTL Convene by Dan Kosta
$158.00
BTL Domaine L'Enclos
$115.00
BTL Dr. Loosen Riesling
$45.00
BTL Ernest Sonoma Chardonnay
$80.00
BTL Flowers
$100.00
BTL Gran Moraine
$125.00
BTL Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc
$65.00
BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio
$70.00
BTL La Chablisienne Chardonnay
$78.00
BTL Maysara Pinot Gris
$58.00
BTL Olivier Leflaive
$226.00
BTL Schloss Gobelsburg Rose
$54.00
BTL Shafer Chardonnay
$176.00
BTL Ferrari Carano Tré-Tré
$92.00
GLS Late Harvest Blend
$19.00
GLS Late Harvest, Royal Tokaji
$12.00
GLS Medici Ermete, Lambrusco
$12.00
GLS Meneres 10, Tawny
$10.00
GLS Warres Otima 20, Tawny
$17.00
BTL Late Harvest Blend, Far Niente Dolce
$100.00
BTL Late Harvest, Royal Tokaji
$78.00
BTL Medici Ermete, Lambrusco
$48.00
BTL Meneres 10, Tawny
$92.00
BTL Warres Otima 20, Tawny
$100.00
GLS Charles Roux Brut
$12.00
GLS Louis De Grenelle Rose
$14.00
GLS Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label
$32.00
BTL Bisol Prosecco
$60.00
BTL Charles Roux Brut
$48.00
BTL Dom Perignon Brut
$425.00
BTL Henroit Brut Souvreign
$135.00
BTL J Vineyards Brut Rose
$102.00
BTL Jean Vessel Brut Reserve
$110.00
BTL Krug Brut NV
$415.00
BTL Legras and Haas Blanc De Blanc
$125.00
BTL Les Mesnil Blanc De Blanc
$180.00
BTL Louis De Grenelle Rose
$54.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose
$220.00
BTL Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label
$128.00
