Havana HEAT
FOOD MENU
Appetizer
Ham croquettes lightly breaded and Depp-fried
Breaded and deep-fried mashed potatoes’ balls stuffed with seasoned ground beef
Corn Tamale with chicharron (pork belly) garlic mojo sauce and sauteed onions
Three pieces of green plantain, fried and stuffed with your choice of meat (beef, chicken, shrimp)
Ham and cheese turnovers
Cuban pasta salad mixed with ham, cheese, mayonnaise, pineapple, pickled cucumber
Sandwiches & Burger
Ham croquettes, lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions, potato stix with our homemade sauce on pressed cuban bread. Side of french fries
Thinly sliced cuban steak (palomilla) sauteed on the flat griddle on pressed cuban bread. Side of french fries
Our delicious burger made with picanha steak, toston (green plantain) as the burger buns, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and our homemade sauce. Side of french fries
Main
Fine cut steak (top sirloin) served with two sides of your choice
Boneless chicken breast served with two sides of your choice
Two marinated pork skewers served with two sides of your choice
A traditional Chinese preparation of cooked rice, vegetables, soy sauce, aromatics and chicken.
A traditional Chinese preparation of cooked rice, vegetables, soy sauce, aromatics and beef.
A traditional Chinese preparation of cooked rice, vegetables, soy sauce, aromatics and shrimp.
Sides
White rice
black beans and rice cooked with bacon and spices
French Fries
Truffed Fries
Fried sweet ripe caramelized plantains
Korean side made with sweet corn, savory cheese, creamy mayonnaise and sugar