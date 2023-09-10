ENTREES

All of Hatter's Mad DELI-cious entrees come with a side of Hatter's Chips (Original, Mad Hot, Jalepeno, or Salt & Vinegar flavor) and a side of cole slaw. We pride ourselves in our house made recipes all the way from our fresh baked bread to our slow churned ice cream!

THE WALRUS (RUEBEN)

$15.00

House cured corned beef on fresh rye, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

THE ALICE (RACHEL)

$12.00

Grilled turkey on fresh rye bread, russian dressing, cole slaw, swiss cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

THE HATTER (PHIILY)

$14.00

Grilled shaved beef hoagie, melted provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions with Hatter's Mayo. (add whiz optional). Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

THE CATERPILLAR (MEATBALL SUB)

$14.00

House made meatballs, house tomato sauce, melted provalone cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

CHESHIRE WRAP

$12.00

Turkey spinach wrap with bacon, guac, sprouts, tomato, house ranch dressing. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

10/6 CLUB

$12.00

Club sammich with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, sprouts, house mayo, on fresh croissant. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

THE DODO (HOT DAWG)

$12.00

Mad DELI-cious hot dawg on fresh bun, stone ground mustard, sauerkraut. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

CHILI CHEESE DODO

$12.00

Mad DELIcious hot dawg on fresh bun with chili cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

CHICAGO STYLE DODO (HOT DAWG)

$12.00

Mad DELIcious hot dawg on fresh poppy seed bread, yellow mustard, sliced tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, diced onions. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.

KIDS MENU

TWEEDLE-DEE

$6.00

Half-sammich of turkey and American cheese on fresh croissant. Comes with a side of Hatter's Chips.

TWEEDLE-DUM

$6.00

Half-sammich of ham and American cheese on fresh croissant. Comes with a side of Hatter's Chips.

SIDES

HATTER'S HOUSE CHIPS (Choose 1 of 4 flavors)

$4.00

Hatter's Mad DELI-cious house chips: Original (OG), Mad Hot, Jalapeño, or Salt & Vinegar

Hatter's Cheese Whiz!!!!!!!

$2.00

4 oz cup of Hatter's amazing cheese whiz! Goes great with all chips and Sammiches! A must have for Mad Hot Chips!

COLE SLAW

$2.00

DRINKS

BLACK CHERRY SODA

$2.00

20 oz - Hatter's original old fashion black cherry soda

CREAM SODA

$2.00Out of stock

20 oz - Hatter's original old fashion cream soda

PREMIUM WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

Premium bottled water

DESSERTS

WHITE RABBIT ICE CREAM

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade slow churned old fashion vanilla ice cream

MAD-STACHIO ICE CREAM

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade slow churned old fashion pistachio ice cream like non other