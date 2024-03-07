Harumama Noodles + Buns Little Italy
Boba drinks
- Mango Lychee Lemonade$5.50
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$5.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- Mango Lemonade$5.50
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Lychee Green Tea$5.50
- Mango Iced Tea$5.50
- Lychee Iced Tea$5.50
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.50
- Classic Milk Tea$5.50
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.50
- Salted Caramel Milk Tea$5.50
Ramen & Mama's
- Garden Party$14.95
vegan creamy coconut veggie broth / spinach noodles / topped with steamed tofu, black garlic oil, broccoli, corn, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Haru$15.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with chicken chashu, steamed tofu, bamboo shoots, kale, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Crispy Chickie$16.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with panko breaded chicken cutlet, brussels sprouts, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil, 1/2 ramen egg, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Flying Pig$15.95
shoyu sesame tonkotsu broth / topped with pork belly, brussels sprouts, fried garlic, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Me So Hot$15.95
spicy peanut tonkotsu broth / topped with ground pork, 1/2 ramen egg, bean sprouts, brussels sprouts, peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- High Noon$15.95
spicy chicken broth / topped with chicken chashu, 1/2 ramen egg, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushroom, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Kimchi Ramen$15.95
spicy chicken broth / topped with pork belly, steamed tofu, 1/2 ramen egg, bean sprouts, sautéed kimchi, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Bulgogi Udon$15.95
beef broth, bulgogi beef, caramelized onion / topped with green onion, sesame seeds
- Vegetable PanFried Noddles$13.95
broccoli, carrot, fried-garlic, pickled cucumber, scallions, zucchini / topped with black sesame seeds, scallions
- Yakisoba$12.95
yakisoba noodles, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini / topped with scallions, sesame seeds
- Yakisoba w/Chicken$12.95
yakisoba noodles, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini, chicken / topped with scallions, sesame seeds
- Noodles & Broth$7.50
Noodles and Broth of Choice
- Drunken Noodles$15.95
pan fried rice noodle, wok-tossed veggies, peanuts, grilled spicy chicken with caramelized gochujang sauce
Skillets
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.95
grilled boneless chicken, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$16.95
grilled salmon, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Katsu$16.95
panko breaded chicken cutlet, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake / side katsu sauce
- Bulgogi Fries$16.95
bulgogi beef, french fries, glass noodles, soy marinated vegetable mix, shiitake mushroom / topped with green onion, mozzarella cheese
- Ribeye Teriyaki$18.95
grilled ribeye steak, white rice, wok-tossed veggies / topped with furikake on rice / side of teriyaki sauce
Mama's Bites
- Veggie Egg Rolls$7.50
3 PCS // carrot, cabbage, chestnut, bean sprouts, vermicelli / side sweet chili sauce
- Fried Pork Potstickers$7.50
4 PCS // pork + vegetable filling / topped with sesame seeds / side dipping sauce
- Steamed Veggie Potstickers$8.50
5 PCS // tofu + vegetable filling / set in chili-garlic stock sauce / topped with sesame seeds, taro chips, chef blend
- Crispy Krab Wontons$7.50
4 PCS // crab + cream cheese filling / side sweet chili sauce
- Fried Rice$8.00
jasmine rice, egg, green onion, sesame seeds
- Karrage$8.50
deep-fried chicken bites / side yuzu aioli
- Edamame$5.00
Salted
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$7.00
Garlic chili Sambal
- White rice$3.50
- Cold Kimchi$3.50
- Mama's Fries$6.00
paprika powder, truffle oil, furikake
- Takoyaki$6.99
4 PCS // octopus + vegetable / topped with katsuobushi, takoyaki sauce
- Screaming Salmon$14.00
salmon sashimi / yuzu ponzu, olive oil / topped with sweet onion, fried garlic, cherry tomato, chef blend
- Rice Crunch Spicy Tuna$7.99
3 PCS // Mozzarella-filled rice crunch, topped with spicy tuna
- Crunchy Filo Dough Shrimp$9.50
4 PCS// served with tonkatsu sauce
- Corn Cheese$7.50
Sushi
Salads
Poke
- Power Protein Poke$15.95
tuna, krab, rice / topped with avocado, corn, cucumber, crispy onion, edamame, furikake, jalapeno, scallions, sweet onion, tempura crunch, garlic mustard sauce, chef blend
- Superhero Poke$15.95
salmon, krab, rice / topped with avocado, chia seeds, cilantro, crispy onion, furikake, scallions, seaweed salad, sweet onion, tempura crunch, watermelon radish, poke sauce, chef blend
- Spicy Tuna Poke$14.95
spicy tuna, white rice / topped with furikake, pickled cucumber, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, chef blend
Rolls
- California roll$8.50
krab, avocado, cucumber
- Philidelphia roll$11.50
salmon, avocado, cream cheese
- Spicy Tuna roll$9.50
spicy tuna, cucumber
- Vegetable roll$8.50
romaine, avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, seaweed salad
- Albacore Delight$15.00
IN: albacore + krab + miso mix, cucumber, tempura crunch powder OUT: albacore, avocado, chili oil, ponzu, chef blend
- Marine Boy$15.00
IN: spicy tuna, cucumber OUT: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo
- Red Dragon$14.00
IN: krab, avocado, cucumber OUT: fried capers, spicy sesame salmon, yuzu aioli
- Crunchy Salmon$13.00
IN: tempura salmon, krab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese OUT: crunchy taro chip, eel sauce
- Crunchy Shrimp$14.00
IN: tempura shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber OUT: tempura crunch, eel sauce
- Heart Attack$14.00
IN: spicy tuna, shrimp, cream cheese, stuffed in a jalapeño OUT: spicy mayo, eel sauce, black sesame seed, chef blend *no substitutions allowed
- Avocado Rolls$7.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
Buns
- Chicken Bun$8.95
2 PCS // chicken, mozzarella, caramelized onion
- Pig Bun$8.95
2 PCS // pulled pork, onion
- Cow Bun$8.95
2 PCS // ground BBQ beef, carrot, shiitake
- Bunny Bun$8.95
2 PCS // nutella
- Koala Bun$8.95
2 PCS // strawberry n cream
- Unicorn Bun$8.95
2 PCS // ube
- Sweet Party Box$26.85
6PCS//Bunny,Koala,Unicorn
- Savory Party Box$26.85
6 PCS // pig, chicken, cow
- Mix Party Box$26.85
6 PCS // pig, bunny, chicken
- Karrage Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with spicy mayo, onion chip, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Pork Belly Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with hoisin BBQ sauce, cilantro, fried-garlic, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Spam Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with yuzu aioli, tempura crunch, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Crunchy Shrimp Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with sweet + spicy unagi sauce, onion chip, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers