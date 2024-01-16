Hash Kitchen Fort Worth
The Opener
- Benedict Fries$14.00
crispy fries / carved brown sugar ham / smoked bacon / poached eggs / hollandaise
- Billionaire's Bacon$8.00
Applewood smoked thick slab bacon / yuzu glaze / honey / brown-sugar chili rub / 24k gold flakes
- Cannoli Donuts$14.00
fried to order sweet dough / sweet cannoli cream / powdered sugar
Greatest Hits
- Avocado Toast$17.00
thick cut brioche / braised pork / mashed avocado / fried eggs / crispy leeks / green chile hollandaise
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
eggs / chorizo / bacon / crispy hash brown / onions / peppers / pepper jack cheese
- Chilaquiles$15.00
corn tortilla chips / simmered in green chile or salsa roja / queso fresco / crema / fried eggs
- Croissant Burger$17.00
smashed burger / caramelized onion / applewood smoked bacon / american cheese / crispy hash brown / fried egg / hollandaise
- Ham(mer) Time$16.00
carved brown sugar ham / american cheese / crispy hash browns / fried egg / croissant / hollandaise
- Hash Grand Slam$17.00
two eggs any style / applewood smoked bacon / hash potatoes / silver dollar buttermilk pancakes
- Maso's Breakfast Potato Tacos$15.00
four potato tacos / lettuce / avocado / tomato / queso fresco / fried eggs / green chile / crema / cilantro
- N#ashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken breast / pickle / fried egg / Nashville sauce / brioche bun
Eggs Benedicts
- Cristina's Tamale Cakes Benedict$15.00
sweet corn cakes / green chile pork / green chili hollandaise
- Elote Benedict$17.00
slow chile-brased beef / elote corn fritters / queso fresco / cilantro / tajin hollandaise
- Herb Fried Chicken Benedict$16.00
two buttermilk biscuits / fried leeks / warm maple reduction / hollandaise
- Lox Salmon Benedict$18.00
two buttermilk biscuits / roasted tomato / sautéed spinach / crispy capers / hollandaise
- Melina's Benedict$14.00
toasted English muffin / Canadian bacon / hollandaise
HK Hashes
- Brunchilada Stack Hash$18.00
warm tortillas / chorizo mashed potatoes / green chile sauce / red chile sauce / mozzarella / fried eggs / crema
- Carnitas Hash$18.00
Coke® braised pork / fried eggs / queso fresco / roasted corn / avocado / crema / fried onions / cilantro / green chile sauce & corn tortillas
- Fried Pork Chop Hash$18.00
buttermilk fried / thinly pounded pork chop / mozzarella / country gravy / friend onions
- Holiday Ham Hash$17.00
smoked ham / corn bread / potato hash / brown gravy eggs
- Huevos Rancheros Hash$19.00
slow chile braised beef / fried eggs / black bean / queso fresco / crispy tortilla / avocado salsa / red chile sauce
- Smoked Brisket Hash$19.00
chopped brisket / caramelized onions / crispy potatoes / provolone / beer battered onion rings / poached eggs / bbq demi
- The Best F#*%ing Birria Hash$19.00
slow chile braised beef / hash potatoes / mozzarella cheese / taco shells / diced white onions / cilantro / fried eggs / consommé
Frittatas
Scramblers
- New Americano Scrambler$15.00
thick-cut bacon / potatoes / caramelized onions / cheddar cheese
- NY Sausage & Peppers Scrambler$17.00
spicy Italian sausage / caramelized onions & peppers / provolone cheese
- The Dr Art Mollan Scrambler$15.00
caramelized onions / zucchini / broccolini / asparagus / wild mushrooms / cherry tomatoes
French Toast
- Banana Split Brioche French Toast$17.00
caramelized bananas / sweet mascarpone / mixed berries / warm salted caramel drizzle
- Bread Pudding French Toast Sticks$18.00
vanilla custard bread pudding / fried golden / sugar dusted / crème brûlée dipping sauce
- Classic Brioche French Toast$11.00
warm maple reduction
Pancakes & Waffles
- Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
vanilla cream / warm maple reduction
- Classic Waffle$11.00
whipped butter / warm maple reduction
- Fresh Berries Waffle$12.00
local berries / fresh whipped cream
- Herb Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.00
fried chicken / fried leeks / warm maple reduction
- Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes$16.00
caramelized pineapple / brown sugar glaze / warm maple reduction
- Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
22 grams of protein / rolled oats / bananas / fresh berries/ chia seed / sweet mascarpone
Fruits / Oats
Salads
Sides
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.75
golden fried herb-breaded chicken breast
- Kids French Toast Sticks$8.75
vanilla custard bread pudding / fried golden / sugar dusted / crème brûlée dipping sauce
- Kids Scramble$8.75
two scrambled eggs
- Kids Short Stack Pancakes$8.75
buttermilk or chocolate chip pancake / warm maple reduction
- Kids Waffles$8.75
classic Belgian style / warm maple reduction