Harvest Kitchen & Bakery 336 S Mason Rd
Popular Items
Specials
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
Two small biscuits & creamy sausage gravy.
- Biscuits & Gravy Meal$19.00
Two small biscuits & creamy sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs your way & smoked bacon or link sausage. *Available vegetarian.
- Gluten Free Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
Two small gluten free biscuits & creamy gluten free sausage gravy.
- Chorizo Huevos Rancheros$18.00
Corn tostada, black beans, *over medium eggs, pork chorizo chili, cheddar cheese, red salsa, sour cream & cilantro. Stacked on smashed avocado tostada. Served with Creamy Cheddar Grits. *This item is gluten-free.
- Hatch Pepper Philly Cheesesteak$19.00
Beef short rib, caramelized onions, mushrooms, hatch peppers, red peppers, and white American & Fontina cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with kettle chips & dip. Available with grilled chicken instead of beef short rib.
- Pancake Breakfast$19.00
Three Alaskan sourdough pancakes (or Gluten-Free buttermilk pancakes), scrambled eggs & bacon OR sausage. Served With Pure Maple Syrup.
Classics
- The Harvest Breakfast$17.00
Choose 4 items to build your own breakfast. Served with buttered toast.
- Yogurt & Granola Fruit Bowl$15.00
Organic vanilla yogurt, almond granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries & bananas. Drizzled with local honey.
- Açaí Bowl$17.00
Açaí & berry frozen smoothie base, almond granola, coconut flakes, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, almond or peanut butter, chia seeds, & drizzled with local honey or agave.
- Chicken Waffle & Eggs$14.00
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter & powdered sugar, one crispy chicken tender, two eggs & berries.
- Double Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar and two crispy chicken tenders. For an extra charge: add toppings and eggs!
Waffles
- Banana Nut Cookie Butter Waffle$13.00
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, salted whipped cream, candied pecans & bananas.
- Cookie Butter Waffle$11.00
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, salted whipped cream & candied pecans.
- Fried Goat Cheese Waffle$15.00
One Belgian Liege waffle with a fried goat cheese medallion, powdered sugar, blackberry compote, basil, candied pecans & toasted almonds.
- Harvest Waffles$15.00
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar. Served with two pieces of smoked bacon or link sausage. For an extra charge, add toppings and eggs!
- Strawberries Cookie Butter Waffle$13.00
One Belgian Liege waffle with butter, cookie butter, fresh whipped cream & strawberries.
- Vegetarian Harvest Waffles$15.00
Two Belgian Liege waffles with butter & powdered sugar. With whipped cream, candied pecans & berries on the side. For an extra charge: add eggs!
Avocado Toast
- Harvest Avocado Toast$15.00
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$19.00
Harvest seeded multigrain toast, dill cream cheese, smashed avocado, smoked salmon or lox, red onion, hard-boiled egg, extra virgin olive oil, capers, everything bagel spice & dill. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
Benedicts
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$19.00
Two buttered English muffin halves with ham or smoked bacon, *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
- Hot Chicken Eggs Benedict$22.00
Two buttered sourdough English muffin halves, crispy hot chicken (grilled when ordered Keto), *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
- Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict$22.00
Two English muffin halves, dill cream cheese, honey smoked salmon or lox, red onion, *poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, capers, & dill. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad. Note: Salmon is served cold.
- Vegetarian Eggs Benedict$19.00
Two buttered English muffin halves, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers, onions, *poached eggs & hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
- Hot Honey Chicken Benedict$18.00
One buttered English muffin half, smashed avocado, red onion, crispy chicken with Hot Honey sauce, *poached egg, hollandaise sauce & blue cheese crumbles. Served with creamy cheddar grits & green salad.
- Chicken & Waffle Benedict$19.00
One buttered Belgian Liege waffle, one crispy chicken tender & one *poached egg with hollandaise sauce. Served with Harvest potatoes & berries.
Breakfast Tacos
- Breakfast Tacos$16.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese and bacon or sausage. With avocado & cilantro microgreens. Served with salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries.
- Vegetarian Breakfast Tacos$17.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas, scrambled eggs with cheese, zucchini, portobello, red peppers & onions. With avocado &cilantro micro greens. Served with salsa, Harvest potatoes & berries.
Rancheros
- Classic Huevos Rancheros$19.00
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, *over-easy eggs & chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado slices & cilantro microgreens. Served with bacon or sausage & creamy cheddar grits.
- Short Rib Huevos Rancheros$19.00
Stacked corn tostadas on smashed avocado, black beans, caramelized onions, red wine braised beef short rib, *over-easy eggs, green salsa, fried jalapeños, hot honey sauce, sour cream, finely chopped red onions & cilantro. Served with creamy cheddar grits.
- Vegetarian Huevos Rancheros$19.00
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers & onions, *over-easy eggs & chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado slices & cilantro microgreens. Served with creamy cheddar grits.
- Vegan Ranchero$19.00
Crispy corn tostadas stacked on smashed avocado, black beans, quinoa, grilled zucchini, portobello, red peppers, onions, and chipotle salsa. Topped with avocado & cilantro microgreens. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
Salads
- Arugula & Fried Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
Arugula, spring greens, candied pecans, toasted almonds, blueberries & pears tossed in champagne prickly pear vinaigrette. Topped with 2 fried goat cheese medallions.
- Garden Salad$14.00
Spring greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, toasted almonds, candied pecans & avocado with olive oil & lime vinaigrette.
- Hot Chicken & Mango Salad$19.00
Spring greens, quinoa, mango salsa, candied pecans, toasted almonds, avocado, mint, crispy or grilled hot chicken, feta, pomegranate seeds & lime vinaigrette.
- Spring Harvest Salad$17.00
Spring greens, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, toasted almonds & candied pecans tossed in lemon poppy seed dressing.
- Yuzu Chicken Salad$17.00
Chicken salad (chicken breast, mayo, celery & apples) drizzled with sweet citrus yuzu sauce, topped with toasted almonds, mint & avocado on spring greens with balsamic dressing. Served with buttered toast & berries.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic American BLT$17.00
Toasted sourdough with butter, mayo, bib lettuce, tomato & crispy bacon. Served with kettle chips & a pickle spear.
- Classic American Burger$17.00
Fresh ground prime brisket burger (or Beyond patty), cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a grilled buttered challah bun (or vegan pretzel bun). Served with kettle chips & dip.
- Classic Grilled Cheese & Soup$17.00
Grilled sourdough, Boars Head American & Cheddar cheese. Served with green salad & a cup of soup of the day (or Morel Mushroom +$2).
- Goat Cheese Grilled Cheese$20.00
- Grilled Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$18.00
Toasted sourdough with butter, mayo, smashed avocado, grilled chicken (plain or spicy), cheese, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with a green salad and kettle chips & dip.
- Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Our famous crispy Hot chicken, coleslaw, pickles & chipotle aioli on a grilled buttered challah bun. Served with green salad and kettle chips & dip.
- Short Rib French Dip$19.00
Beef short rib, garlic aioli, Swiss & Fontina cheese & caramelized onions on a toasted French baguette with a side of au jus. Served with red wine vinaigrette & blue cheese salad.
- Smoked Salmon Sandwich$19.00
Toasted sourdough, smoked salmon, Dijon mayo, spring mix, red wine vinaigrette, onion, tomato, cucumber & avocado. Served with salad & kettle chips & dip.
- Yuzu Chicken Salad Sandwich$17.00
Toasted sourdough with butter, chicken salad (chicken breast, mayo, celery & apples) topped with sweet yuzu sauce, toasted almonds, mint & spring greens. Served with a green salad and kettle chips & dip.
Tacos & Tostadas
- Hot Chicken Lunch Tacos$17.00
Two tacos on flour tortillas with crispy hot chicken, coleslaw & avocado with chipotle aioli & cilantro micro greens. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
- Mango Tango Tostada Plate$16.00
One corn tostada, avocado, crispy hot chicken & mango salsa with pomegranate seeds, chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro. Served with Harvest potatoes & green salad.
- Double Mango Tango$19.00
Two Mango Tango tostadas: Avocado, crispy hot chicken, & mango salsa with pomegranate seeds, chipotle aioli, sour cream & cilantro.
- Vegan Tacos$17.00
Two tacos on corn tortillas, avocado, garlic-jalapeño aioli, grilled zucchini, portobello, onions & spiced quinoa. Topped with hot spiced cauliflower, cilantro & red onion. Served with kettle chips, green salad & green salsa.
- Vegan Tostadas$17.00
Two corn tostadas, black beans, avocado, hot potatoes & vegan chipotle aioli. With Toffuti sour cream, raw jalapeño slices, candied jalapeños & cilantro.