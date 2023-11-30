Hashtag Highlands Ranch, CO
Food HR
Starters & Features
- Warm Churro Bites$7.25
chocolate & vanilla anglaise dipping sauce
- Big Cast Iron Cinnamon Roll$7.75
cream cheese icing
- Take and Bake Cinnamon Roll - 1$7.00
1 of our warm cinnamon rolls to bake at home
- Take and Bake Cinnamon Roll - 4$25.00
4 of our warm cinnamon rolls to bake at home
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.00
two buttermilk biscuits, pork sausage gravy and green chile sauce
- One Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
one buttermilk biscuit w/ pork sausage gravy and green chile sauce
- Pho Real Hangover Cure$14.00
GF- pulled chicken, rice noodles, pickled carrot, pickled fennel, cilantro, scallion, jalapeno, lime w/a ginger lemongrass chicken broth
- Mini Hot Cake Trio$13.75
mini blueberry, sea salt chocolate chip, and caramel apple hot cakes with toppings
Hashivore
Use Your Hands
- Colfax'wich$14.00
2 soft scrambled eggs/ applewood smoked bacon/ jack cheddar cheese/ mixed greens/ toasted bun
- French'wich$15.00
bacon/ ham/ jack cheddar cheese on french toast, served with bacon syrup and powdered sugar
- Cordon'wich$14.00
fried chicken/ ham/ swiss/ chipotle honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit
- BLT&E'wich$15.00
applewood smoked bacon/ mixed greens/ tomato/ scrambled eggs/ chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough bread
Buenos Dias
- El Jefe Burrito$16.50
2 soft scrambled eggs/ adobo pork shoulder / black beans/ hashbrowns/ green chile/ pickled onion/ crema/ jack cheddar cheese/pico
- El Jefe Bowl$16.50
GF- 2 soft scrambled eggs/ adobo pork shoulder / black beans/ hashbrowns/ green chile/ pickled onion/ crema/ jack cheddar cheese/pico
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
GF- 2 fried eggs/ blue corn tortillas/ black bean puree/ roasted peppers/ grilled onions/ pico/ radish/ cilantro/ cotija cheese/ ranchero sauce/ green chile/ crema
- Chilaquiles$15.50
GF- 2 eggs/ crispy tortilla chips/ ranchero sauce/ adobo pork shoulder/ black beans/ jack cheddar cheese/ pico/ crema/ pickled onions/ cilantro
Benedicts
- Old School$15.25
2 poached eggs/ ham/ hollandaise on an english muffin
- Veggie$14.75
2 poached eggs/ roasted herb tomatoes/ charred seasonal veggies/ hollandaise on an english muffin
- Tijuana$16.50
2 poached eggs/ adobo pork shoulder/ black bean puree/ fresh jalapenos/ pico/ chipotle hollandaise on an english muffin
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$19.75
2 poached eggs/ smoked salmon/ mixed greens/ pickled onion/ hollandaise on an english muffin
Omelet Station
- Denver$15.50
smoked bacon/ ham/ anaheim green chile/ caramelized onion/ roasted red pepper/ jack cheese
- California$14.75
charred seasonal veggies/ roasted tomatoes/ goat cheese/ fresh herbs
- Pork Green Chile$16.50
adobo pork shoulder/ anaheim green chiles/ mushrooms/ caramelized onions/ green chile/ jack cheddar cheese
- Cabo Wabo$15.75
chorizo/ jack cheddar cheese/ pico/ cilantro/ black beans
Healthy-Ish
- Knife & Fork Smoked Salmon Toast$19.75
smoked salmon/ 2 eggs/ smashed avocado/ orange marmalade/ mixed greens/ pickled onions/ 7 grain toast. GF Toast +$1
- Avocado Toast$15.50
2 eggs/ smashed avocado/ mixed greens/ quinoa/ goat cheese/ peruvian peppers/ blueberry balsamoc glaze/ 7 grain toast. GF Toast +$1
- Hippy Hash$14.00
GF- charred seasonal veggies/ roasted sweet potatoes/ 2 eggs/ mixed greens/ sriracha pepper puree
- Wake & Bake Skillet$15.50
GF-3 egg frittata/ mushrooms/ gruyere cheese/ charred seasonal veggies/ crispy brussels
Cakes & Carbs
- #Hashtag Hot Cake - small$7.25
buttermilk pancake/ powdered sugar/ butter/ maple syrup
- #Hashtag Hot Cake - LARGE$8.75
buttermilk pancake/ powdered sugar/ butter/ maple syrup
- Sea Salt Chocolate Chip - small$9.25
buttermilk pancake/ cinnamon streusel crumble/ sea salt caramel choc chips/ powdered sugar/ butter/ maple syrup
- Sea Salt Chocolate Chip - LARGE$11.25
buttermilk pancake/ cinnamon streusel crumble/ sea salt caramel choc chips/ powdered sugar/ butter/ maple syrup
- Blueberry Hot Cake - small$9.25
buttermilk pancake/ candied pecans/ blueberry sauce/ powdered sugar/ butter/ maple syrup
- Blueberry Hot Cake - LARGE$11.25
buttermilk pancake/ candied pecans/ blueberry sauce/ powdered sugar/ butter/ maple syrup
- Caramel Apple Hot Cake - small$9.25
buttermilk pancake/ cinnamon butter slow roasted apples/ granola/ caramel sauce/ powdered sugar/ maple syrup
- Caramel Apple Hot Cake - LARGE$11.25
buttermilk pancake/ cinnamon butter slow roasted apples/ granola/ caramel sauce/ powdered sugar/ maple syrup
- Bread Pudding French Toast$15.75
house butter/ fresh challah bread/ white chocolate/ cream cheese icing/ seasonal fruit/ powdered sugar/ maple syrup
- Chipotle Chicken & Waffles$17.50
fried chicken/ crisp waffles/ bacon syrup/ chipotle honey butter/ powdered sugar
- 1 pc French Toast$6.00
Sides
- 1 Egg$2.00
- 2 Eggs Your Way$4.00
- 7 Grain Toast$3.75
- Adobo Roasted Pork Shoulder$5.25
- Applewood Smoked Bacon$6.00
- Crispy Bacon$6.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Black Beans$1.00
- Cheese$1.00
- English Muffin$3.75
- Fried Chicken$7.00
- Gluten Free Toast$4.50
- Side Gravy$2.00
- Side Green Chili$2.00
- Guacamole$2.00
- Ham$6.50
- Hashbrowns$4.50
- Crispy Hashbrowns$4.50
- House Chorizo$4.50
- Mushrooms$1.50
- Side Fruit$7.00
- Side Smoked Salmon$11.00
- Sourdough Toast$3.75
- Sweet Potatoes$5.00
- Tots$5.50
- Side of Crema$1.00
- Biscuit$3.75
- Side Ranchero Sauce$2.00
- Side Hollandaise$1.00
- 1 Fried Jalapeno$1.00
- Side Pico$1.00
- Spam Steak$6.00
Kids Menu
Beverages
Coffee + Soft Drinks
- Cappuccino$4.75
1/3 coda espresso, 1/3 milk, 1/3 foam
- Americano$3.95
coda espresso/ water
- Latte$4.75
coda espresso/ milk
- Drip$3.95
south american dark roast bby coda coffee just for TAG
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
made in house with real milk and chocolate
- Hot Tea$4.00
ask about todays flavors
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Mexican Sprite$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Double Espresso$3.75
- Single Shot Espresso$2.00
- Chai$5.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Milkshake kids/ virgin$8.00
- Grapefruit Jarritos$3.00
- Mandarin Jarritos$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- NA Bloody$7.50