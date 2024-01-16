Skip to Main content
Harris BBQ
Harris BBQ Coffee
250 Coffee Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309
Lunch/Dinner
DRINKS
MEATS ONLY (4 oz)
Salads
Seasonal Garden Salad
$7.95
Caesar Salad
$7.95
Sandwich
Santa Maria Classic Sandwich
$14.95
Brisket and Cheddar Sandwich
$14.95
California Chicken Sandwich
$12.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.95
Grilled Angus Beef Hot Dog
$6.95
Mains
1/2 LB Beef Tips Main
$16.95
1/2 LB BBQ Brisket Main
$16.95
1/2 LB Chipotle Chicken Main
$14.45
1/2 LB Pulled Pork Main
$14.45
1/2 LB Tri-Tip Main
$17.95
1/2 Rack Pork Ribs Main
$17.95
Combo
$17.95
Sides
Mac & Cheese
$3.95
House Slaw
$3.95
Potato Salad
$3.95
BBQ Beans
$3.95
Garlic Bread
$3.95
House Fries
$3.95
Bread
$1.50
Kids Menu
Lil Pardners Hot Diggity Dog
$6.95
Lil Pardners Any Protein Hand Held
$6.95
Sauces, Rubs & Seasoning
Bottle Spicy BBQ Sauce
$10.95
Bottle Original BBQ Sauce
$10.95
Bottle Sweet BBQ Sauce
$10.95
Shaker Chipotle Chicken Rub
$11.95
Shaker Dalmation Rub
$11.95
Shaker Pork Rib Rub
$11.95
Shaker Pulled Pork Seasoning
$11.95
Harris Ranch Olive OIl
$16.95
NA Drinks
20 oz Fountain Drink
$2.29
Coffee
$2.79
Milk
$2.49
Chocolate Milk
$2.49
Orange Juice
$3.29
Kids Cup
$1.10
Wine
Chardonnay Glass
$6.95
Sauvignon Blanc
$6.95
Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
$7.95
Zinfandel Glass
$7.95
Chardonnay Bottle
$23.95
Pinot Noir Bottle
$26.95
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
$26.95
Zinfandel Bottle
$21.95
Beer
Harris Ranch Pale Ale
$5.95
Harris Ranch Daily Double IPA
$5.95
Beef Tips 4 oz
$6.95
Brisket 4 oz
$6.95
Chicken 4 oz
$6.45
Pulled Pork 4 oz
$6.45
Tri-TIp 4 oz
$6.95
Harris BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(661) 688-0227
250 Coffee Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309
