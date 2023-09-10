Hatch Green Chili Fusion 6663 E. McDowell Rd, STE 101
From the Fountain
Entrees
2 Taco Plate
2 Tacos with choice of meat and tortillas. Filled with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with green chile sauce and black beans on the side.
Quesadilla
Cheese and fajita veggies in a large flour tortilla. Served with green chile sauce and sour cream.
Nachos
Cheese, pico, queso, sour cream, guac, and green chile sauce layered on a mix of different corn chips.
Burrito Bowl
Quinoa rice, black beans, fajita veggies, cheese, salad mix, pico, sour cream, guac, and green chile sauce.
Taco Salad
Salad mix, pico, avocado, black beans, corn chips, cheese, and your choice of meat. Salsa and green chile sauce served on the side
GC Chicken Bacon Salad
Salad mix, bacon, cheese, fried chicken, black beans, pico, and avocado served with a green chile ranch
2 Tostadas
Blue corn tostadas, black beans, lettuce, pico, cheese, sour cream and green chile sauce.
GC Enchiladas
Rolled blue corn enchiladas with green chile carnitas. Served with black beans on the side.