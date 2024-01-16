Hash House A Go Go 1005 Plaza
NA Beverages
Coffee & Tea
- Coffee$3.49
Coffee
- Decaf Coffee$3.49
Coffee Decaf- Flavor
- Americano$4.95
Americano
- Cappuccino$7.95
Cappuccino
- Espresso$4.95
Espresso
- Latte$7.95
Latte
- Banana Latte$8.95
Latte Banana
- Frosted Mint Latte$8.95
Latte Frosted Mint
- Caramel All Over$11.50
Caramel All Over
- Cinnamon Roll a Go Go$9.95
Cinnamon Roll a Go Go
- Hot Chocolate$6.95
Hot Chocolate
- Mocha$7.95
Mocha HOT
- Smores Mocha$11.50
Smores Mocha
- Cold Brew Coffee$5.95
Coffee-COLD Brew
- Nitro Coffee$5.75
Coffee- Nitro
- Iced Latte$7.95
Latte Iced
- Iced Banana Latte$8.95
Latte Banana Iced
- Iced Caramel All Over$11.50
Caramel All Over Iced
- Iced Frosted Mint Latte$8.95
Latte Frosted Mint Iced
- Iced Mocha$7.95
Mocha Iced
- Macchiato Cold Brew Caramel 20$9.95
Macciatto Cold Brew Caramel 20
- Vanilla Cream Cold Brew$6.95
Coffee-COLD Brew Vanilla Cream
- Tea-English Breakfast$3.49
Tea-English Breakfast
- Tea-Chamomile$3.49
Tea-Chamomile
- Tea-Green$3.49
Tea-Green
- Tea-Chai$3.49
Tea-Chai
- Coffee MEGAOut of stock
Coffee MEGA
- Coffee MEGA REFILLOut of stock
Coffee MEGA REFILL
- Hammerhead$7.95
Hammerhead
Juice
- Orange Juice
- Apple Juice
Juice- Apple 10
- Cranberry Juice
Juice- Cranberry 10
- Grapefruit Juice
Juice- GrapeFruit 10
- Pineapple Juice
Juice- Pineapple 10
- V8 Juice$3.95
Juice-V8
- Clamato Juice$3.95
- Milk
Milk-Small
- Chocolate Milk
Milk Chocolate-Large
- Almond Milk
Milk Almond -Small
- Pelligrino$6.75
Pelligrino
- Fiji Water$4.75
Fiji Water
Iced Tea /Lemonade
- Tea Iced
Tea Iced 15
- Lemonade 15$4.50
Lemonade 15
- Lemonade 20$4.50
Lemonade 20
- Lemonade Refill$1.25
Lemonade Refill
- Lemond Straw 15$4.95
Lemond Straw 15
- Lemond Straw 20$4.95
Lemond Straw 20
- Arnold Palmer 1/2 & 1/2 -15$4.50
1/2 & 1/2 -15
- Arnold Palmer 1/2 & 1/2 -20$4.50
1/2 & 1/2 -20
- Lemonade Turmeric 15$4.95
Lemonade Tumeric 15
- Lemonade Turmeric 20$4.95
Lemonade Tumeric 20
- Lemonade Turmeric Refill$1.25
Lemonade Tumeric Refill
- Lemonade Ginger 15$4.95
Lemonade Ginger 15
- Lemonade Ginger 20$4.95
Lemonade Ginger 20
- Lemonade Ginger Refill$1.25
Lemonade Ginger Refill
- Tea Sweet IcedOut of stock
Tea Iced Sweet 15
- Tea Iced Sweet REFILLOut of stock
Tea Iced Sweet REFILL
Soda
- Water
Water
- Pepsi$3.49
Soda Pepsi
- Diet Pepsi$3.49
Soda Diet Pepsi
- Dr Pepper$3.49
Soda Dr Pepper
- Gingerale$3.49Out of stock
Soda Gingerale
- Mountain Dew$3.49
Soda Mnt Dew
- Orange Soda$3.49
Soda Orange
- Root Beer$3.49Out of stock
Soda Root Beer
- Starry$3.49
Soda Sierra Mist
- Shirley Temple$4.99
Shirley Temple
- Shirley Temple REFILL$2.00
Shirley Temple REFILL
- Soda Water$3.49
Soda Water
- Soda Ginger Beer$3.49Out of stock
Soda Ginger Beer
- Tonic Water$3.49
Tonic Water
- Roy Rogers$4.99
Roy Rogers
- Roy Rogers REFILL$2.00
Roy Rogers REFILL
NA Specialty
Brunch Food
Scrambles & Hashes
- #1 Bacon Avocado Scramble$16.99
Scramble Bacon Avocado #1
- #2 Ham Cheddar Scramble$16.99
Scramble Ham Cheddar #2
- #3 Sundried Tomato Scramble$16.99
Scramble SunDried Tomatoes #3
- California Scramble$16.99
Scramble California
- Meatlover Scramble$16.99
Scramble Meatlover
- SCRAMBLE Healthy Start$16.99
Scramble Healthy Start
- SCRAMBLE Make your Own$13.99
Scramble Make your Own
- Corned Beef Hash$19.99
Hash Corned Beef
- Chorizo Hash$18.99
Hash Chorizo
- Meatloaf Hash$18.99
Hash Meatloaf
- Veggie Hash$16.99
Hash Veggie
Farm Favorites
- Basic - 2 Egg$13.99
Basic - 2 Egg
- Chicken Benedict$25.99
Benedict - Chicken
- Chicken & Waffles$26.99
Chicken Waffle
- Biscuits & Gravy$16.99
Biscuits and Gravy
- Fried Chicken & Eggs$18.99
Chicken and Egg
- Meatloaf & Eggs$18.99
Meatloaf and Egg
- Ham & Eggs
Ham and Egg
- Avocado Toast$15.49
Avocado & Toast
- Avocado Toast & Egg$17.49
Avocado Toast & Egg
- Breakfast Burrito-Chorizo$17.99
BURRITO Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito-Chicken$17.99
BURRITO Breakfast-Chicken
- Breakfast Burrito-Pork$17.99
BURRITO Breakfast-Pork
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$28.99
Country Fried STEAK & Egg
- Chilaquiles$17.99
Chilaquiles
- Chilaquiles Chicken$17.99
Chilaquiles Chicken
- Chilaquiles Green$17.99Out of stock
Chilaquiles-Green
- Chilaquiles Chicken Green$17.99Out of stock
Chilaquiles Chicken Green
- Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers
Pancakes
- Classic Buttermilk Pancake$11.99
Pancake Classic
- Pancake Blueberry$12.99
Pancake Blueberry
- Pancake Brown Sugar Banana$12.99
Pancake Brown Sugar Bananna
- Pancake Chocolate Chip$12.99
Pancake Chocolate Chip
- Pancake Snickers$12.99
Pancake Snickers
- Pancake Cinnamon Roll$12.99
Pancake Cinnamon Roll
- Pancake Apple Cinnamon$12.99
Pancake Apple Cinnamon
- Tractor Pnck Classic$17.99
Tractor Pnck Classic
- Tractor Pnck BlueBerry$18.99
Tractor Pnck BlueBerry
- Tractor Pnck Brn Sugar Banana$18.99
Tractor Pnck Brn Sugar Banana
- Tractor Pnck Choc Chip$18.99
Tractor Pnck Choc Chip
- Tractor Pnck Snicker$18.99
Tractor Pnck Snicker
- Tractor Pnck Cinnamon Roll$18.99
Tractor Pnck Cinnamon Roll
- Tractor Pnck Apple Cinnamon$18.99
Tractor Pnck Apple Cinnamon
Waffles and French Toast
- Waffle Vanilla$12.99
Waffle Vanilla
- Waffle Bacon$13.99
Waffle Bacon
- Waffle Blueberry Lemon Glaze$14.99
Waffle BlueBerry Lemon Glaze
- Waffle Churro$13.99
Waffle Churro
- French Toast$17.99
French Toast
- French Toast CapnCrunch$17.99Out of stock
French Toast Captain Crunch
- Tractor Vanilla Waffle$18.99
Tractor Waffle
- Tractor Bacon Waffle$19.99
Tractor Bacon Waffle
- Tractor Blueberry Lemon Waffle$19.99
Tractor BlueBerry Lemon Waffle
- Tractor Churro Waffle$19.99
Tractor Churro Waffle
- Tractor French Toast$18.99
Tractor French Toast
- Tractor French Toast CapnCrunch$18.99
Tractor French Toast Capn Crunch
Sandwiches and Burgers
- BURGER Mushroom Swiss$17.99
BURGER Mushroom Swiss
- BURGER Bacon Cheddar Mashed$17.99
BURGER Bacon Cheddar Mashed
- BURGER Cheese Choice$16.99
BURGER Cheese Choice
- BURGER Bacon Avocado Chdr$18.99
BURGER Bacon Avocado Chdr
- BURGER BBQ Cheddar Bacon
BURGER BBQ Cheddar Bacon
- BURGER Stuffed Bacon Ched MashedOut of stock
BURGER Stuffed Bacon Cheddar Mashed
- BURGER Stuffed Cheese ChoiceOut of stock
BURGER Stuffed Cheese Choice
- BURGER Stuffed Bacon Avo ChdrOut of stock
BURGER Stuffed Bacon Avocado Chdr
- BURGER Stuffed BBQ Ched BaconOut of stock
BURGER Stuffed BBQ Cheddar Bacon
- Fish and Chips$17.99
Fish and Chips
- SAND BBBLT$17.99
SAND BBBLT
- SAND Breakfast Pork$17.99
SAND Breakfast
- SAND Breakfast Turkey$17.99
SAND Breakfast
- SAND Breakfast Bacon$17.99
SAND Breakfast
- SAND Fried Chicken$16.99
SAND Fried Chicken
- SAND Grilled Cheese
SAND Grilled Cheese
- SAND Grilled Chicken$16.99
SAND Grilled Chicken
- SAND Kokomo-Meatloaf$18.99
SAND Kokomo-Meatloaf
- SAND Nashville Chicken$17.99
SAND Nashville Chicken
Apps / Salad Desserts
- APPS Bacon Bacon Bacon$10.99
Bacon Bacon Bacon
- APPS Zucchini Sticks$11.99
Appetizer - Zucchini Sticks
- APPS Meatloaf SlidersOut of stock
Meatloaf Slider
- APPS Pork WingsOut of stock
Pork Wings
- APPS Chicken Wings$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Wings
- Chips Chips Chips
Chips Chips Chips
- Salad Caesar 1/2$9.99
Salad Caesar 1/2
- Salad Caesar$12.99
Salad Caesar
- Salad Cobb 1/2$14.99
Salad Cobb 1/2
- Salad Cobb$18.49
Salad Cobb
- Salad Fried Chicken 1/2
Salad Fried Chicken 1/2
- Salad Fried Chicken
Salad Fried Chicken
- Salad House 1/2$7.99
Salad House 1/2
- Salad House$9.99
Salad House
- Biscuit Bites-Sharable$9.99
Biscuit Bites-Sharable
- Biscuit Bites-Single$4.99
Biscuit Bites-Single
- Dessert Churro Waffle$14.99
Dessert Churro Waffle
- Dessert Ice Cream Scoop$3.99
Dessert Ice Cream Scoop
- Dessert Ice Cream Sundae$8.99
Dessert Ice Cream Sundae
- Birthday Churro Waffle$14.99
Birthday Churro Waffle
- Dessert Snickers Bar$1.99
Dessert Snickers Bar
Sides
Side Protein
- Side 2 Eggs$3.99
SIDE Eggs(2)
- Side 1 Egg$1.99
SIDE SIDE Eggs(1)
- Side Bacon$4.99
SIDE Bacon
- Side Crispy Bacon$4.99
SIDE Bacon-Crispy
- Side Sausage Links$4.99
SIDE Sausage Links
- Side Sausage Patty$4.99
PROTEIN SIDE Sausage Patty
- Side Turkey Sausage$4.99
SIDE Turkey Sausage
- Side Fried Chicken$6.99
SIDE Chicken Fried
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.99
SIDE Chicken Grilled Breast
- Side Roasted Chicken$4.99
SIDE Chicken Roasted
- Side Chorizo$4.99
SIDE Chorizo
- Side Corned Beef$5.99
SIDE Corned Beef
- Side Diced Ham$4.99
SIDE Diced Ham
- Side Burger Patty$8.99
SIDE Burger Patty
- Side Grilled Salmon$8.99
SIDE Grilled Salmon
- Side Meatloaf$6.99
SIDE Meatloaf
- Side Shredded Pork$4.99
SIDE Pork Shredded
- Side Shrimp$8.99
SIDE Shrimp
- Side NY Steak$32.99
SIDE Steak NY
Sides Sauces and Dressing
- Side Chipotle Cream$2.19
SIDE Chipotle Cream
- Side Marsala Cream$2.19
SIDE Marsala Cream
- SIDE Dressing 1000 Island$1.99
DRESS SIDE 1000 Island
- SIDE Aioli Lemon$0.99
SIDE Aioli Lemon
- SIDE Dressing Balsamic Vinegarette$1.99
SIDE Balsamic Vinegarette
- SIDE BBQ Soy Lrg$1.19
SIDE BBQ Soy Lrg
- SIDE BBQ Soy Sm$0.99
SIDE BBQ Soy Sm
- SIDE BBQ Sweet Lrg$1.19
SIDE BBQ Sauce Lrg
- SIDE BBQ Sweet SM$0.99
SIDE BBQ Sauce SM
- SIDE Dressing Blue Cheese$1.99
SIDE BlueCheese Dressing
- SIDE Dressing Cheese Blue$1.99
SIDE Cheese Blue Crumble
- SIDE Sauce Buffalo Lrg$1.19
SAUCE SIDE Buffalo Lrg
- SIDE Sauce Buffalo Sm$0.99
SAUCE SIDE Buffalo Sm
- SIDE Dressing Caesar$1.99
SIDE Caesar Dressing
- SIDE Sauce Chilaquile$1.99
SIDE Chilaquile Sauce
- SIDE Dressing Chipotle Ranch$1.99
DRESS SIDE Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- SIDE Dressing Cuke Ranch$1.99
SIDE Cuke Ranch Dressing
- SIDE Sauce Daytona Lrg$1.19
SAUCE SIDE Daytona Lrg
- SIDE Sauce Daytona Sm$0.99
SAUCE SIDE Daytona Sm
- SIDE Gravy Brown$1.99
SIDE SIDE Gravy Brown
- SIDE Horseradish$0.99
SIDE Horseradish
- SIDE Dressing Mango$1.99
SIDE Mango Dressing
- SIDE Mayo Ghost$0.99
SIDE Mayo Ghost
- SIDE Mayonnaise
SIDE Mayonasse
- SIDE Sauce Nashville$1.00
SIDE Nashville
- SIDE Dressing Ranch$1.99
SIDE Ranch Dressing
- SIDE Cream Sour$0.99
SIDE Sour Cream
- SIDE Sauce Sriracha$0.99
SIDE Sriracha
- SIDE Sauce Tartar$1.19
SIDE Tatar Sauce
- SIDE ZING Sweet Chili Lrg$1.19
SAUCE SIDE ZING Sweet Chili Lrg
- SIDE ZING SweetChili Sm$0.99
SAUCE SIDE ZING SweetChili SM
Side Cheese
- SIDE American Cheese$1.49
SIDE American Cheese
- SIDE Cheddar Cheese$1.49
SIDE Cheese Cheddar Cheese
- SIDE Mozzarella$1.49
SIDE Cheese Mozzarella
- SIDE Pepper Jack$1.49
SIDE Cheese Pepper Jack
- SIDE Swiss$1.49
SIDE Cheese Swiss
- SIDE Cheese Sauce$1.49
SIDE Cheese Sauce
- SIDE Cream Cheese$1.49
SIDE Cream Cheese
- SIDE Goat$1.69
SIDE Cheese Goat
- SIDE Parmesan$1.49
SIDE Cheese Parmesan
- SIDE QuesoFresco$1.49
SIDE Cheese QuesoFresco
Sides Entree
- SIDE Biscuit & Butter$2.49
SIDE Biscuit & Butter
- SIDE Biscuit & Gravy$5.49
SIDE Biscuit & Gravy
- SIDE Caesar Salad$4.99
SIDE Caesar Salad
- SIDE Crispy Potatoes$4.99
SIDE Crispy Potatoes
- SIDE CROC MacNCheese$10.99
SIDE CROC MacNCheese
- SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Bacon$12.99
SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Bacon
- SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Chorizo$13.99
SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Chorizo
- SIDE Fries$4.99
SIDE Fries
- SIDE Fruit$4.99
SIDE Fruit
- SIDE House Salad$4.99
SIDE House Salad
- SIDE Mashed Potatoes$4.99
SIDE Mashed Potatoes
- SIDE Sausage Gravy$3.49
SIDE Gravy
- SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$6.49
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries
- SIDE Toast$2.19
SIDE Toast
Sides Other
- SIDE BLT Mary Set
SIDE BLT Mary Set
- SIDE Burger Bun$2.19
SIDE Burger Bun
- SIDE Chili Mayo$0.49
SIDE Chili Mayo
- SIDE Croutons$1.19
SIDE Croutons
- SIDE Frosting Cream Cheese$1.00
SIDE Frosting Cream Cheese
- SIDE Frosting Lemon Glaze$1.00
SIDE Frosting Lemon Glaze
- SIDE Guacamole$3.99
SIDE Guacamole
- SIDE Nutella$1.00
SAUCE SIDE Nutella
- SIDE Pecans$1.99
SIDE Pecans
- SIDE Pickles$1.19
SIDE Pickles
- SIDE PicoDeGallo$1.99
SIDE PicoDeGallo
- SIDE Salsa Verde$1.19
VEG SIDE Salsa Verde
- SIDE Whipped Cream$1.00
SIDE Whipped Cream
Sides Veg Fruit
- SIDE Apple GrannySmith
SIDE Apple GrannySmith
- SIDE Asparagus Cut$2.99
SIDE Asparagus Cut
- SIDE Asparagus Whole$4.99
SIDE Asparagus Whole
- SIDE Avocado$3.99
SIDE Avocado
- SIDE Banana Fresh$1.25
SIDE Banana Fresh
- SIDE Banana Grilled$1.25
SIDE Banana Grilled
- SIDE Blueberries$1.99
SIDE Blueberries
- SIDE Carrots$1.99
SIDE Carrots
- SIDE Cilantro$0.99
SIDE Cilantro
- SIDE Corn Shaved$1.19
SIDE Corn Shaved
- SIDE Green Beans$1.99
SIDE Green Beans
- SIDE Jalapeno$1.19
SIDE Jalapeno
- SIDE Leeks Fried$1.49
SIDE Leeks Fried
- SIDE Lemon wedges$1.19
SIDE Lemon wedges
- SIDE LTOP$1.99
SIDE LTOP
- SIDE Mint$0.99
SIDE Mint
- SIDE Mushrooms$2.99
SIDE Mushrooms
- SIDE Onion Diced$1.19
SIDE Onion Diced
- SIDE Onion Haystack$2.99
SIDE Onion Haystack
- SIDE Onion Sliced$1.19
SIDE Onion Sliced
- SIDE Roasted Peppers$1.19
SIDE Roasted Peppers
- SIDE Spinach Fresh$1.19
SIDE Spinach Fresh
- SIDE Spinach Sauteed$1.99
SIDE Spinach Sauted
- SIDE Tomato Sliced$1.19
SIDE Tomato Sliced
- SIDE Tomatoes Diced$1.29
SIDE Tomatoes Diced
Sides Refill
- zReFillSIDE Sausage Gravy$2.00
- zReFillSIDE Chipotle Cream
- zReFillSIDE 1000 Island Dressing
zReFillSIDE 1000 Island Dressing
- zReFillSIDE Balsamic Vin
zReFillSIDE Balsamic Vin
- zReFillSIDE Blue Cheese Dressing
zReFillSIDE Blue Cheese Dressing
- zReFillSIDE Brown Gravy
zReFillSIDE Brown Gravy
- zReFillSIDE Caesar Dressing
- zReFillSIDE Chilaquile Sauce
- zReFillSIDE Chipotle Ranch Dressing
zReFillSIDE Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- zReFillSIDE Cuke Ranch Dressing
zReFillSIDE Cuke Ranch Dressing
- zReFillSIDE Mango Dressing
- zReFillSIDE Marsala Cream
zReFillSIDE Marsala Cream
- zReFillSIDE Queso Cheese
- zReFillSIDE Ranch Dressing
zReFillSIDE Ranch Dressing
- zReFillSIDE Tartar Sauce
zReFillSIDE Tartar Sauce
Dinner
Apps/Salad Dessert- DNR
- APPS Bacon Bacon Bacon-Dinner$11.99
Bacon Bacon Bacon
- APPS Zucchini Sticks$11.99
Appetizer - Zucchini Sticks
- APPS Meatloaf SlidersOut of stock
Meatloaf Slider
- SIDE CROC MacNCheese$10.99
SIDE CROC MacNCheese
- SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Bacon$12.99
SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Bacon
- SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Chorizo$13.99
SIDE CROC MacNCheese-Chorizo
- APPS Chicken Wings$15.99
Buffalo Chicken Wings
- APPS Pork WingsOut of stock
Pork Wings
Burgers Sandwiches
- BURGER Mushroom Swiss$17.99
BURGER Mushroom Swiss
- BURGER Bacon Cheddar Mashed$17.99
BURGER Bacon Cheddar Mashed
- BURGER Cheese Choice$16.99
BURGER Cheese Choice
- BURGER Bacon Avocado Chdr$18.99
BURGER Bacon Avocado Chdr
- SAND Kokomo-Meatloaf$18.99
SAND Kokomo-Meatloaf
- SAND Fried Chicken$16.99
SAND Fried Chicken
- SAND Nashville Chicken$17.99
SAND Nashville Chicken
- SAND BBBLT$17.99
SAND BBBLT
Brunch
Main Entrees
- Pot Roast Dinner$28.99
Pot Roast Dinner
- Skillet Chicken Dinner$23.99
Skillet Chicken
- Billy Bob's NY Steak$38.99
Billy Bob's NY Steak
- Meatloaf Dinner$26.99
Meatloaf Dinner
- Grilled Salmon Dinner$27.99
Grilled Salmon Dinner
- Lemon Chicken Dinner$23.99
Lemon Chicken Dinner
- Country FRIED Steak-Dinner$28.99
Country Fried STEAK
- Pot Pie Beef DinnerOut of stock
Pot Pie Beef
- Pot Pie Chicken DinnerOut of stock
Chicken Pot Pie
Kids
Kids Menu
- KIDS Basic$7.99
KIDS Basic
- KIDS Pancake$7.99
KIDS Pancake
- KIDS Pancake Choc Chip$8.99
KIDS Pancake Choc Chip
- KIDS Pancake BlueBry$8.99
KIDS Pancake BlueBry
- KIDS Pancake BrnSugarBanana$8.99
KIDS Pancake BrnSugarBanana
- KIDS Pancake Snicker$8.99
KIDS Pancake Snicker
- KIDS Pancake CinnRoll$8.99
KIDS Pancake CinnRoll
- KIDS French Toast$7.99
KIDS French Toast
- KIDS Waffle$7.99
KIDS Waffle
- KIDS Bacon Waffle$8.99
KIDS Bacon Waffle
- Kids Churro Waffle$8.99
Kids Churro Waffle
- KIDS Quesadilla$7.99
KIDS Quesadilla
- KIDS 4oz Burger$8.99
KIDS 4oz Burger
- KIDS Burger
KIDS Burger
- Kids Fingers$8.99
Kids Fingers
- KID Meatloaf$8.99
KID Meatloaf
- KIDS FRIED Chicken$8.99
KIDS FRIED Chicken
- KIDS Grilled Cheese$8.99
KIDS Grilled Cheese
- KIDS Grilled Chicken$8.99
KIDS Grilled Chicken
- KIDS MacNCheese$8.99
KIDS MacNCheese
- KIDS MacNCheese-Bacon$8.99
KIDS MacNCheese-Bacon
- KIDS MacNCheese-Chrz$8.99
KIDS MacNCheese-Chrz
- KIDS Pasta/Butter$8.99
KIDS Pasta/Butter
- KIDS Pasta/Tomato$8.99
KIDS Pasta/Tomato
- Kids Snickers Bar$1.00
Kids Snickers Bar
- KIDS Sundae$2.00
KIDS Sundae
Kids Drinks
- Kids Drink_Refill
Kids Drink_Refill
- Kids Milk - Refill
Kids Milk - Refill
- Kids CHMilk - Refill
Kids CHMilk - Refill
- Kids AppleJ to Bar Early
Kids AppleJ to Bar Early
- Kids Choc Milk to Bar Early
Kids Choc Milk to Bar Early
- Kids Milk to Bar Early
Kids Milk to Bar Early
- Kids OJ$4.95
Kids OJ
- Kids Hot Chocolate$3.95
Kids Hot Chocolate
- Kids Cranberry$4.50
Kids Cranberry
- Kids Grapefruit$4.50
Kids Grapefruit
- Kids Lemonade$4.50
Kids Lemonade
- Kids Pineapple$4.50
Kids Pineapple
- Kids Roy Rogers$4.50
Roy Rogers
- Kids Shirley Temple$4.50
Shirley Temple
- Kids Strawbry Lemonade$5.50
Kids Strawbry Lemonade
Specialty Hard Side Drinks
Menu Drinks
- Kiwi Watermln Lemonade
Kiwi Watermln Lemonade Deep Eddy 20
- Margarita StrawLemCuervo
Margarita StrawLemCuervo 15
- Twisted Electric Lemonade
Twisted Electric Lemonade 15
- Margarita Cuervo Lime
Margarita StrawLem 15
- Huckleberry Sin
Huckleberry Sin 15
- Cherry 44N Limeade
Cherry 44N Limeade 15
- Sunrise Deep Eddy
Sunrise Deep Eddy 15
- DOS XX Michelada$12.99
- O'Hare of the DOG$17.95
- Southern Spike Peach Tea
Southern Spike Peach Tea 15
Bloody Mary's
- Bloody Hillcrest Mary 20$16.70
- BLT PEARL Bloody Mary 20$16.70
BLT PEARL Bloody Mary 20
- Indiana Caesar 20$16.70
Indiana TITO Caesar 20
- Bloody Mark 20$17.70
Bloody Mark 20
- Bloody Maria 20$16.70
Bloody Curevo Maria 20
- BLT Bloody Maria 20$16.70
BLT Bloody Maria 20
- Bloody Mary WHISKEY 20$16.95
Bloody Mary WHISKEY 20
- Bloody Mary GIN 20$16.95
Bloody Mary GIN 20
Mimosa
- Mimosa AlohaRoyale 10oz$7.95
Mimosa AlohaRoyale 10oz
- Mimosa AlohaRoyale 15oz$15.95
Mimosa AlohaRoyale 15oz
- Mimosa AlohaRoyale 20oz$18.95
Mimosa AlohaRoyale 20oz
- Mimosa Apple 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Apple 10oz
- Mimosa Apple 15oz$9.95
Mimosa Apple 15oz
- Mimosa Apple 20oz$15.95
Mimosa Apple 20oz
- Mimosa BloodOrange10oz$7.95
Mimosa BloodOrange10oz
- Mimosa BloodOrange15oz$15.95
Mimosa BloodOrange15oz
- Mimosa BloodOrange20oz$17.95
Mimosa BloodOrange20oz
- Mimosa Cranberry 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Cranberry 10oz
- Mimosa Cranberry 15oz$9.95
Mimosa Cranberry 15oz
- Mimosa Cranberry 20oz$15.95
Mimosa Cranberry 20oz
- Mimosa Deep Eddy 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Deep Eddy 10oz
- Mimosa Deep Eddy 15oz$15.95
Mimosa Deep Eddy 15oz
- Mimosa Deep Eddy 20oz$18.95
Mimosa Deep Eddy 20oz
- Mimosa Grapefruit 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Grapefruit 10oz
- Mimosa Grapefruit 15oz$9.95
Mimosa Grapefruit 15oz
- Mimosa Grapefruit 20oz$15.95
Mimosa Grapefruit 20oz
- Mimosa Lemonade 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Lemonade 10oz
- Mimosa Lemonade 15oz$9.95
Mimosa Lemonade 15oz
- Mimosa Lemonade 20oz$15.95
Mimosa Lemonade 20oz
- Mimosa Orange 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Orange 10oz
- Mimosa Orange 15oz$9.95
Mimosa Orange 15oz
- Mimosa Orange 20oz$15.95
Mimosa Orange 20oz
- Mimosa Pineapple 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Pineapple 10oz
- Mimosa Pineapple 15oz$9.95
Mimosa Pineapple 15oz
- Mimosa Pineapple 20oz$15.95
Mimosa Pineapple 20oz
- Mimosa Pitcher$34.99
Mimosa Pitcher
- Mimosa Saint 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Saint 10oz
- Mimosa Saint 15oz$15.95
Mimosa Saint 15oz
- Mimosa Saint 20oz$17.95
Mimosa Saint 20oz
- Mimosa Strawberry Lemonade 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Strawberry Lemonade 10oz
- Mimosa Strawberry Lemonade 15oz$9.95
Mimosa Strawberry Lemonade 15oz
- Mimosa Strawberry Lemonade 20oz$15.95
Mimosa Strawberry Lemonade 20oz
- Mimosa Tropical Guava 10oz$7.95
Mimosa Tropical Guava 10oz
- Mimosa Tropical Guava 15oz$15.95
Mimosa Tropical Guava 15oz
- Mimosa Tropical Guava 20oz$17.95
Mimosa Tropical Guava 20oz
Coffee/Espresso
- Bailey's Caramel All Over$13.50
Bailey's Caramel All Over
- Bailey's ICED Caramel All Over$13.50
Bailey's ICED Caramel All Over
- Bailey's Cappuccino$9.99
Bailey's Cappuccino
- Bailey's CinaRoll A GoGo$15.99
Bailey's CinaRoll A GoGo
- Bailey's Cinnamon Stick$9.99
Bailey's CInnamon Stick
- Bailey's Coffee$8.99
Coffee Bailey's
- Bailey's ColdBrew$11.95
Bailey's ColdBrew
- Bailey's Espresso$9.99
Bailey's Espresso
- Bailey's Hot Chocolate$11.49
Bailey's Hot Chocolate
- Bailey's Mocha$12.99
Bailey's Mocha
- Bailey's ICED Mocha$12.99
Bailey's ICED Mocha
- Bailey's Latte$13.99
Latte Bailey's
- Bailey's Latte ICED$13.99
Bailey's Latte Iced
- Bailey's Latte Banana$13.99
Bailey's Latte Banana
- Bailey's Latte Banana ICED$13.99
Bailey's Latte Banana Iced
- Bailey's Latte Frosted Mint$13.99
Bailey's Latte Frosted Mint
- Bailey's Latte Frosted Mint ICED$13.99
Bailey's Latte Frosted Mint Iced
- Bailey's Nitro$13.99
Bailey's Nitro
- Bailey's Smores Mocha$13.99
Bailey's Smores Mocha
- Bailey's Cold Brew Macchiato$99.99
Cold Brew Baileys Macchiato
- Brandy Coffee$7.95
Coffee Brandy
- ColdBrew Irish&Cream 15oz$7.25
ColdBrew Irish&Cream 15oz
- ColdBrew Irish&Cream 20oz$9.25
ColdBrew Irish&Cream 20oz
- Frigid Irishman$12.25
Frigid Irishman
- Sambuca Cold Brew$99.99
Sambucca Cold Brew
- Irish Coffee$7.25
Irish Coffee
- Irish Cream Coffee$8.25
Irish Cream Coffee
- Kahlua Coffee$7.99
Coffee Kahlua
- Kahlua Cream Coffee$8.25
Coffee Kahlua Cream
- Keoke Coffee$7.99
Coffee Keoke
- Mexican Coffee$7.99
Coffee Mexican
- Nutty Irishman$7.99
Nutty Irishman
Liquor
Cocktails
- Gin$6.50
Gin
- Rum$6.50
Rum
- Scotch$6.50
Scotch
- Tequila$6.50
Tequila
- Vodka$6.50
Vodka
- Whiskey$7.00
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
Amaretto & Sour
- Colorado BullDog$8.50
Colorado BullDog
- Cosmopolitan$8.50
Cosmopolitan
- Fuzzy Navel$7.50
Fuzzy Navel
- GIN Gimlet$6.50
Gimlet GIN
- Greyhound$9.99
Greyhound 15
- Hot Toddy$7.25
Hot Toddy
- Kiwi Watermelon Rum
- Kiwi Watermelon TEQ
- Long Beach Tea$13.00
Long Beach Tea
- Long Island Tea$13.00
Long Island Tea
- Long Island Tea Top Shelf$17.00
Long Island Tea Top Shelf
- Mai Tai$7.50
Mai Tai
- Manhattan$8.00
Manhattan
- Margarita Cadillac 20$11.99
Margarita Cadillac 20
- Martini Apple$8.50
Martini Apple
- Martini Breakfast$9.99
Martini Breakfast
- Martini Espresso$9.99
Martini Espresso
- Martini Gin$8.99
Martini Gin
- Martini Vodka$8.99
Martini Vodka
- Mule$12.99
Mule
- Old Fashion$7.50
Old Fashion
- Russian Black$8.00
Russian Black
- Russian White$8.00
Russian White
- Scotch Sour$7.00
Scotch Sour
- ScrewDriver$7.00
ScrewDriver
- ScrewDriver Ruby Red$7.00
ScrewDriver Ruby Red
- SeaBreeze$7.95
SeaBreeze
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
Sex on the Beach
- Tom Collins$7.00
Tom Collins
- Vodka Collins$7.95
Vodka Collins
- Vodka Gimlet$7.50
Vodka Gimlet
- Vodka Sour$7.50
Vodka Sour
- Whiskey Sour$7.50
Whiskey Sour
- SHOT- Breakfast$7.50
SHOT- Breakfast
- SHOT- Cinnamon Toast Crunch$9.00
SHOT- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- SHOT- Crown$9.00
SHOT- Crown
- SHOT- Don Julio$7.50
SHOT- Don Julio
- SHOT- Fireball$7.50
SHOT- Fireball
- SHOT- Hennessy$8.50
SHOT- Hennessy
- SHOT- Patron$7.50
SHOT- Patron
- SHOT- Tito's$7.50
SHOT- Tito's
Cordials
- Amaretto DiSaronno$8.00
Amaretto DiSaronno
- B&B$10.00
B&B
- Baileys$8.00
Baileys
- Brandy$8.00
Brandy
- Chambord$8.00
Chambord
- Cointreau$12.00
Cointreau
- Frangelico$8.00
Frangelico
- Gran Marnier$8.00
Gran Marnier
- Hennessey VS$8.00
Hennessey VS
- Jagermeister$8.00
Jagermeister
- Kahlua$8.00
Kahlua
- Rumchata$8.00
Rumchata
- Sambuca$8.00
Sambuca
- Schnapps Peach$7.00
Peach Schnapps
- Schnapps Peppermint$7.00
Peppermint Schnapps