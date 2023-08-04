Hash Tags Wraps & Thangs
#Chicken Coop
Crispy French fries piled high with tender Chicken, sautéed Onions, and smothered in Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Wanted it piled higher? Add Pepper & Mushrooms!
#Fineapple Pico APP
Pineapple infused Pico de Gallo, served with house fried tortilla chips.
#Fried Pickles
Golden Deep fried Picked, served with your choice of Ranch or Cajun Ranch.
#Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Buffalo chicken deep fried in a crispy egg roll wrappa'. Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.
#Cheese Curds
Battered and deep fried Cheese Curds, served with Ranch or Marinara Sauce.
#Jalapeño Poppers
Deep fried cream cheese jalapeño poppers.
#NamaSteak
Crispy French fries piled high with tender Steak, sautéed Onions, and a smothered in Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Wanted it piled higher? Add Pepper & Mushrooms!
Wraps
Cold Wrap
#The Tuna Turner
Our house-made Tuna Salad will reel you in with its melody of flavors. A combination of bold seasonings and chopped Onions, crowned with Lettuce and juicy Tomato. This wrap will have you Rollin'.. ..Rollin' ..Rollin' on the River!
#Pre-Bird
Solving the age-old question, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" Our Deviled Egg Salad takes the spotlight, joined by crispy Bacon, fresh Lettuce, and juicy Tomato, all wrapped up for a taste experience that'll have you pondering this delicious riddle.
#Julius
A Caesar Wrap featuring succulent Grilled Chicken, crisp Lettuce, crunchy Croutons, and savory Parmesan Cheese, all drizzled with the classic Caesar dressing. This wrap is amazing, generally speaking.
#Free Bird
Introducing the "#Free Bird" – our signature homemade Chicken Salad, featuring tender chicken, sweet Craisins, crunchy Walnuts, and fresh Onion. Topped with crisp Lettuce, and juicy Tomato, a liberating taste experience that sets your palate free!
Drug Through The Garden
Cultivate your dream Salad in a Wrap! Dig into Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Mushroom, Pickle, and Black Olives all growing together. Topped with your choice of cheese and dressing. Prune your garden as you see fit!
#Swine & Dine
Get ready to pig out on our crispy BLT wrap, starring sizzling Bacon, fresh Lettuce, and juicy Tomato topped with creamy Mayonnaise.
#The Farm
Welcome to "#The Farm", a timeless take on a Club. Ham, Turkey, and Bacon trample through a garden of fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and cheese ... Ain't nothing classy about this Classic.
#When Pigs Fly
Ham, Salami, crisp Lettuce, fresh Tomato and Onion, topped with Mozzarella & Italian Dressing, a flavor combination that defies gravity!
Hot Wrap
#Fowl Philly
Our Im-PECK-able Wrap, featuring tender Grilled Chicken, sautéed Onions, and melted Cheese roosted in soft tortilla. A feather-ruffling taste experience that's anything but foul!
#SOC
This'll knock your SOCS off. Savor the flavors of Grilled Steak, sautéed Onions, and a layer melty Mozzarella, rolled into one mouthwatering wrap.
Sides
Cold Sides
#Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Croutons & shredded Cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
#Finapple Pico SIDE
Pineapple infused Pico de Gallo, served with house fried tortilla chips.
#Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheese and Croutons.
#Sherryl's Slaw
Classic Coleslaw with Momma's Touch.
Hot Sides
Dessert
Hot Dessert
DES Nacho Chips
Nacho Average Cheesecake
Dive into crispy Fried Flour Tortilla chips, lightly salted, perfectly paired with a creamy Cherry Cheesecake dip. Want to take it to the next level? Add Chocolate Drizzle, be it Chocolate or White Chocolate for a dolla'.
Funny Fries
Step right up to our #Funny Fries – Deep Fried Funnel Fries topped with powdered sugar and your choice of 2 dessert sauces: Chocolate, White Chocolate, or Raspberry. All the fair, none of the fuss!
Cold Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Wraps
#Gobbler
Turkey and cheese
Ham & Cheese
Banana Bacon PB
Banana Bacon and Peanut Butter Wrap. Option to add Honey.
#Swine & Dine
#Lays Chips
Classic Lays