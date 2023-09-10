Hatter's Sammiches The Moon Rock, 1811 W Jefferson Ave, Harlingen, Texas 78550
ENTREES
THE WALRUS (RUEBEN)
House cured corned beef on fresh rye, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
THE ALICE (RACHEL)
Grilled turkey on fresh rye bread, russian dressing, cole slaw, swiss cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
THE HATTER (PHIILY)
Grilled shaved beef hoagie, melted provolone cheese, grilled peppers, grilled onions with Hatter's Mayo. (add whiz optional). Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
THE CATERPILLAR (MEATBALL SUB)
House made meatballs, house tomato sauce, melted provalone cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
CHESHIRE WRAP
Turkey spinach wrap with bacon, guac, sprouts, tomato, house ranch dressing. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
10/6 CLUB
Club sammich with turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, sprouts, house mayo, on fresh croissant. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
THE DODO (HOT DAWG)
Mad DELI-cious hot dawg on fresh bun, stone ground mustard, sauerkraut. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
CHILI CHEESE DODO
Mad DELIcious hot dawg on fresh bun with chili cheese. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.
CHICAGO STYLE DODO (HOT DAWG)
Mad DELIcious hot dawg on fresh poppy seed bread, yellow mustard, sliced tomato, pickle spear, sport peppers, diced onions. Comes with a side Hatter's Chips and cole slaw.