Food Menu

Raw Bar

Oysters (6)

$24.00

Oysters (12)

$48.00

Spicy Tuna Tarte

$22.00

Tiger Shrimp

$22.00

Big Eye Tuna Sashimi

$25.00

Seafood Tower

$105.00

Appetizers

Potstickers

$19.00

A-5 Hot Rock

$64.00+

Popcorn Crab

$18.00

Cheeks & Chips

$21.00

Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Arancini

$16.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$21.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$26.00

Grilled Slab Bacon

$18.00

Soup & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

The Wedge

$18.00

Caesar

$16.00

Burrata & Fried Green Tomato

$17.00

Southwest Chop Salad

$16.00

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Half Wedge

$9.00

Half Caesar

$8.00

Half Burrata & Fried Green Tomato

$8.50

Half Southwest Chop

$8.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$35.00

Sea Scallops

$44.00

Pasta Rigatoni

$26.00

Herb Gnudi

$24.00

Steakhouse Burger

$29.00

Porkchop Milanese

$43.00

Sea Bass

$44.00

Cuts

Prime Rib 12oz

$52.00

Prime Rib 16oz

$64.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$58.00

Bison 8oz

$55.00

Ribeye 16oz

$64.00

Bone In New York 22oz

$98.00

Venison Chops

$42.00

Lamb Chops

$58.00

Elk Tenderloin

$68.00

Porterhouse 40oz

$195.00

Filet Chateau 30oz

$225.00

Tomahawk 30oz

$245.00

Japanese Wagyu

$128.00+

Surf and Turf Ribeye

$140.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Lump Crab "Oscar"

$24.00

Lobster Tail

$68.00

Truffle Butter

$14.00

Sides

Asparagus

$16.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Creamed Spinach

$15.00

Alfredo Mac

$18.00

Lobster Mac

$29.00

Creamed Corn

$15.00

Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$14.00

Onion Strings

$12.00

Steak Fries

$11.00

Plain Mac & Chz

$18.00

Half Asparagus

$8.00

Half Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Half Creamed Spinach

$7.50

Half Lobster Mac

$14.50

Half Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Half Onion Strings

$6.00

Half Plain Mac & Chz

$9.00

Half Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Half Steak Fries

$5.50

Half Creamed Corn

$7.50

Half Alfredo Mac

$8.50

Dessert

Sundae

$45.00

12 Layer Chocolate Cake

$29.00

Baked Alaska

$19.00Out of stock

GooGoo Cluster Cheesecake

$13.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$11.00

Maple Bourbon Pecan Tart

$14.00

Dessert Trio

$34.00

Large Creme Brulée

$35.00

Small Creme Brulée

$13.00

Mini Bday Creme Brulée

Sorbet

$6.00

Sauces

3 For 10

$10.00

Bearnaise

$4.00

Blackberry Demi

$4.00

Brandy Peppercorn

$4.00

Chimichurri

$4.00

Harper's Demi

$4.00

Cowboy Butter

$4.00

Preset BEO

Tier One

$85.00

Tier Two

$125.00

Tier Three

$150.00

Tier Four

$180.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Iced-T

$3.75

Powerade

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Soda

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Bottle Water Still

$5.00

Bottle Water Sparkling

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Cappucino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Espresso

$7.00

Affogato

$9.00

Drip Coffee

$6.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Amalfi Sunburn

$17.00

Birds of Paradise

$17.00

Business Class

$17.00

Dutch Courage

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Manuel The Tailor

$17.00

Morning Woodford

$17.00

Tale of Two Cities

$17.00

That One Night in Guadalajara

$17.00

The Goo Goo Cluster

$15.00

Wagyu Old Fashioned

$28.00

Wanderlust White Russian

$15.00

Large Format

LRG Wagyu Old Fashioned

$170.00

Mocktails

Arnoldo Palmer

$13.00

Cucumber Fizz

$13.00

Jalisco Sunrise

$13.00

Pearadise Dream

$13.00

Martini

Martini Vodka

Liquor

Vodka

Wheatley Trace

$10.00+

Ketel One

$12.00+

Titos

$12.00+

Chopin

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00+

Belvedere

$16.00+

Gin

New Amsterdam

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00+

Hendricks

$14.00+

Monkey 47

$20.00+

Barr Hill

$13.00+

Moletto Tomato Gin

$13.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00+

Bacardi Black

$10.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Rumhaven Coconut water

$10.00+

Junipero

$12.00

Tequila

Cazadores

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Patron Repo

$15.00+

Patron Anejo

$16.00+

Komos- Rosa

$26.00+

Komos- Extra Anejo

$72.00+

Don Julio

$14.00+

Don Julio Repo

$15.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Repo

$18.00+

Don Julio 1942

$42.00+

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$42.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$38.00+

Clase Azul Anejo

$115.00+

400 Rabbits

$12.00+

Sombra Mezcal

$14.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$14.00+

Elijah Craig 18yr

$40.00+

four Roses Small Batch

$12.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00+

Pappy 10

$58.00+

Pappy 12

$74.00+

Pappy 15

$90.00+

Pappy 20

$200.00+Out of stock

Pappy 23

$250.00+Out of stock

Weller Reserve

$26.00+

Weller CYPB

$45.00+

Weller 12

$30.00+

Weller Full Proof

$50.00+

Buffalo Trace

$13.00+

Eagle rare

$16.00+

EH Taylor Barrel Proof

$36.00+Out of stock

EH Taylor Small Batch

$22.00+

Elmer T Lee

$30.00+

William LaRue Weller

$75.00+

Stagg

$82.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$17.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Standard Proof Rye

$10.00+

Standard Proof Cinnamon

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Gentleman Jack

$15.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Jameson

$13.00+

Whistle Pig 12

$34.00+

Whistle Pig 15

$47.00+

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$225.00+

Angels Envy

$16.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00+

Blantons

$18.00+

Sazerac Rye

$12.00+

Jack Triple Mash

$16.00+

Bookers

$35.00+

High west Double Rye

$13.00+

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12

$20.00+

Glenfiddich 18

$42.00+

Balvenie 14

$26.00+

Balvenie 16

$32.00+

JW Blue

$66.00+

JW Black

$17.00+

Macallan 12yr

$24.00+

Macallan Double Cask

$20.00+

Brandy/Cordials

Aperol

$12.00+

Baileys

$12.00+

Campari

$12.00+

Carpana Antica

$14.00+

Carpano Dry

$12.00+

Chambord

$12.00+

Chareau Aloe Liqueur

$15.00+

Chartreuse- Green

$14.00+

Chartreuse- Yellow

$14.00+

Chinola

$10.00+

Disaronno

$10.00+

Domaine De canton

$0.00+

Fernet

$10.00+

Galliano Apertivo

$16.00+

Giffard- Crème De Violette

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$15.00+

Italicus

$16.00+

Kahlua

$12.00+

Lo Fi- Vermouth Blanc

$10.00+

Louis XIII

$400.00+

Luxardo Liqeuor

$12.00+

Montenegro

$12.00+

Nonino Amaro

$20.00+

Remy 1738

$18.00+

St George Absinthe

$16.00+

St Germain

$10.00+

Stirrings Peach

$10.00+

Stirrings Triple Sec

$10.00+

Tempus- Creme De cacoa

$14.00+

Beer

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Homestyle IPA

$10.00

Tailgate Orange Wheat

$8.00

Dos XX

$8.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Brandborg Beach Lands

$16.00

GLS Chateau De Mattes

$13.00

GLS Emblem by Mondavi Cabernet

$22.00

GLS Ferrari Carano Pinot Noir

$21.00

GLS Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

GLS Seppetsfield Shiraz

$16.00

BTL 8 Years in the Desert

$100.00

BTL Alto Moncayo Veraton

$90.00

BTL Anne Amie Estate

$125.00

BTL Austin Hope

$110.00

BTL Bodegas Marques De Murrieta Reserva

$82.00

BTL Brandborg Beach Lands

$62.00

BTL Cakebread

$220.00

BTL Caymus

$228.00

BTL Caymus Gran Duriff Petit Syrah

$138.00

BTL Cellier Dames Jeanna La Folle

$80.00

BTL Chateau De Janicon Graves

$90.00

BTL Chateau De Mattes

$52.00

BTL Chateau St Jean Cinq Cepages

$154.00

BTL Convene by Dan Kosta

$180.00

BTL Darioush

$284.00

BTL Domaine De Beaurenard

$170.00

BTL Domaine De Le Madone

$58.00

BTL Domaine Vacheron

$120.00

BTL Durigutti Reserve Malbec

$68.00

BTL El Pino Club

$92.00

BTL Elderton Estate Shiraz

$72.00

BTL Emblem by Mondavi Cabernet

$86.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Tresor

$94.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Pinot Noir

$82.00

BTL Frederic Magnien

$110.00

BTL Heitz Cellars Lots C-91

$220.00

BTL Jordan - Alexander Valley

$155.00

BTL Kaiken Ultra Malbec

$62.00

BTL La Chasse Des Prines

$88.00

BTL La Rioja Alta

$70.00

BTL Le Chiuse Brunello Di Montalcino

$300.00

BTL Lokoya

$880.00

BTL Luigi Vico Prapo Barolo

$225.00

BTL Maison L'Envoye

$108.00

BTL Merus Cabernet Sauvignon

$270.00

BTL Molly Dooker The Boxer

$105.00

BTL Montes Alpha Estate Carmenere

$68.00

BTL Mount Peak

$112.00

BTL Opus One

$690.00

BTL Paradigm

$215.00

BTL Pietroso Rosso Di Montalcino

$100.00

BTL Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

BTL Purple Hands

$84.00

BTL Saldo by Prisoner Zinfandel

$70.00

BTL Sea Smoke

$290.00

BTL Seppetsfield Shiraz

$62.00

BTL Stags Leap

$185.00

BTL Stoplman Vineyards Syrah

$84.00

BTL Tenuta Curezzo Neroso

$68.00

BTL The Prisoner

$125.00

BTL Vineyard 29 Cru

$125.00

BTL Withers Grenache

$90.00

BTL Zinfandel Croatia

$60.00

White & Rose

GLS Attis Lias Finas Albarino

$13.00

GLS Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$17.00

GLS Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

GLS La Chablisienne Chardonnay

$20.00

GLS Maysara Pinot Gris

$15.00

GLS Schloss Gobelsburg Rose

$14.00

BTL Alpha Omega

$84.00

BTL Capensis

$160.00

BTL Cave Springs Riesling

$62.00

BTL Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$58.00

BTL Champalou Vouvray Chenin Blanc

$78.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau Olivier Grand Cru Classe

$142.00

BTL Convene by Dan Kosta

$158.00

BTL Domaine L'Enclos

$115.00

BTL Dr. Loosen Riesling

$45.00

BTL Ernest Sonoma Chardonnay

$80.00

BTL Flowers

$100.00

BTL Gran Moraine

$125.00

BTL Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$70.00

BTL La Chablisienne Chardonnay

$78.00

BTL Maysara Pinot Gris

$58.00

BTL Olivier Leflaive

$226.00

BTL Schloss Gobelsburg Rose

$54.00

BTL Shafer Chardonnay

$176.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Tré-Tré

$92.00

After Dinner

GLS Late Harvest Blend

$19.00

GLS Late Harvest, Royal Tokaji

$12.00

GLS Medici Ermete, Lambrusco

$12.00

GLS Meneres 10, Tawny

$10.00

GLS Warres Otima 20, Tawny

$17.00

BTL Late Harvest Blend, Far Niente Dolce

$100.00

BTL Late Harvest, Royal Tokaji

$78.00

BTL Medici Ermete, Lambrusco

$48.00

BTL Meneres 10, Tawny

$92.00

BTL Warres Otima 20, Tawny

$100.00

Champagne

GLS Charles Roux Brut

$12.00

GLS Louis De Grenelle Rose

$14.00

GLS Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

$32.00

BTL Bisol Prosecco

$60.00

BTL Charles Roux Brut

$48.00

BTL Dom Perignon Brut

$425.00

BTL Henroit Brut Souvreign

$135.00

BTL J Vineyards Brut Rose

$102.00

BTL Jean Vessel Brut Reserve

$110.00

BTL Krug Brut NV

$415.00

BTL Legras and Haas Blanc De Blanc

$125.00

BTL Les Mesnil Blanc De Blanc

$180.00

BTL Louis De Grenelle Rose

$54.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose

$220.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

$128.00

Apertifis & Digestifis

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$16.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Luigi Vico Vermouth

$22.00

Merch/Etc.

Uniforms

White Shirt

$29.50

Vest

$88.50

Bow tie

$8.50

Apron

$19.50

Candles

Candle

$30.00

Glassware

Bird Cup

$12.00

Cork/Cake Fees

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Cake Slice Fee

$4.00