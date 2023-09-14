Hash Kitchen Gilbert
Craft Starters
Specialties
Avocado Toast
thick cut brioche / braised pork / mashed avocado / fried eggs / crispy leeks / green chile hollandaise
Biscuits & Gravy
country sausage gravy / fried eggs
Breakfast Burrito
eggs / chorizo / bacon / crispy hash brown / onions / peppers / pepper jack cheese
Chilaquiles
corn tortilla chips / simmered in green chile or salsa roja / queso fresco / crema / fried eggs
Effin Huge English Muffin
giant English muffin / carved brown sugar ham / crispy hash browns / fried eggs / American cheese / hollandaise
Farm Burger
two all-beef patties / applewood smoked bacon / crispy hash brown / two fried eggs / cheddar cheese
Hash Grand Slam
two eggs any style / applewood smoked bacon / hash potatoes / silver dollar buttermilk pancakes
Maso's Breakfast Potato Tacos
four potato tacos / lettuce / avocado / tomato / queso fresco / fried eggs / green chile / crema / cilantro
Eggs Benedicts
Cristina's Tamale Cakes Benedict
sweet corn cakes / green chile pork / green chili hollandaise
Herb Fried Chicken Benedict
two buttermilk biscuits / fried leeks / warm maple reduction / hollandaise
Lox Salmon Benedict
two buttermilk biscuits / roasted tomato / sautéed spinach / crispy capers / hollandaise
Melina's Benedict
toasted English muffin / Canadian bacon / hollandaise
Smoked Brisket Benedict
crispy golden potato cake / smoked brisket / poached eggs / onions rings / hollandaise
HK Hashes
Brunchilada Stack Hash
warm tortillas / chorizo mashed potatoes / green chile sauce / red chile sauce / mozzarella / fried eggs / crema
Carnitas Hash
Coke® braised pork / fried eggs / queso fresco / roasted corn / avocado / crema / fried onions / cilantro / green chile sauce & corn tortillas
Huevos Rancheros Hash
slow chile braised beef / fried eggs / black bean / queso fresco / crispy tortilla / avocado salsa / red chile sauce
Smoked Brisket Hash
chopped brisket / caramelized onions / crispy potatoes / provolone / beer battered onion rings / poached eggs / bbq demi
The Best F#*%ing Birria Hash
slow chile braised beef / hash potatoes / mozzarella cheese / taco shells / diced white onions / cilantro / fried eggs / consommé
Open Face Omelettes
Scramblers
French Toast
Banana Split Brioche French Toast
caramelized bananas / sweet mascarpone / mixed berries / warm salted caramel drizzle
Bread Pudding French Toast Sticks
vanilla custard bread pudding / fried golden / sugar dusted / crème brûlée dipping sauce
Classic Brioche French Toast
warm maple reduction
Pancakes & Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes
vanilla cream / warm maple reduction
Cannoli Pancakes
cinnamon pancake / sweetened ricotta / chocolate chip cream / powdered sugar / amerana cherries
Classic Waffle
whipped butter / warm maple reduction
Fresh Berries Waffle
local berries / fresh whipped cream
Herb Fried Chicken & Waffle
fried chicken / fried leeks / warm maple reduction
Protein Packed Buttermilk Pancakes
22 grams of protein / rolled oats / bananas / fresh berries/ chia seed / sweet mascarpone
Fruits / Oats
Salads
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
golden fried herb-breaded chicken breast
Kids French Toast Sticks
vanilla custard bread pudding / fried golden / sugar dusted / crème brûlée dipping sauce
Kids Scramble
two scrambled eggs
Kids Short Stack Pancakes
buttermilk or chocolate chip pancake / warm maple reduction
Kids Waffles
classic Belgian style / warm maple reduction