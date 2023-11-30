Harvest Moon Kitchen
Breakfast
- 2 + 2$14.95
- Farm Omlete$17.00
- Kitchen Sink Omelet$17.00
- Magnolia Omelet$16.50
- Breakfast Sammie$15.95
- H.M Benedict$17.95
- Veggie Benedict$16.95
- Chilequiles$16.50
- The Bowl$15.95
- Steak Burrito$15.50
- Family Burrito$15.50
- Veggie Burrito$13.75
- Buttermilk Pancakes$12.95
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$15.50
- Crunchy French Toast$15.50
- Parfait$12.50
Lunch
- BLT Sammie$15.95
- Chicken Brie Sammie$15.75
- Veggie Panini$15.95
- Turkey Sammie$15.95
- Avocado Toast$16.50
- Tuna Melt$16.25
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sammie$16.50
- H.M Burger$17.50
- Cobb Salad$17.95
- Asian Salad$17.95
- Salmon Nicoise$18.95
- Salad Trio$16.75
- Daily Soup$7.49
- Half-n-Half$12.95
- Chicken Strips + Tots$17.95
- Chicken Pot Pie$16.95
- Adult grilled cheese$15.50
Bakery
- Biscuit$4.50
- Mini Biscuit$2.75
- Croissant$3.95
- Chocolate Croissant$4.25
- Almond Croissant$4.25
- Chorizo Cheddar Croissant$4.75
- Nutella Croissant$4.25
- Apple Hand Pie$4.95
- Brown Sugar Hand Pie$4.95
- Blueberry Hand pie$4.95
- Blueberry Jam Muffin$4.65
- GF Berry Muffin$4.95
- Babka Pinwheel$4.75
- Cherry Bomb$4.75
- Sugar Bun$4.45
- Maple Pecan Scone$4.50
- VEGAN Raisin Oat Scone$4.95
- Cranberry Orange Ginger Scone$4.50
- Pumpkin Loaf$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.45
- Big O Cookie$3.95
- Cinnadoodle Cookie$3.45
- Lili Marri Cookie$3.45
- Rollo$3.95
- Lemon Bar$4.95
- Pecan Bar$4.75
- Chocolate Donut Cake$4.50
- GF/VEGAN Chocolate Loaf$4.95
- Triple Berry Cake - SLICE$7.95
- Chocolate Malt Cake - SLICE$7.95
- Coconut Cake - SLICE$7.95
- Carrot Cake - SLICE$7.95
- ML Chocolate Cake - SLICE$7.95
- Lemon Cake - SLICE$7.95
- Espresso Brownie$4.50
- Bread Pudding$4.95
