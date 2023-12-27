Harvest Juice Co.
Smoothies & Juices
Smoothies
- Rise & Shine$10.00
Mango, Carrot, Oranges, Turmeric, Honey, ACV, Coconut Water
- Garden of Eden$9.00
Mango, Pineapple, Dates, Spirulina, Coconut Water
- Precious As Rubies$9.00
Mixed Berries, Dates, Lime, Chia Seeds, Banana, Coconut Water
- Land of Milk & Honey$8.00
Banana, Strawberries, Almond butter, Honey and Almond Milk
- David & Goliath$11.00
Coffee, Oat Milk, Coco Powder, Dates, Vanilla paste, Protein, Banana, Sea Salt & Chocolate Chips
Juices
- Living Waters$9.00
Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, lime & Blue Spirulina
- Harvest$9.00
Carrot, Red Apple, Green Apple and Lemon
- O My Greens$9.00
Cucumbers, Green Apples, Ginger & Lemon
- Morning Glow$9.00
- Dead Sea$9.00
Red Apple, Lemon, Ginger & Activated Charcol
- Good Samaritan$9.00
Red Grapes, Pear, Lavender & Lemon
- Pure In Heart$9.00
- Immunity Shot$5.00
- Fresh Squeezed$6.00