Harrington's Bar and Grill 245 Front St.
Food Menu
Starters
- Fries$6.95
- Wings
buffalo | bbq | carolina mustard$13.95
- Scotch Egg
fried soft boiled egg with pork stuffing, served with piccalilly$9.95
- Tots$9.95
- Nachos
topped with cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole$12.95
- Loaded Potato Skins
smashed & fried baby potatoes, topped with cheddar, bacon, tomatoes, chives, crème fraîche$12.95
- Pork Pie
a recipe as old as time! pork shoulder, pork belly, bacon$7.95
- Sampler - Choose 3$13.95
- Sampler - Choose 5$16.95
- 'Ploughmans Lunch'
crackers, pickled onions, celery, carrots, radish & salami, served with irish pub cheese$16.95
Salads
- Bay Shrimp Louie
romaine, bay shrimp, boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, louie dressing$18.95
- Chicory Salad
frisée, endive, radicchio, fuji apple, toasted walnuts, honey vinaigrette$15.95
- Cobb Salad
butter lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, ranch$16.95
- Iceberg Wedge
iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, diced tomato, chives, croutons, crumbled bleu cheese, ranch dressing$13.95
- Kale Caesar
kale, romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, caesar dressing$15.95
- Side Mixed Greens$4.95
- Side Kale Casear$4.95
Sandwiches
- 1/3 lb Smash Burger
with butter lettuce, cheddar, tomato, red onion, special sauce, served on a brioche bun$16.95
- Beyond burger/Veggie Burger
served with butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, on a brioche bun$17.95
- Chicken Club
grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, butter lettuce, mayonnaise, whole grain mustard, avocado, served on sliced white$18.95
- Crispy Fish
fried cod with tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato chips (inside!)$16.95
- Grilled Cheese Toastie
white cheddar, onion, caraway chutney, served on sliced white with tomato soup$13.95
- Sliders$4.95
Mains
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips
rock cod served with tartar sauce & fries$20.95
- Bangers & Mash
irish bratwurst pork sausage with mashed taters & onion gravy$18.95
- Shepard's Pie
seasoned lamb with diced carrots, celery & caramelized onions, topped with baked mashed taters$16.95
- Seasonal Omelet
with cheddar cheese, onion & caraway jam, served with side salad$14.95
- Hangar Steak Frites$27.95
Dessert
Secret Menu
Bar Menu
Cocktails
Bottle/Can Beer
Draft Pint
White Wine
NA Beverages
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Campo Azul Tequila$12.00
- Casamigos$13.00
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- Casamigos Mezcal Joven$16.00
- Cascahuin Blanco$16.00
- Cazadores Repo$13.00
- Corralejo Reposado$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$44.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Repo$14.00
- Espolon Blanco$14.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$15.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$17.00
- G4 Blanco$14.00
- Herradura Blanco$13.00
- Ocho Anejo$20.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Siembre Valle Blanco$16.00
- Siete Legas$15.00
- Tapatio Blanco$13.00
- Volans Blanco$16.00
Mezcal
Irish Whiskey/American Whiskey
- Blantons$22.00
- Blue Spot$30.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$14.00
- Bulleit Rye$13.00
- Colonel E H Taylor$18.00
- Connemara 12 Year$16.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Dickel Leopolds$30.00
- DICKEL RYE$13.00
- Dingle Single Malt$18.00
- Drumshambo Whiskey$17.00
- Eagle Rare$17.00
- Elmer T Lee$28.00
- Fireball$11.00
- Four Roses Single Barrell$13.00
- Glendalough Dbl Barrel$12.00
- Glendalough Pot Still Batch No. 1$18.00
- Green Spot$18.00
- High n Mighty - Irish whiskey wild rover$35.00
- High West Double Rye$14.00
- Hinch Sherry Cask$14.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Lost Irish Whiskey$13.00
- Maker's Mark$14.00
- Middleton 2023$49.00
- Middleton Barry Crockett$49.00
- Old Overholt Rye$12.00
- Paddy$12.00
- PINHOOK 2024 8 YR VERTICAL SERIES RYE$16.00
- Powers Pot Still$13.00
- Powers Pot Still Johns Lane$18.00
- Powers Rye$13.00
- Red Spot$33.00
- Redbreast 12 Year$15.00
- Redbreast 15 Year$26.00
- Redbreast 21 Year$62.00
- Redbreast 27 Year$120.00
- Redbreast Lusteau$22.00
- Redbreast PX edition$18.00
- Rock Hill Farms$28.00
- Roe & Co$12.00
- Sazerac Rye$13.00
- Seagrams 7$11.00
- SHORTCROSS RYE AND MALT IRISH WHISKEY$22.00
- Slane Whiskey$12.00
- SLIABH LIAG THE LEGENDARY DARK SILKIE IRISH$14.00
- Sonoma Distilling Whiskey Cherry Wood$16.00
- Teeling Single Grain$14.00
- Teelings Black Pitts$19.00
- Teelings Pot Still$15.00
- Teelings Single Cask Ruby Port$25.00
- Teelings Single Malt$12.00
- Tullamore Dew 18 Year$25.00
- Tullamore Regular$12.00
- Tyrconnel Single Malt$14.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$15.00
- Well Whiskey$11.00
- Weller 12$30.00
- Weller 12 Year$30.00
- Weller Antique$22.00
- Weller Full Proof$30.00
- Whistler PX I love you Irish Whiskey$16.00
- Wild Turkey Longbranch$13.00
- Woodford$14.00
- Writers Tears double oak$16.00
- Writers Tears Iniskillin Ice Wine Cask Limited$17.00
- Yellow Spot$27.00
Scotch
- Balvenie Caribbean Cask$18.00
- Benrioch 10 year$15.00
- Benrioch 12 year$17.00
- Glendronich 12 year$15.00
- Glendronich Port cask$23.00
- Glenfiddich 15 Single Malt$17.00
- Glenglassaugh 12 Year$17.00
- Glenglassaugh Port Cask$17.00
- Glenlivet 18 Year Single Malt$55.00
- Glenlivet Scotch Reserve$15.00
- Highland Park 12 Year$12.00
- Johnny Walker Red$12.00
- Johny Walker Black$11.00
- Johny Walker Blue$140.00
- Knockando 12 Year$13.00
- Macallan 12 Year$16.00
- Macallan 15 Year$32.00
- Oban 14 Year$18.00
- The Famous Grouse$11.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$12.00
- Averna$12.00
- Benedictine Brandy Liqueur$12.00
- BYRRH GRAND QUINQUINA$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Carpano Classico Vermouth$10.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Chartreuse Green$15.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$15.00
- COCCHI AMERICANO BIANCO$12.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Cynar$12.00
- Fernet$11.00
- Flor de Cana Coffee Liqueur$12.00
- Hennessey$14.00
- Hennessey VSOP$18.00
- Jager$11.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Lairds Brandy$11.00
- Larressingle VSOP Armagnac
- Leblon$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$12.00
- Luxardo Marashino Liqueur$12.00
- Mr. Black$12.00
- Pimms$12.00
- Remy Martin$15.00
- ST. ELIZABETH ALL SPICE DRAM$12.00
- St. Germaine Elderflower$12.00