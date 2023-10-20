FOOD MENU

Appetizer

Croquetas de Jamon
Croquetas de Jamon
$1.50

Ham croquettes lightly breaded and Depp-fried

Papas Rellenas
Papas Rellenas
$3.50

Breaded and deep-fried mashed potatoes’ balls stuffed with seasoned ground beef

Tamal de Maiz Cubano
Tamal de Maiz Cubano
$3.50

Corn Tamale with chicharron (pork belly) garlic mojo sauce and sauteed onions

Tostones Rellenos (3)
Tostones Rellenos (3)
$10.00

Three pieces of green plantain, fried and stuffed with your choice of meat (beef, chicken, shrimp)

Empanadas de Jamon y Queso
Empanadas de Jamon y Queso
$3.00

Ham and cheese turnovers

Ensalada Fria
Ensalada Fria
$3.50

Cuban pasta salad mixed with ham, cheese, mayonnaise, pineapple, pickled cucumber

Soup

Caldosa
Caldosa
$5.00

Cuban soup made with pork, corn, spices and a great variety

Sandwiches & Burger

Pan con Croquetas
Pan con Croquetas
$9.50

Ham croquettes, lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions, potato stix with our homemade sauce on pressed cuban bread. Side of french fries

Pan con Bistec
Pan con Bistec
$12.99

Thinly sliced cuban steak (palomilla) sauteed on the flat griddle on pressed cuban bread. Side of french fries

Toston Picanha Burger
Toston Picanha Burger
$14.99

Our delicious burger made with picanha steak, toston (green plantain) as the burger buns, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and our homemade sauce. Side of french fries

Main

Picanha Grill
Picanha Grill
$17.50

Fine cut steak (top sirloin) served with two sides of your choice

Chicken Grill
Chicken Grill
$14.99

Boneless chicken breast served with two sides of your choice

Pork Skewers (2)
Pork Skewers (2)
$14.50

Two marinated pork skewers served with two sides of your choice

Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
$13.50

A traditional Chinese preparation of cooked rice, vegetables, soy sauce, aromatics and chicken.

Beef Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
$13.50

A traditional Chinese preparation of cooked rice, vegetables, soy sauce, aromatics and beef.

Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
$13.50

A traditional Chinese preparation of cooked rice, vegetables, soy sauce, aromatics and shrimp.

Sides

Arroz Blanco
Arroz Blanco
$2.50

White rice

Moros y Cristianos
Moros y Cristianos
$3.00

black beans and rice cooked with bacon and spices

Papas Fritas
Papas Fritas
$3.00

French Fries

Papas Fritas con Trufa
Papas Fritas con Trufa
$5.00

Truffed Fries

Maduros
Maduros
$3.00

Fried sweet ripe caramelized plantains

Korean Corn Cheese
Korean Corn Cheese
$4.50

Korean side made with sweet corn, savory cheese, creamy mayonnaise and sugar

Dessert

Baklava
Baklava
$4.99

Delicious flaky dessert made with thin sheets of dough soaked with honey, layered with pistachio served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce on top

DRINKS MENU

Juices

Jugo de Naranja
Jugo de Naranja
$3.00
Jugo de Mango
$3.00
Jugo de Guayaba
$3.00
Jugo de Mamey
$3.00

Milk Shakes

Batido de Mango
Batido de Mango
$5.00
Batido de Guayaba
Batido de Guayaba
$5.00
Batido de Mamey
Batido de Mamey
$5.00

Beverages

Water Bottle
$2.00
Cuban Coffe
$3.50
Coca Cola
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Fanta
$2.50