Harumi Sushi Bar Downtown 101 North 1st Ave
APPETIZER
- Assorted Sashimi
Chef's choice assorted sashimi$21.00
- Wagyu Beef CarpaccioOut of stock
- Hamachi Carpaccio
6 piece yellowtail with yuzu vinaigrette, ikura garnish, and serrano$18.00
- Scallops Crudo
Scallops with aji amarillo, grapefruit, soy, smoked yuzu, aleppo pepper, serrano, and local micro cilantro$17.00
- Ahi Tower
Sushi rice topped with crab salad, spicy tuna, avocado, panko crust, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy mayo$15.00
- Sanuki Udon Noodles$13.00
- Ahi Tuna Crispy Rice
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, and roasted sesame oil$15.00
- Shishito Peppers
Shishito peppers with galic, soy, ponzu, and bonito flakesOut of stock
- Hamachi Kama$14.00
- Stuffed Jalapeno
Jalapenos with crab salad, cream cheese, spicy tuna, eel sauce and spicy mayo$8.00
- Gyoza$7.00
- Tempura$6.00
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Real Wasabi$4.00
SALAD
CHEFS SPECIAL
NIGIRI
ROLL
- Harumi Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, radish, masago, spicy aioli and spicy ponzu$16.00
- Wagyu Beef RollOut of stock
- Harmonia Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, asparagus topped with spicy aioli, eel sauce, panko crust, and green onions. Wrapped with soy paper$16.00
- Aburi Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, pickled jalapenos, avocado topped with seared salmon, black tobiko, eel sauce and spicy aioli$17.00
- Oh-My-God Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado topped with eel, shrimp, tobiko, panko crust, eel sauce and spicy aioli$16.00
- Spicy Bluefin Tuna Roll
Spicy bluefin, cucumber topped with panko crust, green onions, eel sauce and spicy aioli$16.00
- Arizona Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy crab, panko crust, and eel sauce$14.00
- Mango Roll
Spicy crab stick, mango, avocado topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, panko crust, eel sauce and spicy aioli$16.00
- Hot Havana Roll
Spicy yellowtail, mango, cucumber topped with yellowtail, avocado, serrano, and habanero sauce$17.00
- H3 Roll
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, cucumber topped with avocado, tobiko, eel sauce and spicy aioli$14.00
- Dynamite Roll
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado topped with spicy tuna, serrano, eel sauce, spicy aioli and sriracha$13.00
- Mt. Fuji Roll
Tuna, salmon, avocado topped with scallops, tobiko, and chili garlic oil. Soy paper wrap$17.00
- Rainbow Roll
Crab salad, cucumber, avocado topped with salmon, tuna, and avocado.$13.00
- Oasis Roll
Tuna, salmon, avocado, radish, crab salad topped with eel sauce, spicy aioli, and spicy ponzu. Cucumber wrap.$13.00
- Soft Shell Crab Roll
Tempura fried soft shell crab, crab salad, avocado, cucumber topped with panko crust, tobiko, and eel sauce$15.00
- Trio Sampler$20.00
- Sex & The City Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, crab salad, avocado topped with eel sauce and spicy aioli. Wrapped with soy paper and tempura fried.$12.00
- Las Vegas Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, crab salad, avocado topped with spicy aioli and eel sauce. Tempura fried$13.00